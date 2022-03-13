Peabody
Thursday
A resident of Aborn Street reported identity fraud at 4:50 p.m.
A resident from a nursing facility on Johnson Street called police at 5:22 p.m. to complain about her dinner.
A 50-year-old Peabody man will face a charge of driving without a license after allegedly backing into another vehicle on Washington Street at 9:50 p.m.
Friday
One driver was ticketed for improper operation after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lowell and Bartholomew streets at 8:22 a.m.
Police mediated a neighbor dispute on Margin Street at 11:05 a.m. The caller said a neighbor throws trash into his yard, but he's afraid to confront the culprit.
Police took multiple reports of vehicles damaged by potholes in Wilson Square throughout the morning.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police took a call at 8:26 a.m. reporting that the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets "is a disaster."
A report of larceny, forgery or fraud was taken at 2:59 p.m. from Amherst Road.
A wallet was found on Pleasant Street and turned in to police at 3:38 p.m.
A license was found on Commercial Street and turned in at 3:48 p.m.
Friday
A trash truck broke down at the corner of Mohawk Road and Pleasant Street at 6:46 a.m.
Swampscott
Thursday
The driver of a Honda slid on ice and struck a bush at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Phillips Terrace at 3:22 a.m.
An unattended death was reported on Burrill Street at 9:22 a.m.
Police spoke with a business owner on Shelton Road concerning trucks blocking the sidewalk at noon.
Unemployment fraud was reported at 12:15 p.m. on Devens Road.
Police took a complaint from Fishermans Beach East at 12:50 p.m. about an older man in a black Jeep who was flying his drone too close to people.
A Roy Street resident reported at 1:18 p.m. that someone had slid into and destroyed their bushes overnight.
Police went to Doherty Circle at 3:03 p.m. for a report of a group of youths "fist fighting."
A package was reported as missing and possibly stolen from a Humphrey Street address at 4:02 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
Police assisted at the scene of a fire in a restroom at 8:07 p.m. at 2 East India Square (the Witch City Mall); a toilet paper dispenser was ripped from the wall and the paper set on fire.
Police took a report of threats on Peabody Street at 10:30 p.m.
A fight was reported on Derby Street at 11:30 p.m.
Friday
Threats were reported on Marlborough Road at 6:11 a.m.
Police went to Linden Street at 12:02 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
An assault in progress was reported on Dodge Street at 12:16 p.m. and is under investigation.
A larceny was reported at the Salem Heights apartment complex on Pope Street at 12:26 p.m.
A person was arrested on domestic abuse related charges following a report of a dispute on South Washington Square at 1:05 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported on Prince Street at 2:23 p.m.