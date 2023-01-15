TopsfieldThursday
Topsfield police and firefighters responded to a serious multi-car collision on Route 1 by the Ipswich line around 6:30 p.m. Fire officials said the first ambulance arrived on scene within minutes of the North Shore Regional 911 Center first receiving calls of the crash and found Topsfield police officers starting to render aid to several injured people. Several people were identified with a variety of injuries and one adult female appeared to be seriously injured. After making a quick assessment, two additional ambulances were requested to the scene along with Engine 2. Off-duty fire personnel came to assist the duty crew with the wreckage. Overall, four patients were transported — one with life-threatening internal injuries — to the hospital by ambulances from Topsfield, Middleton and Cataldo.
PeabodyThursday
Police were sent to Macy’s, at 5:22 p.m., for a female in custody for shoplifting. The shoplifter, Sheila Ann Greeke-Danjou, 62, was transported to the station in a cruiser where she was arrested and charged with possession of a burglarious instrument and with third-offense shoplifting.
A Lowell Street resident notified police at 6:40 p.m. that a male whom she was able to identify went into her room and stole items from her safe. She said she saw and identified him through security video footage. He was last seen leaving her apartment and wearing a Nike jumpsuit.
Police were called to ZUMIEZ, at the Northshore Mall, at 6:52 pm., for three female shoplifters, one of whom was a juvenile. The two adults, one 19 and one 18, were from Lawrence and Methuen. Each was charged with two counts of shoplifting. The juvenile, 17, of Lawrence, also was charged with two counts of shoplifting.
Friday
A Center Street resident came into the station at 10:50 a.m. to report his food stamp card had been fraudulently used.
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, at 2:20 p.m., for a male detained for shoplifting. Police arrested Sergio Silva, 31, of 404 Washington St., Wellesley, and charged him with shoplifting.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Baystate Window, 86 Tremont St., at 3:32 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles was towed and there were no injuries.
SalemFriday
Police responded to the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets, at 1:02 p.m., for a disturbance. They arrested Thomas McSorley, 37, listed as homeless in Boston, and charged him with disorderly conduct, subsequent offense, and with inhaling glue or a toxic substance.
Police responded to 120 Bridge St., at 2:38 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to two separate hit-and-run accidents five minutes apart: 5:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 71 Lafayette St.; and at 5:17 p.m. in the vicinity of 10 Paradise Road.
BeverlyThursday
Police were sent to 100 School St., Manchester, to arrest a person on a warrant.
A car accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Rantoul and West Dane streets, at 5:45 p.m.
Police responded to 131 McKay St., at 5:48 p.m., for a hit-and-run in the lot.
Three cruisers, firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 199 Rantoul St., for a rollover accident.
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Franklin Place, at 3:11 a.m., for a person who said they were being followed by a car.
Police were sent to the area of the Brimbal Avenue overpass and Route 128 northbound to assist Mass. State Police.
Three officers were called to the intersection of West Dane and Church streets, at 2:23 a.m., after a male pulled a knife on another person while they were arguing.
The report of a stolen laptop brought officers to 477 Rantoul St., at 3:31 p.m.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were dispatched, at 3:57 p.m., to the vicinity of Cabot Street and the Salem line, for a suspicious person on the bridge.
Officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 7:27 p.m., for people acting erratically in the yellow zone.
At 7:48 p.m., six patrolmen and the sergeant were dispatched to 7 Sohier Road, for kids in the former Briscoe School.
Officers were called to 175 Rantoul St., at 9:35 p.m. for a man harassing the staff at the store.
Saturday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Essex Street, at 1:34 p.m. after a person suffered a deep head laceration in a fall.
An officer was sent to 481 Elliott St., at 7:15 p.m., to assist with a possible stove fire.
Two officers were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 9:44 p.m., to assist hospital staff in identifying the offender in a motor-vehicle versus pedestrian incident.
Sunday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., at 9:10 a.m., for illegal trash dumping, an air conditioner left in the parking area.
An officer was called to 294 Cabot St., at 2:22 p.m., to report on a stolen bike.
An officer was sent to 656 Cabot St., at 2:43 p.m., for a car into a pole.
Police were called to 51 Hale St., at 2:51 p.m., after a vehicle struck a parked car and fled.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 3:08 p.m., to 488 Essex St., for a three-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police fire and ambulance were sent to the area of Route 128 southbound and the service plaza to assist state police with a car off the road.
Danvers
Thursday
Officers were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 5:05 p.m., for a shoplifter. The person was summoned to court.
Police were sent to 153 Andover St., at 7:34 p.m., for a car vs. pole, with injury.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St. for people yelling and disturbing the peace.
Friday
The report of an assault and battery brought officers to the Essex Tech Main Building, 565 Maple St., at 4:15 p.m.
Police were called to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 4:48 p.m., for the report of a possible assault.
An officer was sent to 51 Poplar St. at 6:48 p.m., for a dispute with a guest.
A call regarding a past shoplifting brought an officer to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 7:41 p.m.
The report of an assaultive female brought an officer to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, at 8:09 p.m.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 8:34 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Residence Inn By Marriott, 91 Newbury St., at 2 a.m., for a loud party in Room 322 disturbing the peace.
State police were notified at 11:52 a.m., of luggage in the roadway in the vicinity of I-95 northbound and Route 114 westbound.
Police were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 12:57 p.m.,for a female shoplifter who was apprehended and summoned to court.
Police were sent to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 1:30 p.m., for the theft of a pair of $155 Sorel boots.
The ACO was notified, at 2:05 p.m. that a 9-year-old female had been bitten by a dog on Chapel Road.
Sunday
Police pulled over an erratic driver, at 1:30 a.m. on Andover Street and, after a brief investigation, arrested Fouad Saliba, 35, of 7 Dyer Court, Danvers. He was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
Marblehead
Friday
Two officers responded to Nonantum Road, at 1:02 a.m., for suspicious activity.
Five officers responded to West Shore Drive and Waterside Road, at 2 p.m., for a brief chase of a person who had refused to stop. The offender was issued two citations.
Six officers were dispatched to a Pitman Road address, at 6:05 p.m., to serve a warrant to a 22-year-old male resident.
Saturday
Police were sent to Humphrey Street, at 11:52 a.m., for drag racing but they were unable to find any.