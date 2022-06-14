Peabody
Friday Police were called to the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 10:48 a.m., for a single-car accident with the driver appearing to be going in and out of consciousness. The operator, a 41-year-old Salem man, will be summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker; possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class C drug.
A Beverly driver was stopped, at 11:09 a.m., at the intersection of Margin Street and Kirkland Road, and cited for using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
A Central Street resident reported, at 1:03 p.m., that he had found tracking devices on his vehicle, but he did not want to file a report at this time and is going to consult with his lawyer.
A cruiser was sent to the Peabody Dog Park on Perkins Street, at 2:45 p.m., for a juvenile struck by a vehicle. The juvenile was evaluated by an EMT and refused medical service.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Washington and Foster streets, at 4:11 p.m., for a male nearly causing an accident when he jumped into traffic. He was evaluated by Atlantic and refused transport.
A caller reported a male wearing just shorts was pulling weeds in the parking lot by the riverbank on Foster Street, almost stumbling into the water twice. The caller was concerned for the man’s well-being. An ambulance was called and the man was transported to Salem Hospital with one officer following and one on board. He was to be checked for drugs at the hospital.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Trader Joe’s, 300 Andover St., for a violinist playing and soliciting money from customers. He was sent on his way.
A person called police, at 8:43 p.m., to report his wallet was stolen from his locker at LifeTime Fitness, 210L Andover St. The wallet contained his passport, ID card, license, debit and credit cards and $120 cash. The officer documented and followed up with staff.
Saturday Police were called to the vicinity of 10 Granite St., at 12:57 p.m., for a female in a blue SUV engaging in possible drug activity. Ashley M. Hood, 36, was arrested on an outstanding Lynn warrant. She was charged, additionally, with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; possession of a Class B drug; possession of a Class E drug; possession of a Class A drug; and with operating a motor vehicle with a license not in possession.
The Peabody Municipal Light Plant reported, at 12:58 p.m., there was a live wire on a vehicle at the Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St. There was also a pole down on the vehicle. The officer will document the issue.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1 p.m., in the vicinity of 5 Gardner St., and summoned the driver, a 27-year-old Revere resident, to court on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Shore drive, at 5:28 p.m., to assist several juveniles with a bicycle disagreement. The officer spoke with a female about a missing scooter, and peace was restored.
A Warren Street caller reported a dog attack, at 6:20 p.m., and requested police. Atlantic arrived on scene and treated the victim, who refused further treatment. Officers returned the dogs to their owners. The officer will document and forward the report to the ACO.
Police were called to Not Your Average Joe’s, 210N Andover St., just before 7 p.m., for a possible prior fight in the mall, and parties were talking outside. One had an argument with a family member who had left the area. The officer advised they should all leave for the evening.
Police were called to MacArthur Park at 10:50 p.m., for a break-in at the Little League concession stand: $75 in cash and candy was taken, and police were checking the area of the 7-Eleven on Lynn Street for juveniles. A resident on MacArthur Circle has a ring camera and police will follow up with that tomorrow.
Sunday
Police responded the intersection of Cross and Andover streets, at 9:52 a.m., for a physical altercation between two motorists who then got back into their vehicles and drove away. The officer located one of the vehicles at a home on Sprague Street. The man told police he was stabbed in the face with a sharp object by the other driver. A friend drove him to the hospital. The possible suspect vehicle was a 2015 gray Chevy Cruz. An officer went to 17 Stevens St., to check for the suspect who was driving the Chevy, and found and arrested Sergio Domingues Dasilva, 23, of 17 Stevens St., Apt. 3, Peabody. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 3:28 p.m., in the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., and arrested the operator, Jameson Cole Cardillo, 28, of 3 Abington Ave., Peabody. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license (criminal subsequent offense). His vehicle was taken by another licensed operator.
Officers responded to 145 Winona St., at 5:12 p.m., after a mother reported a worker at the group home her son attends put his hands around her son’s neck. The son is autistic and non-verbal. The officers spoke with the mother and will be filing a report.
A Bragg Street woman told police, at 8:10 p.m., she believes members of another family purposely left deflated balloons in her yard for her dog to eat. She was advised of her rights.
Monday
Police were sent to USA Speedy Auto, 108 Newbury St., at 1:23 a.m., for suspicious people in the parking lot looking into car windows.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police stopped some 20 drivers at various locations around town, between 9:33 a.m. and 6:36 p.m. Most were given warnings for various offenses, and three were issued citations.
The report of a hit-and-run accident brought officers to Atlantic Avenue, at 12:11 p.m.
A larceny, forgery or fraud was reported from Seaview Ave., at 12:20 p.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Gerry Street, at 7:32 p.m., to check for cars not stopping for pedestrians.
Police and firefighters responded to Pleasant Street, at 9:10 p.m., for the smell of smoke.
