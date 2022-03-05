Swampscott
Thursday
Police stopped a Honda traveling on Essex Street at 5:36 p.m. to conduct a well-being check on the occupants, after Salem police reported there may have been a domestic violence incident taking place in the vehicle. Salem police went to the scene.
Friday
A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in a 2021 case out of Lynn District Court. The arrest took place at the intersection of Birch Road and Pleasant Street at 2:27 a.m.
Peabody
Thursday
Police assisted their counterparts in Gloucester with attempting to locate a child who left a hospital, after the boy's cell phone was tracked to an address on Hoover Avenue at 1:29 p.m., but the boy wasn't there.
A man found lying near a dumpster outside the 7-Eleven on Lowell Street was taken to Salem Hospital at 1:39 p.m.
A Washington Street resident called police at 6:10 p.m. after finding a car parked in his spot, with deployed airbags as if it had been in an accident. The officer who responded to the call reported back that the owner of the car was getting it fixed.
Friday
Police went to Route 1 to check on a man walking on the roadway at 6:08 a.m. after getting a call from someone at SpringHill Suites. Officers found the man at the Sonic, waiting for an Uber.
A Lowell resident will be sent a summons for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle following a traffic stop at Wallis and Upton streets at 11:29 a.m. Police were going to tow the vehicle, but the driver was able to move it into a nearby garage.
Police went to the Northshore Mall at 11:33 a.m. to speak with an elderly man about his interactions with women there. The man left the mall.