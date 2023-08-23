Peabody
Monday
Police were sent to the intersection of Harris and Walnut Streets, at 12:57 a.m., on the report of several people fighting in the area. Police arrested one man, Edward E. Troncoso, 44, of 46 Peabody St., Apt. 1-2, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
An officer was dispatched from roll call, at 7:58 a.m., and sent to a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of Descenza Jewelers, 161 Andover St., for a three-vehicle accident. Two vehicles were towed, and the one driver was transported to Salem Hospital by Atlantic Ambulance.
Police were called to the sixth floor of 12 Crowninshield St. at 8:25 a.m. for a female running up and down the hallway, screaming and banging on doors. She was locked out of her apartment and was already being assisted by maintenance when police arrived.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 36 Clement Ave. at 11:14 a.m. for a motorcycle down and the operator unconscious. The operator was transported to Salem and the vehicle was towed.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 129 Lowell St. at 12:04 p.m. for a female passed out in the vehicle. A second caller reported the female was unresponsive. A Revere DRE officer responded and the female, Stephanie Alana Silva, 35, of 120 Broadway, Apt. 1, Salem, was arrested and taken into custody for operating under the influence of drugs, fourth offense; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; operating after the revocation of her driver’s license; a marked lanes violation; possession of a Class E narcotic; wearing a disguise to obstruct justice; and on two other-department warrants.
A Winona Street resident notified police at 1:40 p.m. that she had just witnessed the cat that attacked her dog last month go after another dog. She was advised that, by law, cats are not required to be restrained and are allowed to roam freely, and Peabody Animal Control cannot place restrictions on the cat.
An employee of the Peabody Municipal Light Plant notified police at 4:23 p.m. of a break and entry to the diesel plant. An employee had last checked the building at about 3 p.m. with everything in order. Since that time, a window was broken on the left side of the building and the garage door on the right side was left open. Nothing appeared to have been stolen. The caller suspected juveniles and will document the case.
Danvers police called at 7:26 p.m. to report they were looking for a 2010 White Jeep Patriot with right front-end damage and Massachusetts plate No. 4NCN27. Peabody advised Danvers the vehicle was in the rear parking lot at the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., registered to room 342.
MiddletonMonday, Aug. 7
An officer was sent to Ross Lane at 12:23 p.m. to check for suspicious activity.
At 6:12 p.m., an officer went to Winfrey’s Fudge, South Main Street, for suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
An officer was sent to TJ MAXX, South Main Street, at 2:57 p.m., to investigate a reported theft. An unidentified suspect was summonsed to court.
An officer was sent to Old Forest St. at 6:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
A person came to the Police Department at 10:16 a.m. to report a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to the vicinity of Rocky’s Ace Hardware, South Main Street, at 4:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Thursday, Aug. 10
An officer was sent to Dairy Queen on South Main Street at 1:26 a.m. to check out suspicious activity.
Police and ambulance were called to the Water Park of New England, Village Road, for a trauma with injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Friday, Aug. 11
A report of loose chickens brought police to the vicinity of Maple and Washington streets at 12:27 p.m.
Captain Armitage went to Maple St. at 4:25 p.m. on a reported of unwanted guests.
Police were sent to the Middleton Post Office, South Main Street, at 11:49 p.m., for suspicious activity. They arrested Michelle Elizabeth Davenport, 40, of Andover, and charged her with improper operation of a motor vehicle. drunken driving and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Saturday, 12 Aug
Police responded at 3:36 p.m. to Richardson’s Dairy, South Main St., for a disturbance.
An officer was dispatched at 5:28 p.m. to the intersection of Liberty and Mill streets for an unconscious or unresponsive driver. They awakened and arrested Ihab R. Riskalla, 43, of Middleton. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 13
A citizen called police at 2:18 p.m. to report being harassed over social media.
BeverlyMonday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Beach Street at 7:34 p.m. to assist a woman who was unconscious after falling down a flight of stairs.
Police were sent to the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and Harris Street at 9:45 p.m. for an arcing transformer.
Three cruisers, fire and ambulance were called to Palmer Road at 10:30 p.m. to assist a female who was bleeding badly from her head after a fall.
Tuesday
At 12:35 a.m., police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., to assist a Medflight.
A sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to 355 Rantoul St. at 1:31 a.m. for a commercial burglar alarm.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 44 Bridge St. at 5:55 a.m. after a father called to report his daughter had low blood sugar.
Two officers were sent to 595 Cabot St. at 7:27 a.m. to assist a citizen with a no-trespass order.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 861 Hale St. at 10:28 a.m. to monitor speed after receiving several complaints.
Police were sent to 112 Conant St. at 12:43 p.m. to assist with a hit-run accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to 126 Park St. at 1:14 pm. for a general disturbance. A customer was refusing to leave.
Two officers went to 30 Conant St. at 2:33 p.m. to check with two youths who may have stolen a package off the porch.
An officer went to Hale Street at 2:46 p.m. to look into a homeless-related issue, a shopping cart with belongings found in cemetery.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 1 Florence St. at 4:13 p.m. to report on a case of harassment.
An officer was sent to Whalers Lane at 6:24 p.m. on a well-being check.
A new incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 30 Leavitt St. at 7:03 p.m.
Police went to the vicinity of Rainbow Terrace and Loring Avenue at 7:39 to calm a disturbance.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 91 Lafayette St. at 10:15 p.m. to investigate.
A report of larceny brought police to 11 Dodge St. at 11:01 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 136 Bridge St. at 2:03 a.m. on a noise complaint.
Police responded to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Leggs Hill Road, at 9:11 a.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bike.
Officers were sent to 160 Fort Ave. at 1:16 p.m. to settle a disturbance.
Police were called to 59 Boston St. at 1:43 p.m. for a trespassing.
The report of a larceny brought police to North Washington Square at 3:42 p.m.
Police were called to 5 Rand Road at 5 p.m. to make a well-being check.