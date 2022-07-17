Salem
Thursday
Reports of a dispute brought officers to 10 Howard St., at 7:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to 12 First St., at 8:15 p.m., after a party reported being harassed.
Calls about a fight brought police to 295 Derby St., at 9:24 p.m.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Norman and Summer streets, at 11:38 p.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:15 a.m. in the vicinity of 95 Margin St., and arrested the operator, Nicholas James Herlihy, 22, of 173 Lafayette St., Apt. 7, Salem, and charged him with failing to stop and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
An officer was called to 29 New Derby St., at 10:33 a.m., for a larceny.
A juvenile issue brought an officer to 59 Harbor St., at 12:56 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 32 Marlborough Road, at 3:06 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 5:14 p.m.,
Police were called to 62 Leavitt St., at 9:05 and to Burnside Street at 9:41 p.m., for two separate reports of fireworks.
Saturday
Officers responded to 225 Derby St., at 12:14 a.m., for an assault in the past
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:54 a.m., in the vicinity of Palmer and Salem streets and after a records check, arrested the operator, a 26-year-old Milford, New Hampshire, male on an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded, at 3:15 a.m., to the vicinity of 1:45 Marlborough Road, to investigate a report of gunshots. As of Sunday night, the case remained under investigation.
A past break and entry brought police to 225 Derby St., at 4:40 a.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate brought an officer to 75 Orchard St., at 9:58 a.m.
Officers responded to 41 Palmer St., at 2:37 p.m., to quell a dispute.
Police went to 450 Highland Ave., at 6:11 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 2 High Street Court at 6:27 p.m.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St., at 6:30 p.m., to report on a larceny,
Officers were sent to 12 Mount Vernon St., at 7:15 p.m., to break up a fight.
At 8:53 p.m., officers were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a larceny.
Police called to Chase Street, at 10:32 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots reported it was only fireworks.
Sunday
Officers went to 283 Derby St., at 12:33 a.m., for a drunken person.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 2 Paradise Road, at 1:17 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. They arrested Jennifer M. Gilchrist, 51, of 7 1/2 Burnside St., Salem. Ms. Gilchrist was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and possession of a Class E drug.
A noise complaint brought police to 58 Palmer St., at 3:18 a.m.
Police were called to 7 Derby Square, at 12:45 p.m., for a larceny.
At 1:45 p.m., police were sent to 239 Lafayette St., in response to calls about a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Frederick Dominick Ingrando, 31, of 410 Salem St., Apt 3B, Medford. Ingrando was charged with assault and battery; wanton destruction of property at less than $1,200; and with disturbing the peace.
An officer was sent to 10 Howard St., at 3:36 p.m., to take a report from a party who reported being harassed.
Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Virginia Avenue, at 4:42 p.m., to assist a 90-year-old woman with dementia, who had taken an unwitnessed fall.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Brimbal Avenue at 5:44 p.m., for a combative 68-year-old with altered mental status.
Three officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 7:20 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, for a two-vehicle accident with property damage,
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the vicinity of Greenwood Avenue, at 7:28 p.m., to assist a mountain biker who had sustained a broken ankle
An officer was sent to 62 Dunham Road, at 10:09 p.m., a vehicle hit a parked car.
A female called police, at 11:05 p.m., from 24 Chase St., to reported a stolen bike.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:24 a.m., and arrested the operator Ana Stefani, 24, of 48 Bow St., on an outstanding warrant. She was additionally charged with disorderly conduct.
Officers were sent to 49 Federal St., at 3:36 a.m., to speak with people making noise in the hallway.
The report of a hit-and-run accident with property damage brought police to 242 Elliott St., at 11:22 a.m.
An officer was called to 5 Beverly Commons Drive, at 11:40 a.m., to report on past vandalism to a motor vehicle.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 12:44 a.m., to a Pickman Road address, for an elderly female who was found dead at her home, possibly of heat-related causes. An unattended death.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 128 Cabot St., for a drunken, homeless male down.
The report of a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits brought an officer to 788 Essex St., at 6:09 p.m.
An officer was sent to a Chase Street address, at 6:40 p.m., after a suspicious Apple Air tag was found in daughter’s camp bag.
Police and fire were sent to 70 Ober St., at 6:42 p.m. for a group of youths causing a disturbance.
Officers were sent to Brimbal Avenue and Route 128 for youths throwing objects at cars.
Saturday
Officers were dispatched, at 12:42 a.m., to the vicinity of 19 Radcliff Road for a disturbance in the street.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Myrtle streets, at 1:13 a.m., for a loud group of people.
Two officers went to 2 Spruce, at 1:25 a.m., for an ex-girlfriend who wouldn’t leave.,
Officers were called to 45 Enon St., at 10:07 a.m., for a party harassing a workout group.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:52 a.m., to 40 Folly Pond Road, to make a well-being check on a person who hadn’t been heard from.
Three units were sent to 71 Dodge St., at 1:20 p.m., for a group of patrons refusing to leave the store.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Dodge Street location to provide medical assistance for a 13-year-old with face and arm lacerations.
Two officers and the Fire Department responded, at 9:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, for a motor vehicle on fire.
A patrolman, a sergeant and a detective were sent to 104 West St., at 10:32 p.m., after a rock was thrown through a window.
Policed stopped a vehicle at 10:48 p.m., at the intersection of Rantoul and Creek streets, and arrested the driver Allen Simon Woodman, 66, of 1 Creek St., Beverly, on an outstanding warrant. Woodman was also charged with drunken driving, third offense; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and resisting arrest.
Two officers were sent to 12 Union St., at 11:45 p.m., for a house party causing a disturbance.
Sunday
Police were sent to 85 Bisson St., at 3:29 a.m., for a general disturbance.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Grover Street address, at 10:09 a.m., for a party who had a heart attack.
An officer went to 32 Roundy St., at 11:58 a.m., after a party reported diesel fuel was reported taken out of his truck.
Police were sent to 20 Meadow Road, at 12:36 p.m., to check a male acting strangely in the woods.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to North Shore Urgent Care — MGH, 104 Endicott St., at 6 p.m., for a past assault.
Friday
Police responded, to the intersection of Conant and Poplar streets, seconds past midnight for a motor-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. Officers arrested Trevor Smith, 23, of 36 Brownville Ave., Ipswich. He was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation
An officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 12:20 a.m., to help a person find their missing car.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at noon, for a verbally abusive panhandler.
Saturday
An officer was called to 67 Poplar St., at 5:56 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 7:30 p.m., for a past hit and run.
An officer went to 6 Pickering Court, at 8:47 p.m., to take a report on a possible larceny from a purse.
An officer was called to 2 Bates St., at 11:12 p.m., to remove two unwanted males from the home.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Cottage #3, 450 Maple St., for a party making threats with a shovel. They were spoken to.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 36 Park St., at 5:20 a.m., for fireworks, but no one was found.
An officer was sent to 370 Andover St., at 8:53 a.m. for someone working in the machine shop disturbing the peace.
Police were called to 370 Andover St., again, at 9:55 p.m., for someone working on cars and disturbing the peace.
The report of a larceny brought police to The Atrium at Veronica Drive, 1 Veronica Drive, at 1:13 p.m.
An officer was sent to Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., at 2:44 p.m., to assist a driver with a wasp in the car.