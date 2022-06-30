MarbleheadWednesday
Three officers were dispatched to Tidewinds Terrace, at 11:40 a.m. The reason for the call was redacted.
At 11:44 a.m., three officers and a detective were dispatched to Lee Street. The reason for this call also was redacted.
A patrolman and a fire engine were dispatched to West Shore Drive, at 1:01 p.m., for “cars driving like NASCAR.”
An officer was called to Farrell Court at 3:28 p.m., to report on a case of vandalism.
Two patrolmen, a firetruck and an ambulance were sent to Washington Street at 11:22 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Peabody
Wednesday
A caller advised police, at 4:47 p.m., that a sandy-colored pitbull with a pink rhinestone collar was running in traffic. The dog returned home to its family on Littles Lane.
A Forest Street woman reported, at 5:25 p.m., that her neighbor was shooting pellets toward her house. The officer will investigate and following up.
Police were called to the Turning Point Group Home at 3 Braxton Road, at 5:32 p.m., for a resident’s mother who was there and refusing to leave. A vehicle was towed as its registration was expired/non-renewable. An officer transported the woman from 3 Braxton Road to the station, where she was picked up by another party.
Police responded today to Lakeside School, 629 Lowell St., at 6:13 p.m., after a juvenile detention center employee who was just terminated went into the area and slashed vehicle tires, according to other employees.
An officer was sent to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Walsh Ave., at 6:53 p.m., for an unwanted person or guest. The caller reported there was a man smoking and setting up a sleeping bag behind the church, but he left before police arrived.
Thursday
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 2:42 a.m., for a store clerk reporting multiple homeless individuals inside the store and nodding off. They left when the officer arrived.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 39 King St., at 5:23 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One of the operators was overdosing and was transported to Salem.
The report of an accident involving a motor-vehicle and an electric bicycle brought officers to the vicinity of 310 Lowell St., at 7:17 a.m. The bike rider was unhurt, but his e-bike was taken back to the station.
Police were sent to 18 Pleasant St., at 10:34 a.m., where they served a Peabody District Court warrant to a 40 year-old resident.
A Lisa Road woman left a message with animal control at 11:50 a.m. She said she was at a neighbor’s house with one of her dogs, which was off lease, when she saw another neighbor taking pictures of the dog. She said she wanted to advise animal control that she was with her dog when the pictures were taken. The caller said she believes the woman was taking the pictures in order to call in another complaint against her and her dog. The officer noted it was another incident in an ongoing neighborhood dispute between parties.
SalemWednesday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 4:48 p.m.
An officer was called to 32 Ward St., at 7:26 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to Canal St., at 7:40 p.m.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 7:52 p.m., for a larceny
Officers were sent to 426 Essex St., at 9:07 p.m., to report on a larceny.
A report of threats brought an officer to 288 Derby St., at 9:13 p.m.
Officers were called to 65 Washington St., at 9:32 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Thursday
Police were called to 46 Orne St., at 12:33 a.m., for an assault in progress.
Officers went to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 8:08 a.m., to end a dispute.
An officer was sent to 45 Belleview Ave., at 12:58 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
A report of shoplifting brought an officer to 450 Highland Ave., at 4:08 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 220 Loring Ave., at 4:27 p.m., for reports of fireworks.
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 4:34 p.m., for an assault in the past.
DanversWednesday
Officers were sent to CVS, 139 Endicott St., at 4:17 p.m.., for a possibly stolen purse.
Ocean State Job Lot, 139 Endicott St., notified police at 4:31 p.m., of a male shoplifter.
The report of a male shoplifter brought an officer to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 4:33 p.m., for a male shoplifter.
An officer went to the vicinity of Family Dollar, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 5:17 p.m. to check the well-being of a motorcyclist who appeared to be asleep on his bike.
Officers responded, at 5:53 p.m., to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, for an assault on a police officer. They arrested Meghan Curran, 33, of 30 Whipple St., Danvers, and charged her with assault and battery on a police officer; disorderly conduct; and resisting arrest.
Police were called to Accelerated Financial Services, 153 Andover St., at 7:08 p.m., for a possible break and entry.
An officer went to 31 Holten St., at 10:57 p.m., for a house struck by lightning.
Thursday
Police sent to 98 Newbury Street to serve a warrant. They successfully served — and arrested him at 7:13 a.m., at that address.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 180 Maple St., at 11 a.m., for a three-car accident without injuries.
Officers responded, at 3:21 p.m., to the vicinity of Elm and Essex streets for a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 86 Lothrop St., at 5:15 p.m., for trash left by the property.
A caller reported, at 5:36 p.m., that his backpack was taken from the beach.
Three patrolmen were dispatched to 343 Elliott St., at 6:39 p.m., for an elderly female dementia patient missing.
Two officers and an ambulance went to the vicinity of 343 Elliott St., at 6:39 p.m., for two people slumped over in a motor vehicle.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:03 p.m., to Lakeview Avenue for a person having suffered a possible seizure.
Thursday
Police were sent to the pier at Cabot and Water streets, at 12:16 p.m., for two fishermen not getting along on the pier.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Agate Street, Beverly, at 12:52 a.m., for a possible person lying in the roadway.
At 1:21 a.m. officers were sent to Rice’s Beach, 7 Bayview Avenue, for teens making noise on the beach. The group was dispatched.
Officers were called to 58 Cabot St., at 11:46 a.m., for suspicious activity and stolen property.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Route 128 North and the Danvers line, at 12:36 p.m., for a possible car fire.
Officers were sent to Herrick St., at 1:02 p.m., to assist hospital personnel in looking for a party who ran from the emergency room.
Two police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 1:24 p.m., to Lakeview Avenue for a party found unconscious.
An officer was called to 11 Whitney St., at 4:30 p.m., for a vehicle hit and pushed down the street.
An officer was called to Beckford St., at 4:50 p.m., to speak with a delivery driver reporting harassment.
An officer was sent to 65 Conant St., at 5:21 p.m., in an attempt to serve a summons.
At 5:28 p.m., the same officer went to 23 Blaine Ave., where he served a delinquency summons.
An officer went to the intersection of Park and Federal streets, at 6:40 p.m., for a past simple assault.