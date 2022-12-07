Peabody
Tuesday
A woman called police, at 5:33 p.m., from Arrington Towing, 151 Newbury St., saying she was upset about her car and was having an argument with the staff. Police contacted Arrington by phone and reported the woman, who did not have the funds to get her vehicle back, was being aggressive. After speaking with police, an Arrington employee was sent to release the vehicle to the woman.
Police, fire, an ambulance and a tow truck were sent to 139 Lynnfield St., for a vehicle stuck on an embankment. The operator was transported to Beverly Hospital when the ambulance arrived. The vehicle was pulled off the embankment and parked in the lot, and the officer took the keys to the station. Salem police notified the operator’s son.
A caller notified police, at 7:11 p.m., that her husband was making a delivery to Liberty Tree Mall, and his vehicle was stolen. Call was transferred to Danvers police.
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to 261 Newbury St., at 8:54 a.m., to assist a female who was unable to get out of bed with chest pain, and her autistic son was having a panic attack. Both parties were taken to Salem Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
A caller reported at 9:35 a.m., that he lives in North Reading and an Amazon package was sent to his old address at 119 Lynnfield St. He said he was having trouble getting his money back or a new package sent to his new address. He asked if an officer would contact whoever now lives at the Lynnfield Street address to see if they have the package. The officer reported he had retrieved the package and would bring it to the police station where the owner could pick it up.
A 3200 Avalon Drive resident reported, at 11:45 a.m., that an intoxicated male was in front of his building. He described the male as in his 40s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and red and white sneakers. The officer reported that the male went back to his residence where he will wait for a taxi to take him to Stoneham.
Macy’s Loss Prevention reported, at 1:14 p.m., that a shoplifting suspect in an electric wheelchair just left the store and was now inside of Lenscrafters. The 61-year-old Revere man was apprehended by police. He was trespassed from the mall for two years and from Macy’s for three years. Also, he was summoned to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250. He was then sent back to Revere on the bus.
Police and an ambulance responded, at 2:46 p.m., to 286 Newbury St., for a possible overdose, with the party unresponsive. Four Narcans were administered before police arrived. The patient regained consciousness and was transported to Salem Hospital. CID responded to the scene.
A Lowell Street caller reported his ex-girlfriend took his keys and lease because he could not come up with the rent. He was advised it is a civil issue and to call back if mediation is needed when the ex-girlfriend returns.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to Market Basket,139 Endicott St., at 4 p.m., to assist a male with Alzheimer’s.
The report of a case of employee fraud brought police to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 5:17 p.m.
Fraudulent activity brought police to 18 Lakeview Avenue at 5:28 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were called to Centre Street and Route I-95 north at 7:46 a.m., for a rollover with injury. The case was handled by state police who reported the driver was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital. No other vehicles were involved.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:22 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Police were called to the MGH Medical Office Building, 104 Endicott St., for a minor accident without injury for one operator who was refusing to exchange information.
Police were sent to the corner of Elm and Page streets, at 2:37 p.m., for a suspicious party who had been hanging out in the alleyway since 8 a.m. He was gone when police arrived, however.
An officer was called to 12 Wildwood Road, at 4:20 p.m., to take a report on a fraud.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Elm and Page streets at 4:21 p.m., to speak to a male in the alley.
An ambulance responded to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for a party who had fallen and had slurred speech. They were transported to an area medical facility.
A report of a stolen 2010 Gray Honda Civic brought an officer to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Prince and Garden streets, at 7:26 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
The report of a fraud case brought police to 203 Locust St., at 9:09 p.m.
An officer was sent to 3 Sunset Ave., at 9:35 p.m., to speak with a party who reported they had been threatened.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Revel Salon, 21 Cherry St., at 8:18 a.m. for an unwanted guest, a sleeping male.
Police were called back to Revel Salon at 9:34 a.m., for the unwanted male who had returned.
Police were called to 44 Maple St., at 10 a.m., for the unwanted male guest who had now moved on to that address and wouldn’t leave there either.
An officer was sent to M&T Bank, 3 Federal St., at 10:56 p.m., to take a report on a fraud.
Police were sent to 180 Newbury St., at 2:57 p.m., where they served a warrant on a 27-year-old resident.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to Lindsey Street, at 1:34 a.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Humphrey Street, at 8:56 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A general complaint brought officers to Creesy Street, at 10:46 a.m.
An officer was sent to Broughton Road at 1:02 a.m., for another general complaint
An officer went to Atlantic Avenue, at 1:06 p.m., to report on a vehicle hitting a parked car.
Police stopped a vehicle on Lime Street, at 3:19 p.m., on a moving vehicle complaint.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Maple Street and Old Salem Road, at 5:48 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed.
Police were called to Washington Street, at 9:36 p.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 1 Cedar Ave., at 8:25 a.m., where they arrested Jeffrey Rodriguez, 42, of 30 Box 652, Salem. He was charged violation of a municipal bylaw and with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense.
A reported larceny brought officers to 40 Orne St., at 3:21 p.m.
Police were called to 21 Hazel St., at 3:45 p.m. by a party who was being threatened. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brian J. O’Rourke, 50, of 21 Hazel St., Apt. 1, Salem. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting arrest; and threatening to commit a crime.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 121 Bridge St., at 3:48 p.m.
A trespassing complaint brought an officer to 398 Essex St., at 5:30 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 187 Lafayette St., at 5:41 p.m.
Police were called to 21 Proctor St., at 6:07 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
At 6:20 p.m., they were sent to a Palmer St., address, at 6:20 p.m., to look into another fraud or scam.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave. at 7:17 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 7:34 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland and Cherry Hill avenues.
Police were called to 36 Beaver St., at 8:14 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers responded to 104 Boston St., at 8:20 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Wednesday
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 180 Federal St., at 5:08 a.m.
At 5:10 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Essex and Central streets to calm a disturbance.
Police were sent to 39 Norman and 400 Bridge streets, at 7:04 p.m., for two commercial alarms.
An officer was sent to 17 Horton St., at 11:33 a.m., to speak with a party who said they were being harassed.
Police were sent to 14 Cherry St., at 12:01 p.m., in response to reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 80 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:49 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
At 2:23 p.m., the report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 5 Barton Square.
Officers responded to 26 Geneva St., at 2:34 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.