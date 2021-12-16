Peabody
Tuesday
A business on Jubilee Drive reported at 2:14 p.m. that someone has been showing up daily to harass his employees.
Wednesday
Police took a report of someone stealing $1 to $5 worth of tips from the Breaking Grounds Cafe on Main Street at 11:46 a.m. Police were given a description of the alleged thief, who walked toward Park Street.
A Rockdale Park resident was reminded to get a license and vaccinate her 9-month-old cocker/cavalier spaniel "Muffin" after a neighbor's complaint that the dog was being left outdoors in the rain.
A woman on Trask Road who called police after seeing someone on her doorbell camera take a package from outside her home at 3:51 p.m. called back after learning that her husband had sent a friend over to receive the item.
A Wheeler Street woman called at 7:20 p.m. to report she had not seen her husband in two weeks. "Possibly with a girlfriend." Police used the OnStar system in the husband's vehicle to locate him.
Two women were arrested at the Macy's Men's and Furniture store in the Northshore Mall at 8:38 p.m. Alisa Kiara Galloway, 31, of 59 Hanks St., Brockton, was charged with shoplifting by concealment and possession of a burglarious tool; Denisha Wilkey, 27, of 68 Whitfield St., Boston, was charged with shoplifting by concealment.
A caller from a complex on Crowninshield Street called at 10:33 p.m. to report a "twitchy" man he or she did not recognize in a "security" shirt on the couch in the lobby. The man had been hired by the management company to provide security from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Thursday
A Beeman Road resident reported finding a dog at 10:09 a.m. After posting the dog's photo on Facebook, she learned that "Zeus" belonged to a Gwinnett Road resident. Police arranged for a reunion but also told Zeus' owner that he needs a dog license ASAP.
A person at the A Plus Sunoco on Route 1 called at 10:20 a.m. to report that a man jumped into his car and began removing his clothes, then ran away toward a nearby mobile home park. The caller suspected that the man might be on drugs. However, he did not want to pursue the incident further.
A Lynn woman will be summoned to court on charges of larceny and passing a false check, following a report from a dental office on Andover Street at 10:55 a.m.
An elderly Home Street woman reported at 11:23 a.m. that she had been scammed out of $2,100.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A crash was reported on Atlantic Avenue at 12:08 p.m.
Vandalism was reported on Prince Street at 1 p.m.
A crash was reported on Pleasant Street at 3:57 p.m.
Wednesday
A car went through a fence at the playground on Community Road at 10:18 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital.
A gas line was struck on Clifton Avenue at 3:04 p.m. The Fire Department was sent to the scene.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were called to the Nordstrom Rack at Independence Way at 8:04 p.m. for a woman cutting security devices to shoplift.
Wednesday
Police assisted at the scene of a minor accident outside McDonald's on Endicott Street at 2:25 p.m. because the parties were arguing.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police were called to West Dane Street at 9:37 a.m. after a construction crew found a bone. It turned out to be a cattle femur.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at Sohier and Tozer roads at 2:54 p.m.
Past vandalism to a vehicle was reported on Cabot Street at 4:28 p.m.
Police went to the area of the McDonald's on Elliott Street at 4:33 p.m. to disperse a "bicycle gang terrorizing patrons."
A caller from Bennett Street reported at 8:43 p.m. that people were "looking to fight him."
Police took a report of road rage in which a driver was assaulted on Essex Street at 9:01 p.m.
Swampscott
Saturday
A caller from Elmwood Road reported two coyotes approached her dogs in the yard at 5:56 a.m. Neither dog was injured.
Police were called to the Panera on Paradise Road at 7:13 p.m. for an "unruly customer yelling, screaming and refusing to leave." The customer left before police arrived.
Police made an arrest following a crash in front of a home on Humphrey Street at 1:15 a.m. The name of the individual was not included in the department's log.
Sunday
State police from the governor's security detail called at 1:31 a.m. to report an "unknown problem."
Monday
The MBTA called at 9:38 p.m. for assistance with an unruly passenger at the Swampscott commuter rail stop.
Tuesday
Police attempted to stop a rider on a motorcycle without headlights, who was on the sidewalk along Humphrey Street at 2:59 a.m. The officer followed the rider to the Lynn line.
Wednesday
No injuries were reported when a car crashed into a tree on Monument Avenue at 11:39 a.m.
Salem
Saturday
Christian Anthony Cioffi, 32, Lucas Eduardo Menegussi, 27, and Steven Lamont Lennon, 41, all homeless, were arrested at 6 a.m. on Essex Street on charges of breaking and entering at night to commit a felony.
A larceny was reported on Traders Way at 1:08 p.m.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on North Street at 1:57 p.m.
Sunday
Vandalism was reported on Perkins Street at 12:01 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Highland Avenue at 1:21 p.m.
A fight was reported on Derby Street at 2:48 p.m.
A fire outside was reported on Mason Street at 4:32 p.m.
Edward Dobryzynksi, 47, of Stonington, Maine, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Highland Avenue on charges of carrying a firearm and a loaded firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device and an ordinance violation.
Carl B. Marcus, 45, of 100 Willow St., Lynn, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older and annoying or accosting a person. The arrest was made at the Salem MBTA station on Bridge Street.
Monday
A larceny was reported on Washington Street at 11 a.m.
A hit-and-run was reported on Jefferson avenue at 5 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Boston Street at 9:33 p.m.
Tuesday
Vandalism was reported at East India Square at 8:13 a.m.
A past assault was reported on Charter Street at 8:24 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Lafayette Street at 3:31 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of North and Mason streets at 4:19 p.m.
A larceny was reported on Colonial Road at 5:01 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported on Derby Street at 6:25 p.m.
A crash with injuries was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 6:37 p.m.
Wednesday
"Road rage" was reported on Loring Avenue at 10:53 a.m.
Police took a report of threats at the intersection of Congress and Palmer streets at 11:3 a.m.
A larceny was reported on Wisteria Street at 2:45 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported on Boston Street at 6:14 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Washington and Canal streets at 8:44 p.m.
Thursday
A break-in to a vehicle parked at Salem Hospital was reported at 11:32 p.m.
A crash involving a pedestrian or bike was reported on Canal Street at 6:48 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a dispute at the Ruane Judicial Center at 10:18 a.m.
Abdisalan Osman Mohamed, 20, of 5 Albany St. Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. on Traders Way on charges of shoplifting and violation of a municipal ordinance.
James Robert McCullough Jr., 63, of 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested at 1 p.m. on Essex Street on a charge of attempting to commit a crime.
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Paradise Road at 3:47 p.m.