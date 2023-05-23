Peabody
Sunday
A female reported, from 4 Northfield Properties, 2 Main St., that her $400 black Mongoose mountain bike with yellow and white lettering had been stolen. The bike was being kept safe by a neighbor and returned to the female.
A caller reported, at 4:42 p.m., that while walking his dog in the Whitney Drive Park, he discovered some bones that appeared suspicious. The officer reported the bones appeared to have been those of a deer or a coyote. The officer removed them from the path.
Loss prevention at Sephora, at the Northshore Mall, reported, at 4:59 p.m., that it had attempted to detain two female shoplifters who refused to stop and fled on foot towards the food court, dumping merchandise and causing a disturbance as they ran. One of the two was apprehended and taken into custody. She was issued a trespass notice from Sephora, as was her accomplice, who got away. Shantell T. Smith, 30, of 36 Whiting St., Apt. 1R, Lynn, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, disguising herself to obstruct justice, and two counts of receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
Monday
Police checked Lynnfield Street, Lynn Street, Washington Street, Main Street, Lowell, Central and Foster streets for parking enforcement between 1:56 and 3 a.m., but recorded no violations.
An incident of graffiti was investigated, at Life Storage, 119 Foster St., at 5:10 a.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:54 in the vicinity of 30 Lynnfield St., and arrested the operator, William A. Doucette, 62, of 35 Lynn St., Peabody, on two outstanding warrants, one from Peabody and one other-department warrant. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; and with a marked lanes violation.
Police took a report, at 11:19 a.m., from the Municipal Light Plant, 58R Pulaski St., of the larceny of 550 feet of copper piping.
A resident of Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., Apt. 509, called police, at 5:34 p.m., to report money stolen from her apartment. The officer reported it was a misunderstanding—the boyfriend/roommate took their change to Coinstar to use it to buy groceries.
A caller told 911, at 7:43 p.m., that he needed help, but he disconnected before any further information could be obtained. Officers located the caller in the municipal lot on Foster Street. He told them he had been in a motorcycle accident. The caller was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and his Kawasaki bike was found parked nearby. Police had it towed.
Tuesday
A Sabino Farm Road resident called police, at 4:32 a.m. to report feeling like they were having a stroke or a heart attack. The patient was transported directly to Beverly Hospital.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant, 190 Washington St., at 1:01 a.m., to quieten a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 72 Loring Ave., at 9:44 a.m.
An officer was sent to 10 First St., for a juvenile issue, at 11 a.m.
Police were called to 1272 Highland Ave., at 1:31 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were called to 19 Shore Ave., at 7:07 p.m., to end a dispute.
At 8:34 p.m., police were sent to 28 Norman St., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A report of fireworks brought police to 53 Hanson St., at 8:35 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 9:36 p.m.
An officer was sent to 11 Carlton St., at 10:22 p.m., to maintain the peace for a motor-vehicle repossession.
Monday
The report of a road-rage incident brought an officer to 252 Bridge St., at 8:12 a.m.
An officer was called to 18 Putnam St., at 10:06 a.m. on a juvenile issue.
An assault in the past brought police to 45 Traders Way, at 11:52 a.m.
An officer was sent to 254 Canal St., at 3:53 p.m., to report on a case of harassment.
A fraud or a scam case brought police to 70 Ocean Ave., at 4:14 p.m.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 4:24 p.m., from 45 Congress St.
Officers were sent to 10 Fort Lee Terrace, at 4:33 p.m., to try to settle a dispute.
A disturbance brought police to 5 English St., at 5:14 p.m
An officer was called to 2 East India Square, at 5:39 p.m., to remove a trespasser.
Police were sent to Leggs Hill Road, at 6:44 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
At 5:50 p.m., police were called to 1 Courageous Court to remove an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to 10 Grant St., at 5:10 p.m., to disperse a group of youths bullying another youth.
Seven patrolmen were dispatched, at 6:55 p.m., to the lot at the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets to end a general disturbance.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 7:02 p.m., for a possible issue in the neonatal unit.
Six officers responded, at 8:17 p.m., to the Beverly Hospital neonatal unit to deal with a male who tried to enter the unit earlier in the evening.
Five patrolmen were sent to 461 Rantoul St. at 8:20 p.m., for a fight.
Four patrolmen were sent to 7 Home St., at 9:57 p.m., after second-floor residents called about noise on the first floor.
One patrolman was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 10:56 p.m., for a loud, noisy group outside.
Tuesday
Officers began their daily late-night business, building and facility checks at 12:28 a.m. on Ocean Street.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to Rantoul Street, at 1:22 a.m., for a verbal disagreement between a girlfriend and a boyfriend.
Two officers responded to 38 Enon St., at 8:11 a.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident after one party refused to exchange information.
An officer was sent to 11 Doane Ave., at 3:04 p.m., for a landlord-tenant dispute.
At 3:22 p.m., nine patrolman and an ambulance were dispatched to the Beverly Middle School, 502 Cabot St., for a group of students fighting outside. Police broke up the fight and the students dispersed. No one required medical treatment. The school resource officer will look into the fight tomorrow.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to 45 Pickering St., at 9:47 p.m., to check the well-being of a confrontational female.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., at 11:04 a.m., for an intoxicated female.
An officer went to Maple Street, at 12:49 p.m., to check on three buses pulled over at the roadside.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bed, Bath & Beyond, at 3:40 p.m., for a party who had stolen a full bag or merchandise, but they got away.
Marblehead
An officer reported finding a bike on Ocean Avenue, at 2:14 a.m.
Four motor vehicles were stopped between 7 and 8:44 a.m. Each operator was given a verbal warning.
Two officers were sent to Humphrey Street at 9:29 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police went to 32 residences, between 9:50 a.m., and 3:30 p.m. to “assist (a) citizen” They were, in order: Widger Road, 3; Baldwin Road, 5; Pleasant Street, 11; and Village Street, 13.