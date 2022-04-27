PeabodyTuesday
A caller reported, at 2:05 p.m., from 31 1/2 Tremont St., that a 32-year-old male had left the detox facility against medical advice. He was on Adderall and had an alcoholic drink.The man was found at his home where he was interviewed by an EMS. He answered all their questions satisfactorily and was deemed to need no further medical aid.
A caller reported at 3 p.m. that she was in her vehicle waiting in line to pick up her child when she saw a woman in line drinking a White Claw (a “hard seltzer” containing 5% alcohol, carbonated water and fruit flavors.). She said she last saw the woman turning down Brown St. The officer stopped and spoke with the woman, who was actually drinking an energy drink, not a White Claw.
Police responded to Exit 63 off Route 93 southbound for a multicar accident with possible injuries. State police responded and took over the scene.
Officers were sent to 5 Dobbs Road at 8 p.m. to execute a search warrant. They arrested Daniel S. Place, 58, of that address. He was charged with three counts of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Wednesday
A woman from 16 Littles Lane reported, at 8:50 a.m., that her son Brandon’s bike was stolen from their residence this morning.
A Russell Street caller reported, at 9:50 a.m., that her neighbor’s landscaper had stepped on her property and swore at her when she asked him not to step on her property. The officer spoke with the landscapers.
The manager from Perfecto’s Cafe, 515 Lowell St., told police, at 10:25 a.m., that one of their customers has been taping an employee on multiple occasions. The officer logged the incident and the manager will call police the next time that party comes in and give the party a no-trespass order.
BeverlyTuesday
Two officers were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 8:05 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was a family friend.
Police responded to 112 Rantoul St., at 8:20 p.m., after, according to the initial call-in, a road-rage incident caused an accident. The two female operators, who were friends, told police, however, that one had been following the other, and when the first driver stopped too quickly, the second driver was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her in the rear end. The second driver was cited for following too closely and for failing to use care in stopping.
Wednesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were set to Manor Road at 8:45 a.m., to assist a female giving birth.
Two officers were sent to 306 Cabot St., at 9:30 a.m., to assist a female trying to do laundry who was being harassed by a homeless person.
An officer went to 23 Enon St., at 11;22 a.m., to report a car that had been keyed.
At 11:40 a.m., police were sent to 113 Elliott St., for two men fighting in the parking lot.
Officers were called to 23 Mill St., at 3:15 p.m. for an unknown disturbance.
MarbleheadTuesday
The ignition key to a Genesis sedan was turned in at 1 p.m. after being found in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and Bubier Road.
An officer reported, at 2:24 p.m., that a wire was exposed on the pedestrian push button at the intersection of Village Street and West Shore Drive.
At The misuse of a handicap placard was reported, at 4:07 p.m. in the vicinity of Broughton Road.
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to Pleasant Street, at 4:13 p.m.
An officer was sent to Powder House Court at 5:20 p.m. for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A cruiser responded, at 5:40 p.m., to the intersection of Cross and Pleasant streets for a motor-vehicle crash.
An office went to Gerry Street, at 10:40 p.m., to talk with a depressed young man,
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to Elm Street, at 11:17 p.m. to assist a citizen. The person was placed into protective custody.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 32 Derby Square, at 6:35 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 8 Skerry St., at 6:55 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
A noise complaint brought police to 11 Church St., at 10:57 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 5 Balcomb St., at 11:40 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Sylvan and Tremont streets, at 6:32 a.m. for a larceny.
At 9:31 a.m., an officer was sent to the intersection of Bridge and Carpenter streets, for a parking complaint.
A general request for police brought officers to 24 New Derby St., at 9:43 a.m.
Police made four routine motor-vehicle traffic stops this morning: at the intersections of Boston and Federal streets at 9:50 a.m.; North and Symonds streets at 9:57 a.m.; North and Federal streets at 10:04 a.m.; and Willson Road and Willson Street at 01:15 a.m.
Police were called to 292 Canal St., at 10:35 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries
A parking complaint brought an officer to 21 Palmer St., at 11:50 a.m.
An officer went to 2 East India Square at 12:17 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 24 Gallows Hill Road, at 12:32 p.m.
Police made five routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 1:10 and 2 p.m. They were at the intersection of Bridge and Winter streets; the vicinity of 100 North St.; the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets; the vicinity of 160 North St.; and the vicinity of 201 Washington St.
A motor vehicle hit and run accident was reported in the vicinity of 50 Traders Way, at 2:30 p.m.
Another motor vehicle hit and run accident was reported, at 4:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 48 Lafayette St.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 4:50 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
At 5:15 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 40 Bridge St. for a fight.
Police were sent to the intersection of Hanson and South streets, at 5:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers went to South Washington Square, at 8:30 to make a well-being check.
Police were called to 48 Howard St. Ext., at 9:05 p.m., to end a dispute.
Moments before 11 p.m., police were sent to Lafayette Street to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Christopher Nenshati, 31, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 31, Salem. Nenshati was charged with trespass and with possession of a Class A narcotic.
Wednesday
Police made the morning’s first motor vehicle traffic stop, at 7:25 a.m., in the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Mooney Road.
An officer responded, at 8:26 a.m., to a parking complaint at 52 Lawrence St.
At 9:06 a.m., an officer was sent to 48 Endicott St., to keep the peace.
Police responded to three separate well-being checks between 9:43 and 9:57 a.m. They were at 5 Gedney St., 71 North St., and 24 Dunlap St., respectively.
Police were called to 35 North St., for a scam, at 11 a.m., and to 11 Preston Road, at 11:05, for another.
Officers went to the Emergency Room at Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., where they arrested a 33-year-old Cambridge man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to Wall Street Court, at 1:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 2:42 p.m., for a juvenile issue.