Peabody
Friday
Police and ambulance responded to the intersection of Warren and Endicott streets, at 4:38 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One passenger was transported to Salem Hospital with unreported injuries and Arrington was dispatched for tows. The operator was transported to the station and then home to Lake Street. There was no indication of citations.
Police and medical responded to a Cashman Road address, at 5:23 p.m., after a third party reported an overdose. One dose of Narcan was administered by officers and the party was transported to Salem Hospital.
A resident of Whispering Meadows, 278 Newbury St., reported, at 6:26 p.m., that a $300 bong had been stolen.
A person came into the station, at 6:40 to report that an employee of Jiffy Lube, 230 Andover St., had stolen a credit card from his vehicle while it was being serviced and then attempted to use it. The officer will investigate and document.
Saturday
The emergency room staff at Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive reported a party with a gunshot wound. Closer examination determined it was a wound from a BB gun and the injury was non-life-threatening.
A Downing Road woman called police, at 4:42 p.m., for an unwanted party at the front door. Police arrested Joseph Haughey, 43, homeless, of Peabody. He was charged with assault and battery and with violation of an abuse-prevention order.
A caller advised police, at 11:11 a.m., that a man at the park at 22 Pierpont St., appears to have been assaulted. He was described as white, 35-40, wearing a black T-shirt and Hawaiian pants. The man told officers he had not been assaulted, and had, instead, fallen off his bike. He was checked by Atlantic and refused further medical treatment.
Police were called to 90 Shore Drive, after a caller reported graffiti by juveniles on the rear of Buildings 90 and 92. The officer could smell the fresh paint, and the caller said the juveniles were about 13 and believed to live in the area. They were observed walking up a dirt path in the rear of the buildings. The officer will search the area and leave a message for management to check the garage camera at 16:45 hrs.
A third party caller notified police, at 6:16 p.m., of a male slumped over in a white VW in the lot between Tony’s and Tesla. He was transported to Lahey North and will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of drugs; possession of a Class A drug; and for possession of a Class B drug.
A 64 Foster St. resident reported, at 11:15 p.m., that he was unable to get into his apartment as his cat kept attacking him. An officer assisted the caller for the evening and advised him to contact the ACO during business hours.
Officers were called to 27 Longview Way, at 11:44 p.m. after a caller reported a family member was drunk and arguing with the family. Police arrested Cameron Shayne Loizides, 21, of that address and charged him with disorderly conduct and with disturbing the peace.
Sunday
Topsfield police requested a well-being check on a male as his motorcycle was left on the roadside. Peabody police said there was no answer at his Proctor Circle home.
Police were advised, at 9:48 a.m., of an online rental scam concerning 20 Buttonwood Lane.
Police responded, at 4:52 p.m., after a caller from 33 Tracey St. reported a man with a knife and a baseball bat was in the apartment. Officers arrested Renan Jakson DeOliviera, 24, of that address and charged him on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
A 4 Downing Road woman called, at 5:43 p.m., to report additional property missing from an incident over the weekend.
A female juvenile reported to police, at 7:27 p.m., from the Northshore Mall, 210N Andover St., that a blue Honda Odyssey van of boys pulled up to her and others in front of Macy’s and shot at them with a BB gun. Officers looked for the van, but it was gone. The girls said they did not want medical evaluation and went on their way.
Police were called to the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, at 11:30 p.m., for a belligerent man in the lobby. The party, who was not a guest at the hotel, refused to provide any information, and after his dinner bill was comped, he went on his way. If the party returns, police will be called to assist the hotel in issuing a “No trespass” order.
Marblehead
Thursday
New graffiti was reported on Wyman Road, at 7:47 a.m., and another instance, also on Wyman Road, was reported at 10:51 a.m.
Police responded, at 1:04 p.m., to a motor-vehicle crash at the intersection of Commercial and Cottage streets.
An officer was sent to Lafayette St., at 1:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
At 1:30 p.m., a vehicle hit a parked car on Pleasant street. An ambulance was dispatched but no services were rendered.
A vehicle crash was reported, at 2:20 p.m., on Rockaway Ave.
Police were sent to Pond Street, at 7:07 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Friday
Officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 8:53 a.m., to investigate a general complaint.
Multiple police, fire department and an ambulance were sent to Ocean Ave., at 4:33 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Saturday
Report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Pig Rock Lane, at 2:21 p.m.
A patrolman was sent to Washington Street, at 9:13 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Three officers went to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 9:58 p.m., to investigate a report of suspicious activity
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Puritan Road address to check an open phone line, at 6:15 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital.
Officers responded to Hawkes Street, at 6;48 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle crash.
Four officers responded, at 9:26 p.m., to Lighthouse Lane for suspicious activity.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 4:30 p.m. for the report of a scam or a swindle.
A Stone Street party called police, at 9:15 p.m., to reported being threatened.
An officer was sent to Tapley Park, 139 Pine St., at 11:45 p.m., to disperse a loud group gathered there.
Saturday
A larceny report brought police to 132 High St., at 3:20 a.m., for a stolen phone.
Police recovered a stolen bike, at 9:10 a.m., from the Rail Trail where it crosses Prince Street.
A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported, at 2:20 p.m., from the Lahey Outpatient Center, 480 Maple St.
An officer was sent to 6 Pickering Court, at 8:47 p.m., to investigate a possible larceny from a purse.