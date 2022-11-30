BeverlyTuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway, at 5:27 p.m., for a female pedestrian struck by a car. When police arrived, they found the woman sitting on the sidewalk. She was badly shaken up but able to talk to officers. She told them she was hit while crossing Rantoul Street in the crosswalk. After being checked by EMS, she was transported to Beverly Hospital to be examined for possible injuries. The driver, a 79-year-old male, told officers he had not seen the woman in the crosswalk. He was not cited.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address at 6:48 p.m. to assist the DCF in removing children from that address.
Wednesday
An officer and an ambulance were sent to Scenna Road, at 7:47 a.m., for a person bleeding from their head.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 8:43 a.m., to move along a group of homeless people.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 7 Kernwood Heights for school kids trespassing.
Officers were sent to Beaver Pond Road, at 11:17 a.m., to follow up on a suspicious camera.
Police were called to 12 Roosevelt Ave., at 12:11 p.m., to settle a disturbance. A repo man and the vehicle owner were having words.
PeabodyTuesday
Police stopped a 53-year-old Walnut Street man at 4:37 p.m., at the interchange of Central and Walnut streets and summoned him to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
A 41-year old Quail Road driver was stopped at 5:55 p.m., and summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle.
Police were sent to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, at 7:46 p.m., where they detained two juveniles for shoplifting. Their parents arrived and escorted the youths off Mall property. Store will handle the issue internally.
Police were dispatched to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., at 8:16 p.m., after a caller reported an argument and items being thrown around in the first floor hallway and a nearby apartment. Officers arrived and spoke with a female who said the male party left prior to arrival of police. She did not want to give the male’s information.
Police were sent to 16 Northend St., at 10:20 p.m. for a disturbance or party with music. The kids were running around and the adults were vacuuming. The kids are going to bed.
Wednesday
Police responded to the intersection of Gardner Street and Seneca Road, at 7:43 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly Hospital to be checked for possible injuries, and a warning was issued to the operator for a crosswalk violation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Perfecto’s Cafe, 515 Lowell St., at 8:25 a.m., after a woman called to report she and her two children had whiplash from a motor-vehicle accident. EMS and fire were dispatched and canceled by the officer. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Police were notified, at 9:06 a.m., by a party at the Auto Mall, 218 Andover St., that rims and tires had been stolen overnight from the lot.
Police were sent to 286 Newbury St., Apt. 34, at 10:15 a.m. to serve a warrant to a resident. They arrested Amanda L. Cole, 35, of that address, on an outstanding warrant from Lynn District Court warrant charging her with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
An officer was called to 4 Mary Rose Way, at 10:41 a.m., to document a $5,400 check fraud.
A 75 Walnut St. resident called police at 12:51 a.m. to report a $7,000 necklace missing or stolen from his medical transport on Nov. 11.
A 280 Washington St. woman called police at 1:24 p.m., to report that a suspicious party started to steal a package, but when he saw the camera, he put the package down and left. The woman turned the video over to the officers who then reviewed it. The party can be seen walking to the door where he looks down at the package, starts to ring the bell, then walks away. Police documented the case.
Peabody Fire responded to a 2:32 p.m., call from McCarthy School, 76 Lake St., for a child locked in a vehicle. The vehicle was unlocked without issue and the child was freed.
SalemTuesday
Two reports of motor-vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to 17 Trader’s Way, at 3:27 p.m., and to 232 Highland Ave., at 3:52 p.m.
Police made six motor-vehicle traffic stops, for various reasons, around the city between 4:23 and 6:01 p.m.
The report of a disturbance brought an officer to 4 First St., at 6:08 p.m.
Officers were sent to 10 First St., at 6:16 p.m., to report on a case of harassment.
Police were sent to 32 Derby Square at 6:53 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 12 Mount Vernon St., at 11:33 p.m. to settle a dispute.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 32 Ward St., at 1:44 a.m., to maintain order for a private motor-vehicle repossession tow
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 37 Broad St., at 6:31 a.m.
Officers were called to 21 1/2 Buffum St., at 8:34 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Two separate disputes brought police to 40 Bridge St., at 10:10 and to 302 Essex St., at 10:34 a.m.
Police made 18 different routine motor-vehicle traffic stops, for various reasons, across the city between 10:46 a.m. and 2:26 p.m.
The report of a larceny brought police to 15 Juniper Ave., at 3:19 p.m.
Police were called to 53 Hanson St., at 3:27 and to 32 Clifton St., at 3:34 p.m., for two separate undesirables or unwanted guests.
MarbleheadMonday
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Washington Street, at 8:32 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 2:38 p.m., for a person with medical issue. They were transported to a local hospital.
Police were sent to Turner Road, at 9:36 p.m., for a disturbance. Peace was restored.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to Elmwood Road, at 6:57 a.m., to assist an ambulance crew.
A larceny, forgery or a fraud brought officers to Seaview Avenue at 3:39 p.m. to report on the crime.
At 5:12 p.m., an ambulance, three officers and two fire trucks were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Village streets for a motor-vehicle accident. There was no mention of arrests or medical transports.