Friday
A vehicle was stopped at 9:58 a.m., at the intersection of Beacon Street and Crowninshield Road, and was cited for speeding and for an inspection sticker violation.
A report of suspicious activity brought officers to Lafayette Street, at 11:43 a.m.
Officers went to Garden Road, at 2:53 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Saturday
Police were sent to Naugus Avenue, at 12:54 a.m., for suspicious activity.
A sinkhole was reported at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Phillips Street, at 8 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped and its operator cited, at 3:18 p.m., at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Ralph Road.
Three officers were dispatched to Front Street, at 5:11 p.m., to handle a disturbance.
An officer was sent to Front Street, at 8:10 p.m., in response to a complaint of harassment.
Sunday
At 11:43 p.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of Marion Road Extension and Warren Road for occasional screaming heard in the area.
Danvers
Saturday
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 5:18 p.m., for a larceny. A shopper reported a stolen wallet.
Police responded to the vicinity of the Mexicali Mexican Grill, 29 Andover St., at 7:24 p.m., for a possibly intoxicated male. After a brief investigation, they arrested Douglas Smith, 61, of 5 Hunt St., Danvers, and charged him with drunken driving, third offense; and with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 20 Purchase St., at 10:46 p.m., for a loud party disturbing the neighbors.
A report of fireworks brought officers to the vicinity of Hobart and Pickering streets.
Salem
Sunday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 12:29 a.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A disturbance brought officers to 92 Ocean Ave., at 12:57 a.m.
The report of a past assault brought police to South Washington Square at 1:39 a.m.
Police were sent to 32 Beaver St., at 3:48 a.m., to check the report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 225 Derby St., at 10:22 a.m., to bring a halt to a dispute.
Another dispute brought officers to 63 Salem St., at 11:39 a.m.
Police were sent to 118 Washington St., at 2:02 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Congress and Palmer streets, at 3:21 p.m., for a 10-year-old boy hit by a motor vehicle. The youth was treated at the scene and transported to Salem Hospital. The operator was not cited, but the report was incomplete.
Officers were sent to 35 Congress St., at 3:30 p.m., for a trespassing.
Police responded, at 3:40 p.m., to 20 Northend Ave., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Jonathan Christopher Moore, 45, of 165 Cambridge Park Drive, Apt. 628, Cambridge. Moore was charged with failing to yield at an intersection and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license (criminal subsequent offense).
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 5:59 p.m., for a dispute.
The report of a dispute brought police to 147 Boston St., at 7:23 p.m.
An officer went to the vicinity of Lafayette and Roslyn streets, at 9:34 p.m., to look for the person or people setting off fireworks.
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:46 p.m., on a routine traffic stop, in the vicinity of 12 Dow St., where they arrested the operator, a 26-year-old Wakefield man on an outstanding warrant.
Noise complaints brought officers to the vicinity of Congress and Palmer streets at 11:30 p.m.; and to the vicinity of 75 Congress St., at 11:50 p.m.
Monday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 15 Lynde St., at 2:45 a.m.
At 7:03 a.m., an officer was sent to 31 Collins St., on a parking complaint.
Officers were called to 25 Varney St., at 9:05 a.m., to report on a larceny.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 27 Charter St., at 9:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 30 Leach St., at 10:30 a.m., to look into a larceny.
Two hours later, at 12:30 p.m., they were sent to 26 Boston St., to look into another larceny.
Beverly
Sunday
Two officers were sent to East Lothrop Street, at 4:28 p.m., to look for a male smoking marijuana in the park.
Three officers responded to a McPherson Drive location, at 6 p.m., for suspicious activity. A male was harassing a woman.
Three cruisers were dispatched to 151 Rantoul St., at 7 p.m., for three males possibly fighting.
At 9:40 p.m., three officers were sent to a Balch Street residence after a resident reported someone possibly trying to break in.
The report of an unwanted guest causing a disturbance in an apartment brought police to 48 Pond St., at 10:25 p.m.
Monday
Four officers and a captain were dispatched at 11 a.m., to the vicinity of 79 Herrick St., to assist with crowd control.
A woman came into the station at 11:43 a.m. to report a case of domestic abuse.
Officers went to 25 Essex St., at 11:45 a.m., for two men fighting in the Gazebo. The group was dispersed.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Goat Hill Lane and Cabot Street for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage but no reported injuries.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Herrick and Heather streets, at 12:23 p.m., for parked cars creating a road hazard.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 1:52 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident in which a tractor-trailer took out a light post.
Police were sent to 426 Cabot St., at 2:36 p.m., for a homeless-related issue.
Two officers were sent to Courtney Drive to speak with a woman who believes her phone was hacked by her ex.
An officer was sent to 426 Cabot St., at 2:50 p.m. to speak with a homeless family in a camper.