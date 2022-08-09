Peabody
Monday
A resident of Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., reported at 8:44 a.m., that a package had been stolen.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:22 a.m., in the vicinity of Howley and Walnut streets and summoned the operator, a 36-year-old Reading man, to court for operating with a suspended license.
A Newbury Street woman reported, at 1:23 p.m., that homeless people had been sleeping in a tent in the yard behind her house. Police folded up the tent and left a note with it advising its owners to vacate the area.
Police were sent to Andover and Cross streets, at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. The operator, a 27-year-old Methuen woman, refused medical attention, and will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A party who had been causing problems at a nearby truck stop was located at the Plaza Motel at 4 p.m. Police spoke with the man who said he would be staying until tomorrow (Tuesday). Police told him he could stay until then but he was not to leave the property any sooner.
Police were called to Lowell and Lake streets, at 4:14 p.m., for a hit and run accident involving a jeep and a bicycle. Police said the black Jeep did not hit the bike. The officer documented the incident.
An 8 Hamilton Road caller reported, at 4:48 p.m., that his grill was too close to the house and had melted the siding. Call was transferred to FD.
Police stopped a black Nissan Altima that was driving erratically, at 7:50 p.m., in the vicinity of 271 Lynn St., after it hit a parked car After a brief investigation, they arrested Janelle Blake, 38, of 52 Endicott St., Peabody. She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs; driving an uninsured motor vehicle; driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. An officer dropped the woman’s dogs off at 11 Avalon Drive.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 19 Radcliff Road, at 7:10 p.m., for dirt bikes driving on the street.
Police were called to 245 Essex St., at 7:40 p.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction of items in the front yard.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 199 Rantoul St., at 9:15 p.m., to check on a party behind the building.
At 9:43 p.m., an officer went to the vicinity of 47 Dodge St., for a party sleeping outside a store at the North Beverly Plaza.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 534 Rantoul St., at 5:43 p.m., for a woman yelling at a CVS worker.
At 6:40 p.m., police were sent to 23 Chase St., for a homeless couple sleeping in the yard.
An officer was called to Cherry Hill Drive, at 8:40 p.m., where he spoke with a resident who said he was hearing voices.
Police were sent to 449 Cabot St., at 11:50 p.m., to remove an ex-employee who was refusing to leave the business.
Tuesday
A Broughton Drive resident reported a possible wire fraud or scam, at 2:50 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 466 Cabot St., at 2:57 p.m., for a report of eight to 10 youths causing a disturbance.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer responded to Ocean Avenue, at 7:44 a.m., for a report of vandalism
The theft of a catalytic converter brought an officer to Brookhouse Drive, at 9:23 a.m.
A diamond bracelet was reported lost, at 9:37 a.m., on Community Road.
An officer was called to Schooner Ridge, at 12:31 a.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Sargent Road, at 5:44 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Tedesco Street, at 11 p.m., to maintain order for a repossession.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 138 Canal St., at 3:27 p.m., for a larceny.
An officer went to 10 Howard St., at 6:30 p.m., to report on an issue of harassment. After a brief investigation, they arrested Rosaleigh Gauthier-Tyger, 25, of 10 Howard St., Apt. 23, Salem, and charged her with violating an abuse prevention order.
Police were called to 193 Federal St., at 8:43 p.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 173 Lafayette St., at 9:25 p.m.
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 29 Grove St., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a records check they arrested the operator, a homeless 29-year-old Salem man, on an outstanding warrant.
Police responded to the intersection of Highland Ave. and First St., at 6:27 a.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian/bicycle.
Police were sent to 180 Washington St., at 12:35 p.m., for a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought police to 355 Jefferson Ave., at 12:45 p.m.
A report of threats brought officers to 5 English St., at 1:42 p.m.