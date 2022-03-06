SalemThursdayPolice were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 10:55 p.m., to investigate a report of a larceny.
An officer was sent to 99 Congress St., at 11:40 p.m., on a noise complaint.
FridayPolice went to 292 Washington St., ast 12:40 a.m. in response to a complaint about being harassed.
Police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 8:45 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 9:50 p.m., police were dispatched to 15 Laurel St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A request for a well-being check brought police to 59 Rainbow Terrace, at 10:40 a.m.
The first fraud or scam report of the day was reported from 12 First St., at 10:50 a.m.
Officers were sent to 398 Chestnut St., at 11:04 a.m., to investigate after a person was threatened.
Police were sent to 288 Washington St., at 11:33 a.m., where they arrested a 30-year-old Columbus Avenue man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at noon, to investigate a report of threats..
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 12:40 p.m., in the vicinity of 129 Essex St.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 159 Bridge St., at 2:20 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 7 Pioneer Terrace, at 7:57 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police went to 1A Woodside, at 9:12 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
At 9:30 p.m., police were called to 27 Sable Road for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
SaturdayPolice were sent to the vicinity of Central and Lafayette streets, at 12:35 a.m., to break up a fight. They arrested John Thomas McKinnon, 30, of 14 Saunders St., Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with assault and battery.
Officers responded to 12 First St. at 11:14 a.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Essex and Webb streets, at 2:10 p.m., for a drunken person.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 37 Winter Island Road, at 2:47 p.m.
An officer was called to 40 Bridge St., at 4:56 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Loring Avenue and Harrison Street, at 7:29 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.
At 8:44 p.m., police and ambulance were dispatched to the Riley plaza, at the intersection of Washington and Norman streets, for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.
SundayAt 2:27 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of 128 North St., to break up a fight.
Police were called to 56 Federal St., at 11:23 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 37 Winter Island Road, at 11:40 a.m.
Police went to 105 Lafayette St., at 2:55 p.m., to report on a larceny.
The report of a fight brought police to the vicinity of 289 Derby St., at 5:57 p.m.
Danvers
ThursdayAn officer was sent to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, at 7:45 p.m., to settle a disagreement between staff members and a customer.
FridayPolice were sent to 31 Bradstreet Ave., at 6:25 p.m., where they served a summons in hand.
An officer was called to 15 Washington St., at 7:43 a.m., to check footprints in the snow. It was unfounded.
An officer reported, at 9:16 a.m., that there was a rug in the right lane of Route 128 and the DPW was advised. At 9:32 a.m., an officer followed up a 911 call advising of the rug still in the right lane of highway, but it had apparently been removed.
Medical aid was dispatched to 7 Ardmore Drive, at 1:40 p.m. for a party who had stopped breathing. The EMS reported after arrival that their service was refused.
Police went to 27 Centre St., at 3:20 p.m. for a dispute between neighbors. Fri 4 Mar
SaturdayPolice were sent to Newbury Street at the Topsfield line, at 4:40 p.m. to assist a confused male.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 14 Otis St., at 7:15 p.m.
Police were dispatched to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 8:36 p.m., for a shoplifter. They arrested Rita Lavoie-Farris, 40, of 735 Broadway, Malden. She was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
SundayAn officer was sent to Great Rock Church, 250 Andover St., for a motor-vehicle stolen from the house.
Police were sent to The Burlington store, at 2:50 p.m., for loud music disturbing the peace.
BeverlyFriday
Police were sent to Balch St., at 5:13 p.m., to assist a driver after a train gate came down on their car.
Police were called to the Anchor, 20 Cabot St., at 5:20 p.m., for multiple parking violations.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 240 Rantoul St., at 5:35 p.m. for a two-car accident.
At 7:40 p.m., officers returned to the Anchor, 20 Cabot St., for more parking violations.
At 9:25 p.m., police returned, again, to the Anchor, 20 Cabot St., for multiple additional violations.
SaturdayPolice were sent to Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:44 a.m., to disperse a group.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 77 Kernwood Ave., for a two-car accident without injuries.
At 9:47 a.m., a 10 McPherson Drive party called police to report he believed his boat was broken into.
An animal was sent to Hilltop Ave., at 2:40 p.m., to take a report on a woman attacked by a cat.
Police and fire were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Cabot streets near Super Sub for a car on fire.
Police were sent to an Elliott Street market for a man possibly exposing himself in the produce section.
SundayPolice were sent to 55 Ober St., at 12:21 a.m., to disperse a group at Lynch Park.
Police were called to 10 Temi Road, at 2 a.m., for a parked trailer using a loud generator and disturbing neighbors.
An officer was sent to a Chestnut Street address, at 2:17 a.m., to speak with parents whose 17-year-old son hadn’t come home tonight.
An officer was called to 28 Northridge Road to speak with women who were scammed on craigslist.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:10 p.m., near the intersection of Bridge Street and Western Ave., and arrested Melwyn O. Ortega, 32, of 15 Devon Court, North Andover, and charged him with drinking an alcoholic beverage while operating a motor vehicle.
SwampscottSaturdayA CVS employee called police, at 3:15 p.m., regarding a customer in the drive-thru who was refusing to move along as she was upset about a medication issue. When the officer arrived, she moved along without incident.
A pedestrian came into Benevento Insurance, 497 Humphrey St., at 4 p.m., to report that a manhole cover was not properly seated. DPW was notified.
A 56 Essex St. party came into the station, at 6 p.m., to report a break-and-entry to their motor vehicle sometime last night.
A 1 Loring Ave. resident reported at 7:40 p.m., that her next-door neighbor was banging on her slider and yelling at her, in possible violation of a harassment order violation. Police arrested Bryce Chadwell, 45, also of 1 Loring Ave., and charged him with violation of a harassment prevention order.
A Burrill Street caller reported, at 10:25 p.m., he observed some of his underage classmates at the home posting pictures on social media where alcohol is possibly being consumed. An officer on scene reported all is in order.
SundayAn 11 Beach Ave. caller reported, at 4:30 a.m., having heard noise at the front door.
A 14 Paradise Road resident complained, at 4:35 a.m., of noise coming from upstairs neighbor. They called back at 5 a.m., to point out that the second floor was still loud.