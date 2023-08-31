PeabodyTuesday
A 252 Newbury St. caller reported that a resident was on the ground. He did not know whether the male was breathing, but he said there was blood on the ground. The responding officer reported the man was conscious. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller advised police at 7:55 p.m. of a fight in progress at Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St. It was an argument between parties, and they went their separate ways.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Walgreens, 35 Main St., and summoned the 42-year-old operator to face the court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a marked lanes violation.
A driver was stopped at 9:38 p.m. in the vicinity of 7-Eleven, 1000 Lynn St., and given a verbal warning for displaying blue lights on their vehicle.
MarbleheadTuesday
A burglar alarm brought police to Ocean Avenue at 7:51 a.m., but it was a false alarm.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:30 a.m. on Pleasant Street and cited the operator. The offense was not given.
Seventeen minutes later, at 8:47 a.m., the same officer stopped and cited another driver at the intersection of Pleasant and Devereux streets.
Two officers were sent to Beach Street and Ocean Avenue at 1:36 p.m. to check two solicitors.
An officer was sent to South Street at 9:11 p.m. on a general complaint.
Three officers responded to Anderson Street at 11:08 p.m. to report on a vandalism.
SalemTuesday
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Loring and Linden avenues at 4:28 p.m.
Police responded to 64 Bridge St. at 5 p.m. to investigate a report of threats.
At about 6:18 p.m., police arrested George Nicholas Buonopane, 44, of 27 Clarendon Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 90 North St. at 6:51 p.m. to try to settle a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought at police to 31 Perkins St. at 10:05 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Officers were sent to 4 Cross St. at 11:56 p.m. for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A past break and entry brought officers to 19 Nichols St. at 1:26 a.m.
Police were called to 68 Loring Ave. at 8:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving an airbag deployment and possible injury.
The theft of a motor vehicle and or a motor vehicle license plate brought police to 63 Jefferson Ave. at 9:36 a.m.
Officers were sent to 27 Silver St. at 1:35 p.m. for the report of an accident.
Officers were called to South Washington Square at 2:06 p.m. for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to 24 Hilltop Drive at 5:02 p.m. to serve a delinquency summons. The summons was delivered.
Police responded to a 911 hang-up at 17 New Balch St. at 6:57 p.m. after a disturbance was heard just before the call was disconnected. The officers sent an unwanted guest on his way.
Police were sent to Herrick Street at 7:33 p.m. for a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Dodge Streets at 9 p.m. to assist the fire department with a downed power line
Officers were called to 47 Dodge St. at 10:34 p.m. to investigate the theft of a bicycle stolen from Blink Fitness.
Wednesday
Three cruisers were called to Birchwood Drive just after midnight for a male out of control.
Police were called to 6 Beverly Commons Drive at 8:01 a.m. for a disturbance from an apartment.
A detective was dispatched at 8:21 a.m. after a fisherman reported finding a body floating out near Misery Island. The death did not appear to be suspicious, but the case is under investigation.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Edwards streets at 10:57 a.m. for a man stabbing trees.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to Oak Street at 11:41 a.m. for a male who was not breathing.
Police, fire and ambulance at 1:24 p.m. for a female having difficulty breathing.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded to Whitehall Circle at 4:05 p.m. for a 16-year-old female who had sliced her wrist in a suicide attempt.
Two officers were sent to 242 Elliott St. at 4:09 p.m. after a driver reportedly clipped a young cyclist, and a group of his friends, also on bicycles were causing a disturbance. According to police, the driver had been waiting to get into the Starbucks lot, but the youths had been crowding around the entrance to the lot and blocking cars.
When the kids and their bikes thinned out a bit, the driver tried to get through, and one of the youths nudged his front bike tire against the car. That caused the driver to get out to see whether he had hit the bike, and the kids got rowdy and crowded around the car. When police arrived, they determined that no one had been hit and nothing was damaged. The young bikers were dispersed.