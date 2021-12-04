Salem
Wednesday
Beginning at 11:39 a.m., police received three reports of vandalism in quick succession: 6 Hanson St. at 11:39 a.m., Olde Village Drive at Highland Avenue at 11:41 a.m., and 191 Essex St. at 11:47 a.m.
At 2:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Margin Street.
Thursday
Vandalism in the form of graffiti was reported at 2 Margin St. at 8:57 a.m.
At 11:07 a.m., a theft was reported in the area of Margin and Norman street.
Police were called to Jackson Street at 11:55 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person. They arrested Janice Sarno, 48, of 33 Ellsworth Road, Peabody, who was charged with possession of a class B drug and theft under $1,200.
At 3:31 p.m., a past assault was reported at 295 Derby St.
Beverly
Wednesday
At 8:37 a.m., an accident involving property damage was reported on McPherson Drive.
Police responded to a domestic incident at 10:45 p.m. involving roommates at a Gage Street residence and arrested a 39-year-old woman who lived there on a charge of assault and battery.
Police were called out to an argument on Lenox Street at 10:50 p.m. to check on an argument that possibly involved a knife.
Thursday
At 6:11 a.m., a past hit-and-run crash with property damage was reported on Railroad Avenue.
Police were called to 242 Elliott St., an address including Starbucks, at 8:31 a.m. on a report that drive-thru customers were impeding traffic on Elliott Street.
At 9:44 a.m., a case of fraud involving theft was reported on River Street.
A hole in the ground was reported in the area of Brimbal Avenue and the Route 128 southbound on-ramp at 9:56 a.m.
At 12:19 p.m., police stopped a car on Cabot Street for reported erratic operation. They made one arrest: Thomas Carnevale IV, 23, of 511 Cabot St., Beverly, was charged with possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute, reckless operation of a vehicle, and possession of alcohol in a vehicle.
At 6:09 p.m., police received a report of kids trying to break into a Broughton Drive residence.
Friday
Police received a complaint of a loud house party at 12:41 a.m. at a Pleasant Street address.
At 11:56 a.m., a woman at the Beverly Commons complex reported she was scammed.
Middleton
Wednesday, Nov. 24
At 2:33 p.m., police were called to Memorial Drive on a suspicious activity report involving a "vibrating noise in vacant apartment."