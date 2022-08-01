PeabodySunday
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 151 Lynn St., at 2:30 p.m., and summoned the operator, a 56-year-old Lynn resident to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A vehicle owner notified police, at 3:57 p.m., from 58 Pulaski St., that their license plate had been stolen.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 10 Centennial Drive and, after a brief investigation, arrested the driver, Kristen Ann Muller, 51, of 19B Garden Road, Apt. B, Peabody. Muller was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Peabody Shell, 85 Lynnfield St., at 6:05 p.m., for a party who was not breathing. They resumed breathing and were transported to Salem Hospital.
The report of a propane tank explosion brought fire and EMS to the rear deck at 3 Wentworth Road, for a small grill fire, and a party with minor burns. The person was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were directed to a Smidt Avenue address, at 9:50 p.m., by a call on the Child Abuse Emergency Hotline requesting a well-being check on two juveniles. All was in order and both children were sleeping.
A Washington Street woman called police, at 10:50 p.m., to report her son had tried to break into her house. Police reported the son was not at the residence, though his moped was, and he was located at a Pleasant Street address. His mother requested, and was granted, an emergency restraining order.
Beverly
Friday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets just after midnight for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Three cruisers were sent to 335 Cabot St., at 12:33 a.m., to check on the well-being of a 3-year-old boy.
Police and ambulance and CID were sent to 59 Cabot St., at 12:59 a.m., for a death, of a possible overdose.
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 2:58 a.m., for an unwelcome guest in the emergency room.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 29 Friend St., and arrested a Beverly man, 44, on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to 9 Bancroft Ave., at 4:55 p.m., to talk with a party who had been scammed out of cash.
Police were sent to McKay St., at 5 p.m., for an unresponsive person in a car.
The harbormaster was alerted, at 5:56 p.m., to paddleboarders possibly in distress.
Police were sent to 149 Cabot St., at 6:05 p.m., after a store clerk reported suspicious behavior.
Three officers were sent to James Street, at 6:50 p.m., for an unresponsive male.
At 9:55 a.m., a bicycle hit a motor vehicle in the vicinity of 50 Lothrop St. Police said the driver had parked and opened his door into the path of the bicycle. The cyclist had insufficient time to stop and ran into the open door. He was transported to Beverly Hospital with a leg injury. There were no citations
Police, fire, ambulance and a detective, were dispatched to Hillcrest Road, at 12:53 p.m., for a non-responsive 72-year-old woman. She lived in the apartment there with her husband, who found her in her own bedroom. She was believed to have died of natural causes.
Police were called to a Sunset Drive address, at 1:58 p.m., for a possibly drunken male causing a disturbance. Police arrested James M. Galvin, 70, of that address. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 62 Essex St., at 2:17 p.m., after someone complained about a child hitting rocks with a bat.
At 3 p.m., police fire and ambulance responded to the vicinity of 376 Hale St., after a vehicle crashed into a fence. After a brief investigation, police arrested Elizabeth C. Scannell, 37, of 12 Lothrop St., Beverly. She was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A Manor Road resident came into the station, at 4:40 p.m., to report his motor-vehicle had been stolen.
At 5:50 p.m., a walk-in party from 41 Mill St. came into the station to report another stolen vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Holly Lane and Fern Street, at 9:20 p.m. to check out a fireworks complaint.
Reports of a loud house party brought police to 53 Story Ave., at 10:15 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 12:22 a.m., for a wife trying to stop her husband from driving.
Police were called to 355 Rantoul St., at 1:03 a.m., for a motorcyclist revving the engine and doing burnouts.
Officers were sent to Beverly Hospital at 4:53 a.m., for a party refusing to leave.
At 10:58 a.m., officers were sent to Water Street for two people fighting in the parking lot.
Officers were sent to Briscoe Street, at 12:42 p.m., for a male without pants in the lot.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought an officer to 66 Dane St., after a parked car was hit at 3:20 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 24 Elliott St., at 6:58 p.m. for a man accosting patrons at CVS and at Stop & Shop.
Three cruisers were sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:30 p.m., to disperse a large group in the lot.
Two officers were sent to 53 Story Ave., at 10:23 a.m., for a large, party causing a disturbance
Monday
An officer was sent to 5 Jacobs Ave., after a caller reported a young male trying the back door.
An officer was sent to 10 Cox Court, at 9:12 a.m., after a neighbor reported a suspicious party trying to open the front door.
Police went to 3 Chestnut St., at 10:15 a.m., to investigate a car that had been vandalized.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Sohier and Connector roads, at 10:51 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 62 Essex St. at 12:31 p.m., for a male hitting rocks into the street again.
Salem
Monday
A reported larceny brought officers to 307 Highland Ave., at 6:25 p.m.
Police were called to 42 Rainbow Terrace, at 8:54 a.m., for a trespasser.
A person called police, at 9:20 a.m., from 4 Essex St., to report the theft of a vehicle or vehicle license plate.
A merchant called police, at 10:18 a.m., from 21 Traders Way to report a shoplifting.
Police were dispatched to 109 Congress St., at 10:57 a.m., to investigate a past break and entry.
Officers were sent to 26 Commercial St., at 1:25 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to the intersection of Summer and High streets, at 3:32 p.m., to end a dispute.