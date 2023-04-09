PeabodyFriday
Police were sent to 8 Pine St., at 10:58 a.m., where they served a warrant on a 51-year-old resident of that address. He was placed in custody and taken to the station.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell Street and Jennifer Lane for a hit-and-run accident with a minor injury. The other driver came to the station and the mishap was documented.
A caller reported, at 9:42 p.m., that his wife, who is a TikTok video maker, and she just got a call on her personal phone from an individual who said, “We are on our way to your house in 10 minutes and are going to kill you and your family.” The husband filed a report with the officer.
Police were called to Newbury Street, at 9:54 p.m. for a rollover with possible entrapment. State police handled the accident. One patient was transported to Salem on a section, as they were making numerous suicidal statements.
Saturday
Police were called to the Sunglasses Hut at the Northshore Mall for a past shoplifting suspect on the scene. He was a male in his 30s, wearing a camo hat, beige hoodie and black pants. The party was not observed to have stolen anything at the time, and police took a report.
A caller notified police, at 4:26 p.m., of a group of high school-aged teens harassing walkers on the bike path, but they left before police arrived.
A Samoset Road caller told police, at 7:19 p.m., that he might have entered sensitive information into a phishing website while attempting to file his taxes. He came to the station where he explained the situation. Officers said everything appeared legitimate, no information had been compromised, and the party should be receiving his confirmation in the mail.
An employee at Qdoba Mexican Grill, 229 Andover St., reported, at 7:42 p.m., that two youths had been calling, pranking the store and have now shown up and were being disruptive to service and making vulgar, derogatory remarks toward the staff. The parents have picked up the juveniles.
Police were sent to Mass Bay Movers, 58R Pulaski St., after receiving multiple calls in Spanish from this address. After being instructed to call 911 for interpretation assistance, the caller stated he had been assaulted. Police and CID were sent to the scene and the caller was transported to Salem Hospital. A summons was issued for the 42-year-old Gorham Street, Lowell, suspect, and a temporary warrant was issued for him on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery, and one count of unarmed robbery.
Police were sent to the intersection of Summit and Lowell streets, at 9:43 p.m., after a caller reported driving by a white sedan containing an occupant with a bag over their head. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.
SalemThursday
Police were sent to 150 Canal St., at 8:48 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A larceny report brought police to 5 March Street Court, at 9:06 p.m..
An officer was sent to 27 Cedarcrest Ave., at 9:33 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 161 Essex St., at 10:14 p.m., for an assault in the past. They arrested Kristopher B. Foley, 35, of 803 Manor Road, Apt. 2A, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Friday
Officers responded, at 1:38 a.m., to 9 Bridge St., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest. They arrested Bryan Julio Moreno, 30, of 4 Berry St., Apt. 2, and charged him with drunken driving.
At 8:58 a.m., police were sent to 300 Washington St., to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to 119 Loring Ave., at 11:18 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 1 Salem St., at 12:25 p.m.
The report of an undesirable or of an unwanted guest brought officers to 50 Grove St., at 1:07 p.m.
Police were called to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, at 81 Highland Ave., to take a report on an assault in the past.
Officers responded at 2:26 p.m., to 272 Highland Ave., for a reported disturbance.
A larceny report brought police to 8 Heritage Drive, at 2:30 p.m.
A separate larceny report brought officers to 36 Belleview Ave., at 2:49 p.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 331 Highland Ave., at 2:54 p.m.
Officers were called to 63 Salem St., at 3:16 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to 9 Bridge St. at 6:09 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were sent to Stramski Way, Community Road and Atlantic Avenue to make security checks between 12:35 and 12:46 a.m. A lost wallet was reported, at 6:59 a.m., on Arnold Terrace.
Police were sent to a Washington Street address, at 9:34 a.m., to maintain order for a motor-vehicle repossession.
Police were sent to Green Street, at 12:42 p.m., to investigate a series of annoying phone calls.
Officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 2:09 p.m., to report on a minor motor-vehicle crash.
Police reported 17 motor vehicle stops across town between 2:09 and 8:59 p.m.
A motor-vehicle crash brought officers to Tedesco Street, at 9:41 p.m. The incident was referred to another agency.
Danvers
Saturday
A party notified police, at 9:52 a.m., from Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., of receiving a fraudulent $8,000 check.
Beverly
Thursday
Officers were sent to 600 Manor Road, at 4:29 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police went to 202 Rantoul St., at 5:57 p.m., to make a report on a fraud.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 180 Cabot St., at 8:21 p.m, for a disturbance in the street.
A report of kids on the train tracks brought officers to the vicinity of Dodge and Enon streets, at 9:02 p.m.
At 9:36 p.m., an officer was sent to 1 East St., after kids threw a baseball through a window..
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 9:52 p.m., to monitor the speed of vehicles coming off the bridge.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 11:23 p.m., for a party experiencing a possible heart attack.
Friday
Police begin their midnight security checks with a bar check at the Pickled Onion, at 12:12 a.m.
An officer patrolling the Water Street area was flagged down at the dead end by a motor-vehicle operator who just had a property-damage accident. An ambulance was dispatched.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Bow streets, at 7:45 a.m., for a two-car motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.
A report of vandalism or malicious damage to a fence brought an officer to 496 Cabot St., at 11:39 a.m., when a party received a suspicious letter after losing their wallet.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Williams and Guild streets, at 3:20 p.m., for unlicensed solicitors.
Two officers were sent to Ropes Street, at 3:30 to assist Salem police looking for a missing juvenile.
The sergeant and two officers were sent back to Ropes Street to continue the search for the missing juvenile.
Two officers were sent to 245 Elliott St., at 9:43 p.m. to check the well-being of an elderly woman who the family had been unable to contact.
Officers were sent to 58 Essex St., at 10:15 p.m., for a case of road rage and a motor-vehicle accident.
Saturday
A missing juvenile was pinged to Ropes Street, at 3:12 a.m..
Police were sent to 15 Old Planters Road, at 8:59 a.m., to check out a suspicious truck that had been parked there overnight.
The sergeant and two officers were sent to 10 Charles St., at 12:03 p.m. for possible threats of an assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Hale and Corning streets, at 1:53 p.m., after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle. The cyclist was not injured, however, and was able to go on his way, nor were there any citations.
A Simon Street mom called police, at 3:35 p.m., to ask that an officer speak with her 11-year-old.
The sergeant and four officers responded at 3 p.m., to 10 Charles St., to investigate claims of an assault with a dangerous weapon.
A detective was sent to 32 Sunnyvale St., at 6:55 p.m., to investigate a fraud committed through Zelle, an app to send money electronically to friends and family.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of 33 Wallis St., at 9:20 p.m. to extinguish a small fire outside.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address after a male called at 2:47 a.m., to say his girlfriend would not let him leave.
At 4:35 p.m., two officers were sent to the vicinity of 198 Rantoul St., for reports of a person possibly in a dumpster.
Police were called to 411 Cabot St., at 11:06 a.m., for car tires slashed.
Police were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 2:48 p.m., to check a report that youths had reportedly hopped the job site fence.
Police, ambulance and a detective were sent to and Essex Street address, at 3:30 p.m., for a possible unattended death.