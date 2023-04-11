Peabody
Monday
A caller reported at 12:06 p.m., from Wendy’s Hamburgers, 69 Newbury St., that a group of kids was there with adults, and “something felt off.” The group was gone when police arrived.
Police went to 10 Tumelty Road, at 2:38 p.m., to speak with a party who said their property was getting egged.
A 145 Main Street party called police, at 2:58 p.m., to investigate an identity fraud.
Police stopped a 26-year-old Bartholomew Street, Peabody, man at 3:12 p.m., at the intersection of Lynn Street and Rockdale Avenue and summoned him to court for operating an unregistered vehicle and for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed.
A female party walked into the station at 4:14 p.m. to report items had been stolen from behind her house.
A caller told police, at 5:46 p.m., that while he was riding his bicycle in the vicinity of the intersection of Lynn Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, someone in a passing vehicle sprayed him with a water gun and some of the liquid got into his eye. Atlantic was dispatched for an apparent eye injury. He was evaluated and refused further medical treatment.
A woman reported from 23 Quail Road, at 10:13 p.m., that she was attacked by a resident armed with a belt and a spoon. She drove herself to Salem Hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
A woman called police, at 10:25 p.m., to request a well-being check on her son at 146 Washington St. She said she had not heard from him in over a week and he has a history of suicidal thoughts. She was advised her son is at Middleton House of Correction, Cellblock 2000.
Tuesday
A 13 Sewall St. resident reported, at 6:43 a.m., that her teenage son had run away. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, headed toward Main Street. He was spotted by an officer and given a ride to school.
An officer stopped a school bus at 8:42 a.m., for having too many students on the bus. The operator was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and not having a passenger endorsement. The sergeant will be contacting the truck team for further investigation.
Officers were sent to the Howley Street homeless camp at 10:27 a.m., where they arrested a 39-year-old homeless woman on two other-department warrants.
A Blaney Avenue woman called police, at 10:41 a.m., to complain that her neighbor’s dog is always loose and defecates in her yard. The animal control officer mailed a citation warning and copies of the leash law and waste removal law to the female resident of 12B Blaney Ave. Toby, the woman’s Chihuahua mix, is currently licensed and vaccinated against rabies.
A $75 citation was issued and mailed to Samantha Whitcomb, 203 Lynnfield St., at 10:57 a.m. She has been warned several times and has been cited for her unlicensed/unvaccinated dog in the recent past. The male Chihuahua has never been licensed and its rabies vaccination status is unknown.
A party called police at 12:33 p.m., from Red’s Kitchen and Tavern, 131 Newbury St., to report that a female party involved in an overdose is now behind the wheel of a black Audi in the parking lot. The woman was waiting in her vehicle for an Uber to pick her up. The Uber arrived and she was heading home.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Dooling Circle, at 1:20 for a motorcycle accident, and that the operator was conscious and alert with minor injuries. He was transported to Salem Hospital, and the motorcycle was left parked on Dooling Circle at the request of the owner. He will arrange to have it moved.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 256 Jefferson Ave., at 8:23 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicyclist.
Police were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 9 p.m., where they arrested a Nahant woman after a scuffle with police. Rachel Shayna Loiacano, 36, of 39 Spring Road, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
Monday
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 1:07 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers responded to two reports of vandalism: 35 Congress St., at 1:51 p.m., and 41 Harbor St., at 3:03 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident involving deployment of airbags and possible injuries brought police to 4 Paradise Road, at 4 p.m.
Officers were sent to 4 1/2 Lowell St., at 5:12 p.m. to quieten a dispute.
Beverly
Monday
Officers responded to Dane and Knowlton streets, at 5:04 p.m., for a two-car crash with property damage.
Police were sent to Herrick St., at 5:48 p.m., for an unresponsive female.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Myrtle streets, at 7:15 p.m. for graffiti. A racial slur was painted.
EMS were sent to Hale Street, at 8:06 p.m., for a female who was bitten by her own dog and was bleeding from the wrist.
At 10:10 p.m., police responded to Conway Street for an unresponsive male.
Tuesday
The ECSD was contacted to remove the racial slur painted last night at the intersection of Rantoul and Myrtle streets.
Police were sent to 45 Rantoul St., at 8:53 a.m., for a report of credit card fraud.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 56 Dodge St., at 1:04 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to 12 Woodland Ave., at 1:23 p.m., for a brush fire in the woods.