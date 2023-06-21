Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 16 Columbus Road, at 9:40 a.m., for an act of vandalism after a woman called to report a vehicle had driven across her lawn causing damage. The officer went to the 12 Winthrop St. address to speak to the involved party and summoned the 14-year-old female juvenile to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police responded, at 11:16 a.m., to the intersection of Tremont and Highland streets for a car into a pole. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Foster Street, at 12:15 p.m., in the woods behind Salem Collision, where they arrested Jaclyn Walsh, 41, homeless, of Peabody, on two outstanding other-department warrants. The first was a default warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Jan. 25, 2020 in Boston; and the second, also a default warrant, was for possession of Class B narcotics, and for misdemeanor breaking and entering, on Jan. 8 of this year in Boston.
An officer was sent to 3505 Woodbridge Road, at 2:30 p.m., after a caller reported he had been assaulted by a contractor who threatened him with a knife. Enehemias Mendez Lopez, 26, of 8 Boston St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was summoned to court for assault with a dangerous weapon and for threatening to commit a crime.
An officer was sent to the Sunglass Hut, at the Northshore Mall, at 3:12 p.m., for a past shoplifting. The suspect had taken a pair of sunglasses valued at $345.
Police were sent to CVS, 174 Main St., at 10:47 p.m., to check on an unoccupied vehicle with two different plates attached. As tow truck arrived, the owner returned with a gas can. The officer confiscated a license plate and issued a written warning to the operator for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and the tow truck driver agreed to take the vehicle to a private property for a fee.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the Holiday Inn-Peabody, at 12:46 a.m. after the staff reported an unwanted person. They said he was asked to leave and was now sitting in their bushes talking to himself. He left without incident.
Police responded to Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 12:47 a.m., for a possible fight in progress. The party left before police arrived. It may have been an angry customer.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 160 Boston St., at 8:27 p.m., to maintain order at a private repossession tow.
Police went to 116 Lafayette St., at 9 a.m., to end a dispute.
An officer went to 40R Highland Ave., at 9:56 a.m., for a missing adult.
The report of a suspicious person and/or vehicle brought officers to 10 Linden Ave., at 11:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 40R Highland Ave., at 11:48 a.m. where, after a records check, they arrested a 24-year-old male resident on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to the intersection of Margin and Summer streets, at 1:52 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to Lee Fort Terrace, at 2 p.m.
Officers were sent to 14 Pratt St., at 2:25 p.m., to report on a missing juvenile.
Police went to 34 Prince St., at 3:54 p.m., to report on a juvenile issue.
At 5:36 p.m., police responded to 2 Howard St., to end a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 23R May St. at 5:44 p.m.
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at 6:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
A report of fireworks sent police to 31 Collins St., at 10:32 p.m.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Derby Street and Palfrey Court at 11:10 p.m., to end a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 15 Winter St., at 11:40 p.m.
Wednesday
Police responded to 55 Forrester St., at 12:36 a.m., on the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 12:04 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer went to 40 Derby St., at 1:20 p.m. to take a report on harassment.
Police responded to the intersection of Flint and Federal streets, at 3:21 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Danvers
Tuesday
A report of two teen shoplifters brought police to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive at 4:07 p.m.
An ambulance was sent to Robbins Landing Condominiums, 35 Collins St., for a case of poisoning. The patient was transported to a medical facility.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, a 9:45 p.m., for several teems screaming.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 38 High St., at 1:09 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their black Honda.
Police went to Fairweather Apartments, 11 Porter St., to make a well-being check on a party who was not answering.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer went to 77 Lothrop St., at 4:54 p.m., for a set of Mercedes car keys left on a stone pedestal.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Elliot St., at 7:27 p.m., for a male down with a possible overdose.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 70 Ober St., at 9:30 p.m., for a loud group of girls on the beach.
Two officers were called to Broughton Drive, at 9:47 p.m., for several unknown males possibly involved in drug activity.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 6 Summer St., at 2:19 a.m., for a female banging on a car window.
An officer was sent to 40 Apple Road, at 2:48 a.m., to assist the Fire Department at a dumpster fire.
At 6:55 a.m., police were sent to 15 Ives St., to report on the theft of items from a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 245 Elliott St. at 10:13 a.m., for a possibly suicidal male.
At 10:56 a.m., officers were sent to 5 Lakeview Ave., for an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave. They arrested Tayler Kathry Thornton, 34, of 405 North Spring St., Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was charged with larceny for stealing $439 from the building.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 71 Dodge St., for a motor-vehicle accident in front of the plaza.
An officer was sent to Brimbal Avenue, at 12:48 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace after the family expressed fears of others disturbing a service.
An officer was called to Broadway, at 3:20 p.m., to report on a missing female juvenile.
Police went to the intersection of Tozer Road and Beverly Commons Drive, at 3:24 p.m., to report on a past break and entry.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 375 Rantoul St., at 5:07 p.m., to check the well-being of a highly-intoxicated female.