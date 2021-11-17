MarbleheadTuesday
Police took a report of a bank account being opened from a resident of Leggs Hill Road at 10:20 a.m.
Two packages were reported stolen from Driftwood Road at 2:30 p.m.
A new fence on Stramski Way was reported damaged at 2:41 p.m.
Past threats were reported on Arthur Avenue at 3:05 p.m.
Canadian money was reported found on Pleasant Street at 4:51 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Peabody man will be summoned to appear in court on several vehicle charges after an accident on Central Street at 2:24 p.m.
An officer attempted to stop a person riding a dirt bike on the bike path heading toward downtown at 4:27 p.m.
Police were called about road rage between two women in the area of Goodwin Circle and Salem Street at 5:27 p.m. One driver stopped abruptly and then attempted to back into the other vehicle; words were exchanged.
A Peabody man will be summoned to court on a charge of driving on the sidewalk and driving without a license, following a traffic stop on the corner of Allens Lane and Washington Street at 5:35 p.m.
A resident of Brooksby Village Drive called police at 7:02 p.m. because of a problem with his television.
The Fire Department went to a fire in a pellet stove and chimney of a Lowell Street home at 8:19 p.m.
A resident of Mobile Estates on Route 1 called police at 8:20 p.m. out of concern for his neighbor when he heard banging. The neighbor had required assistance getting up a day earlier. Police learned that the banging was coming from another mobile home undergoing renovations.
A caller from Endicott Street reported at 10:01 p.m. that two “girls” had been outside his home for an hour trying to call his girlfriend out to fight them. Police spoke to the parties and report that it was a “misunderstanding.”
State police went to the scene of a three-car crash on Route 1 at 10:15 p.m. At least one vehicle had traveled into the woodline and caught fire.
Wednesday
Police got a call from Trader Joe’s on Andover Street at 11:19 a.m. The caller was concerned that a man in his 50s had just opened and poured an IPA into a coffee cup. He left in a Honda CRV. Police searched for the car and put out an alert to other area departments.
SalemMonday
A fraud or scam was reported on Albion Street at 7:52 a.m.
Road rage was reported on Raymond Avenue at 9:07 a.m.
Vandalism was reported on Palmer Street at 9:13 a.m. and on Franklin Court at 11:49 a.m.
Tuesday
Police went to a Washington Street address at 10:24 a.m. for an assault in progress.
A larceny was reported on Marion Road at 11:24 a.m.
Vandalism was reported on Essex Street at 2:20 p.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Nichols Street at 2:55 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Northend Avenue at 4:46 p.m.
Wednesday
A suspicious item brought police to Derby Square at 7:58 a.m.
A larceny was reported from a First Street address at 10:15 a.m.
A past burglary was reported on Highland Avenue at 11:12 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Bridge Street at 1:18 p.m.