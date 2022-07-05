Peabody
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulances were sent to the intersection of King and Lowell streets, at 6:42 p.m., for a three-car accident. The operator and passenger of one vehicle were transported to Beverly Hospital, all three vehicles were towed, and the operator or one vehicle, a Salisbury woman, 47, was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to stop or yield; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A person called police, at 9:20 p.m., from Walgreen’s, 35 Main St., to report they had been scammed out of approximately $2,000 in a Western Union wire transaction.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:56 a.m., in the vicinity of 45 Warren St., and summoned the operator to court. The 38-year-old Middleton resident was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. The vehicle was towed.
A party called police, at 2:56 p.m., from Bishop Fenwick High School, 99 Margin St., to report that loud, offensive music was coming from juveniles who may have hopped the fence to hang out on school grounds. The youths were playing soccer and will be turning down the music.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Herrick Road and Bow Street at 5:28 a.m., for a motorcycle accident with injuries. The operator had a broken leg with other injuries and breathing but not moving. A med flight was unable to make it, so the operator was transported to Lahey Peabody with serious but unknown injuries. The motorcycle was transported to the rear of the station.
Multiple fireworks complaints were called in, starting about 9 p.m. and lasting until 11:30 p.m., from all across town.
Monday
Police were called to 498 Lowell St., at 1:40 a.m., for a possible roll-over accident. The operator fled the vehicle, but blood was found and a K-9 was on scene to track the person. Police attempted to ping a cell phone number provided by Saugus police, but the number was not in service. The vehicle was towed.
Officers were called to A-Plus Sunoco, 144 Newbury St., at 10:44 a.m., for a past shoplifting. A person took several items and fled the area on foot. They were described as a male, with a bun in his hair, wearing a red shirt and black and white pants, possibly staying at the Newbury Street Inn. Two people were apprehended, an 18-year-old male, who was arrested, and a 45-year-old woman, who received a summons. Arrested was Christian Joseph Campagna, 18, of 8 9th St., Apt. 106, Medford. He was charged with shoplifting and on four outstanding other-department warrants. Summoned to court was a 45-year-old woman, of 17 Woodlawn St., Everett, on charges of possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and possession of a Class B drug.
Police responded to the vicinity of 175 Andover St., at 3:41 p.m., for a two-car accident. Both occupants of one vehicle were transported to Beverly Hospital with unknown injuries, and both vehicles were towed. One operator was given a ride to 193 Lowell St.
An officer was sent to Highlands at Dearborn, 19 Magnolia Way, at 6:58 p.m., for a group of people in the pool with dogs, refusing to leave. The officer spoke with a resident, who was compliant, and all left the pool area without incident.
Multiple fireworks were again called in between 8:45 and 11 p.m., from across town.
A man called police, at 10 p.m., from Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., to report someone took his money.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 52 Friend St., at 5:31 p.m., to disperse a group in the middle of the street.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Cabot and Bow streets, at 6:50 p.m., for a man down on the sidewalk.
Two cruisers were sent to Ellis Square, at 7:13 p.m., to disperse youths skateboarding.
Officers went to the Punta Cana Dominican Grill, 338 Rantoul St., at 7:33 p.m., in response to multiple calls complaining of loud music.
Police and fire responded, at 7:55 p.m., to the vicinity of 2 Dodge St., for the Fire Department out with a car. After a brief investigation, police arrested Ryan T. Giarla, 35, of 7 Medford St., Beverly. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and possession of Class B drugs.
Police responded to various areas across town, starting at just after 9 and lasting, for the most part, until 11:10 p.m., for fireworks complaints. Among the most notable complaints related to a “large fireworks display” at the Middle School at 10:56 p.m.; and at the intersection of Courtney and Memorial Drives for a large group lighting fireworks at 11:10 p.m.
At 12:15 a.m., officers were sent to 50 Broadway for an individual yelling in his apartment.
Two cruisers went to the vicinity of 12 Blaine Ave., at 12:55 a.m., after several M80 fireworks were ignited.
At 1:41 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of 21 Story Ave., for two males fighting in the street.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 3 a.m., to 865 Hale St., for a car into a pole.
An officer responded to a Cabot Street address. at 8:24 a.m., to assist a man who had fallen from a ladder.
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., at 11:47 a.m., to assist the victim of a past assault and harassment.
Two officers went to 393 Essex St., at 1:25 p.m. to assist a distraught female requesting help.
At 4:16 p.m., police were sent to a Rantoul Street address for a general disturbance between family members and a sister.
Salem
Saturday
A disturbance brought officers to 126 North St., at 12:32 a.m.
A motor vehicle hit and run was reported, at 9:45 a.m., in the vicinity of 190 Bridge St.
Police were called to 17 Skerry St., at 10:40 a.m., for a larceny.
An officer was sent to 94 Lafayette St., at 12 noon to report on a complaint of harassment.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police, to 266 Washington St., at 1:38 p.m.
Police were called to 128 North St., at 2:30 p.m., to report on a shoplifting.
Officers were sent to 18 Wall St., at 3:38 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were dispatched, at 8:31 p.m., to 62 Leavitt St., to break up a fight. After a brief investigation, they arrested Randy De Luna, 20, of 40 Endicott St., Apt 1L, Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 9:04 p.m.
Police responded to Congress Street, at 10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Three reports of fireworks were called in within a 5-minute period: 54 Perkins St., at 10:45; the area of Sutton and Bay View Avenue, at 10:46; and on Rainbow Terrace, at 10:50 p.m.
Sunday
Officers were dispatched to 10 Ropes St., at 12:28 a.m.
An adult was reported missing from 21 Charter St., at 1:30 a.m.
An officer was called to 40R Highland Ave., at 12:12 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Danvers
Saturday
Police were sent to the Liberty Tree mall, at 5:38 p.m., to speak with a female who said she had been harassed by two youths.
A caller notified police, at 8:33 p.m., that fireworks were being ignited on the rail trail in the vicinity of Cross Street.
Police reported that “large fireworks” were set off in the vicinity of Edgehill Circle.
More “large fireworks” were ignited, at 9:14 p.m., near 11 Hardy St.
Police were called to the intersection of Liberty and Conant streets, at 11:20 p.m. for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Sunday
Medical aid was dispatched, at 7:34 a.m., to the Highlands School, 190 Hobart St., for an unconscious person. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:44 p.m., for five masked males, but an area search turned up nothing.
Fireworks were reported in various locations, starting in the vicinity of 19 Stone St., at 9:13 p.m., with the last report, in the vicinity of the Pickering Street playground, at 10:31 p.m., apparently unfounded.
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Douglass Appliance Center, 74 High St., at 9:13 p.m., for the first report of fireworks for the evening.
At 9:20 p.m., an officer was sent to Mobil-Ferncroft, 420 Newbury St., for the theft of a bicycle.
A large display of fireworks was reported, at 10:03 p.m., in the vicinity of 7 Appleton St.
An officer was sent to 174 Pine St., at 10:08 p.m., after neighbors called to complain about the loud sing-along.
Tuesday
An ambulance was sent to Seasons of Danvers, 44 Summer St., at 10:54 a.m., for a combative 83-year-old dementia patient. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to 107 Locust St. at 1:20 p.m., to keep the peace between a landlord and a tenant.