PeabodyMonday
An officer was sent to the skate park at 27 Perkins St., at 12:22 a.m., to report on vandalism.
An officer was called to 19 Herold Road, at 6:25 a.m., to check on a report of a woman down on the lawn. She was taken to Salem Hospital.
Police responded to 232 Andover St., at 8:56 a.m., for an accident. The passenger was transported to Beverly Hospital with unreported injuries, and the operator, a 28-year-old Lafayette Street, Salem, male, who left the scene on foot, will be summoned to court for operating after suspension of his license.
A Summit Terrace woman called police just before 10 a.m., to request police document text messages from her father.
A Hamerick Road resident came into the station to report someone contacted him, claiming a car had been sold in his name. He said he has never owned the vehicle and he would like the incident documented.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 11:09 a.m., in the vicinity of Republic Services, 300 Forest St., and arrested the operator, Domingo O. Meneses, 57, of 585 Main St., Millis, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with operating a motor vehicle with miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations.
A caller from 99 Lynnfield St. called police, at 12:36 p.m., to report a break-and-entry and a burglary. Police will follow up on past security camera footage.
Police stopped a 36-year-old Danvers driver, at 13:32 p.m., and summoned him to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A patient at Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., called police at 2:50 p.m., to ask for assistance in getting to the restroom. The nursing staff was advised.
A resident of 1 Sarah’s Way called police at 3:37 p.m., to report two packages were taken from the residence sometime this afternoon. They were industrial clothing racks, valued at $250.
A resident of 500 Northshore Road called police, 4:33 p.m., to report a possible scam. She told officers a male with braids knocked at her door asking her to pay her electric bill. The male told the woman he was with National Grid.
A woman walked into the station, at 5:15 pm., to report that her niece’s husband had threatened her.
Officers responded at 11:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St., for a vehicle into a pole. Police summoned a 43-year-old operator to court to face charges of drunken driving, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation. The operator was apparently unhurt, but the vehicle was towed,.
SalemSaturday
At 12:14 a.m., Saturday, police were called to 37 Liberty Hill Ave, for a break and entry in progress. After a brief investigation, they arrested Ramsey M. Camilo, 20, of 11 Ward St., Salem. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, disorderly conduct, and with violating miscellaneous municipal ordinances or bylaws.
Police were called to 140 Highland Ave., at 1:38 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury
A juvenile was reported missing from 143 Rainbow Terrace, at 2:36 a.m.
Police were sent to 38 Station Road, at 8:07 a.m. to report on a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 7 Osgood St., at 10:11 a.m., for a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were called to 96 North St., at 11:39 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police were sent to 9 Bridge St., at 2:40 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian and/or a bike. Upon arrival they found the man had fallen off his bike and was uninjured. He got back up on the bike and went on his way.
A motor-vehicle with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland and Ravenna avenues, at 3:10 p.m.
Officers were called to 288 Derby St., at 4:37 p.m., to look into a larceny.
An officer was sent to 120 North St., at 6:46 p.m., for a drunk.
Police were called twice to Speedway, 295 Derby Street, between 8:50 and 8:56 a.m., for shoplifting.
Officers were sent to a Restaurant Row location, at 7:40 p.m., to remove an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police arrested a Salem man on an outstanding warrant after he was stopped at 10:47 p.m., at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Horton Street. The 20-year-old Lafayette St. man was held until Monday when he was transported to court.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 2:12 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
Police were called to First Street and Traders Way, at 7:31 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were sent to 285 Derby St., at 9:50 a.m., for a larceny. After a brief investigation, they arrested Griffin Dalton, 23, of 12 Glover St., Salem. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and with receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200.
Police were sent to 36 Perkins St., at 6:05 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
An assault in the past brought police to 295 Derby St., at 7:52 p.m.
At 9:28 p.m., officers were called to 2 Aurora Lane, for a dispute. They arrested Vincent Migliore, 38, of 145 Puritan Road, Salem. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
Monday
At 1:18 p.m., Monday, police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 375 Lafayette St., and arrested the operator, Nell Ann Fagone, 29, of 14 Savoy Road, and charged her with drunken driving.
Police were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Road, at 5:44 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. They arrested the operator, Audelina Romera, 27, of 21 Shepard St., Apt. 1 Lynn. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on an outstanding warrant.
At 11 a.m., police were sent to 9 Mason St., to look into a larceny.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to the vicinity of 50 Bridge St., at 11:42 a.m.
Police went to 90 North St., at 1:39 p.m., to report on a larceny.
At 3:26 p.m., police were called to 52 Valiant Way to report on a fraud or a scam attempt.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 410 Essex St., at 7:22 p.m., to check out a suspicious male at a softball tournament.
Monday
Police were called to 10 Lothrop St., at 7:24 a.m., for a possible stolen bicycle.
Police went to 52 Courtney Drive, at 9:55 a.m., for a burglary or unlawful entry to a residence after an unknown person was reported coming in the front door.
Police were sent to 23 Front St., at 11:47 a.m. to cool off a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 496 Cabot St., at 3:11 p.m., to disperse a group of youths who were reported to be causing a scene.
Police pulled over a Ford Escape without plates and cited the operator for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Park Street location, at 4:08 p.m., for a possible overdose on a yellow bus.
Police were sent to 23 Winthrop Ave., at 6:40 p.m., for one neighbor harassing another.
Marblehead
Monday
A vandalism incident brought police to Farrell Court, at 1:33 p.m.
Four cruisers responded, around 9:10 p.m., to the intersection of Green Street and Tioga Way — modified to West Shore Drive and Green Street, and modified again to Waterside Road and Green Street — for a motor vehicle accident. There was no indication of the number of vehicles, seriousness of the accident or whether there were any injuries.
Danvers
Sunday
Animal control was notified, at 6:35 p.m., of a squirrel stuck in a fence.
An officer was sent to Sofi Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 6:43 p.m., after someone called to complain about playing children disturbing the peace.
Monday
Police went to the vicinity of CVS, 1 Maple St., at 9:26 a.m., to report on a motor-vehicle accident when one vehicle rolled into another.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 11 Cherry St., at 11:38 a.m., to look for an elderly, disoriented male.
An officer was sent to a Poplar Street address, at 1:43 p.m., to serve two arrest warrants: one on a 64-year-old Poplar Street man, and the other on a 51-year-old man of the same address.
Police were sent to 45 Park St., at 2:52 p.m., for four kids possibly fighting, but they were gone on arrival.
Police were sent to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 7:45 p.m., for a suicidal person.
A cruiser was sent to Wadsworth St., at 10:57 p.m., for a loud car stereo disturbing the peace.
Tuesday
A party called police, at 11:28 a.m., to report their car had been hit and damaged while it was parked at Town Fair Tire, 121 Endicott St.,
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 12:11 p.m., to look for a suspicious party checking car door handles, but the suspect was gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Mainely Tubs, 50 Independence Way, at 12:45 p.m., to check the well-being of a female yelling at people.