PeabodyFriday
A 17 Perley Ave. resident called police at 10:46 a.m., to report a UHaul truck was parked at the house across the street from him and someone was loading items into it. Officers checked the area, but there were no UHaul trucks, and everything appeared to be in order.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:45 a.m., at the intersection of Andover Street and Buttonwood Lane and summoned the operator, a 39-year-old Buxton Lane, Peabody, woman, to court to face charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
An ambulance was dispatched to 11 Manomet Road, at 2:21 p.m., for a party who had fallen last night and been on the ground since, with possible bleeding. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:52 p.m., in the vicinity of 91R Lynnfield St., and arrested the operator, Cameron Duquette, 22, of 148 Lynnfield St. on charges of operating an registered motor vehicle; operating and uninsured motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; and attaching wrong number plates.
Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Hubon streets at 4:14 for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. One operator was arrested and summoned to court.
An officer was sent to 73 Lafayette St., at 4:50 p.m., to check on an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 125 Essex St., at 5:41 p.m., to look into threats that had been made.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate brought police to 60 Dow St., at 6:06 p.m.
Police were called to 44 Highland Ave., at 7:20 p.m., in response to a report of a fraud or a scam.
At 10:18 p.m., police were sent to 2 Smith St., to end a dispute.
Friday
An officer was sent to 283 Derby St., at 12:32 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 111 North St., at 7:39 a.m., to make well-being check, where they arrested Mathew Michael Lucas, 25, of 15 Wallace Road, Peabody and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Police responded to 284 Washington St., at 9:09 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police responded to 13 motor vehicle traffic stops across town, between 9:29 and 11:20 a.m., for various motor vehicle offenses.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 47 Canal St., at 11:45 a.m.
Police responded to 81 Highland Ave., at 1:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 281 Lafayette St., at 1:44 p.m.
Three juvenile issues were logged at approximately 1:48 p.m., from the police station, 95 Margin St.
An officer was sent to 56 Margin St., at 3:13 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Another officer was sent to 5 Holly St., at 5 p.m., to investigate another fraud or scam.
Police responded to the intersection of Verona Street and Highland Ave., at 5:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a truck. A young female was crossing Highland Avenue in a crosswalk when she was hit by a truck. She was transported to Salem Hospital with a broken leg, and the truck operator was cited for a crosswalk violation.
Beverly
Thursday
Two officers were sent to 3 Roosevelt Ave., at 5:14 p.m., for National Grid Gas having an issue with a customer.
The report of a larceny or shoplifting brought police to 311 Cabot St., at 6:04 p.m.
At 6:24 p.m., an officer was called to 246 Elliott St., for a larceny. A customer’s wallet was taken off the counter.
Friday
An officer was called to 137 Bridge St., at 9:13 p.m., for a simple assault on a tenant.
An officer was sent to Sohier Road, at 10:17 a.m., to transport a female student to Salem Juvenile Court..
The report of a possible stroke brought police to Harris Street at 11:40 a.m.
Police were called to Beckford Street, at 2:31 p.m., for an unconscious male. The 36-year-old Attleboro man was found deceased in the bathroom of a Beckford Street apartment, with the cause of death undetermined. The investigation is being handled by the state police, the medical examiner and CPAC.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 20 Blaine Ave., at 3:29 p.m., to break up a fight between juveniles.
Police were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 4:14 p.m., to check on a patient at the request of Elliott Health.
Police and fire were called to 20 Sohier Road, at 4:41 p.m., for a female locked in the lobby bathroom.
A report of a man causing problems after allegedly assaulting a party with a dangerous weapon brought police to 40 Enon St., at 7:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 62 Dunham at 8:15 p.m., for a person causing an issue;
Saturday
Police were called to 22 Blaine Ave., at 9:10 a.m for a potential landlord-tenant dispute.
Police were sent to a Rantoul Street, address, at 1:44 p.m., to speak with a grandmother claiming she was abused.
At 4:12 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Route 128 North for a male passed out in a vehicle. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A past break and entry to a motor vehicle brought an officer to 865 Hale St., at 4:43 p.m.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of 90 Rantoul St., at 7:13 p.m.
An officer was called to 45 Broadway, at 8:15 p.m. to report on a past assault.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to Cabot Street and the Salem line on the Beverly — Salem Bridge for a party who was threatening to jump.
Sunday
Officers searching for a missing juvenile were sent to Brimbal Avenue, at 3:52 a.m., for two suspicious parties in the vicinity of Cycles 128.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 116 Rantoul and Pleasant streets, after a lady was kicked by a homeless resident.
The report of a male party with his pants down brought police to the intersection of Essex Street and Parramatta Road at 11:13 a.m.
Danvers
Friday
An ambulance was sent to 121 Conifer Hill drive, at 3:16 a.m., for a 68-year-old person hurt in a fall. They were transported to a local medical facility.
Police responded to the intersection of Maple and Forest streets, at 6 a.m., for a four-vehicle accident without injuries
An officer was sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 7:33 a.m. to end a non-domestic dispute.
State police responded, at the interchange of 128 South and Endicott St., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police were called to 1101 Kirdbride Drive to check an apparently-abandoned vehicle that residents said had been parked there for four years.
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 1:05 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle behind the building.
An officer was sent the The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 1:42 p.m., for suspicious activity — a suspicious party was attempting to sell gold.
Police went to The Village Food Shop, 37 High St., for a larceny, after a person was reported to have taken money from the tip jar.
An officer was sent to the Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 3:24 p.m., after the store reported a rented truck had not been returned.
An officer was called to the Glitterati Prom shop, 30 Maple St., to check out a male behaving strangely.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at2:42 a.m., for a party sleeping in a black Ford Escape.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Northshore Avenue, at 8:20 a.m. after possible gunshots were reported in the area.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 12:51 p.m., from the report of a motor-vehicle pedestrian accident.
An officer was sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 1:42 p.m. after a party reported their vehicle had been struck in the parking lot and the driver failed to leave their information.