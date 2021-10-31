SalemThursday
Police were sent to 21 Herbert St., at 1:26 p.m., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Daniel Rivera Rodriguez Jr. Rivera Rodriguez was charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony; larceny over $1,200 and receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,200.
Police were sent to 2 Sunset Road, at 1:30 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Willson Road and Willson St., at 2:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 1 Frederick St., at 4:35 p.m., for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 400 Highland Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 Paradise Road, at 6:20 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 12 Parlee St., at 6:50 p.m.
At 7:35 p.m., police were called to a Highland Avenue location for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer was sent to 20 Central St.,. at 9:40 p.m., on a noise complaint.
A juvenile was reported missing from 17 Arthur St., at 9:45 p.m.
Police called to 83 Barstow St., at 10:30 p.m., arrested Ernest R. Belleau IV, of 87 Barstow St., Salem. Belleau was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
A 91 Lafayette St. caller notified police, just before 11:30 p.m., of the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate.
Friday
Police responded to 105 Loring Ave., at 12:10 a.m., Friday, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 2:23 p.m., police were sent to 160 Fort Ave., to investigate a report of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 7 Gardner St., at 8:30 a.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
An officer was sent to 13 March St., at 11:23 a.m., to report on a case of harassment.
At 2:04 p.m., police responded to 1 Tanglewood Lane to look into a person’s report of being threatened.
Officers were called to 127 Essex St., at 3:15 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were dispatched, at 3:17 p.m., to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, for a fight.
At 4:40 p.m., officers were sent to 26 Hazel St., for a missing adult.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 103 School Street, in a routine motor vehicle traffic stop. After a records check and brief investigation, they arrested two parties, operator Jairo F. Baez, 41, of 61 Harris St., Apt. 2L, Peabody, and Valentina Valencia, 26, of 83 Ward St., Revere. Baez was charged with furnishing false ID information to law enforcement; attempting to commit a crime; conspiracy to commit a crime; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; and trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl. Valencia was charged with attempting to commit a crime and with conspiracy to commit a crime.
Police responded to a disturbance at 188 Essex St., at 5:43 p.m.
At 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Madison Adams, 27, of the streets, Salem, charging him with disturbing the peace and with violating a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin and Norman streets, at 7:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle.
At 9:30 p.m., police responded to 124 Washington St., for an assault in progress.
Police took a party into protective custody at 10:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 51 Charter St.
At 10:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to 50 Jefferson Ave., to execute a search warrant.
Police were sent to 20 Clark Ave., at 11:45 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Saturday
Officers began the new day by responding to the intersection of Derby and Daniels streets, at 12:01 a.m., for a disturbance.
At 12:19 a.m., police went to 3 Dove Ave., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to 31 Jefferson Ave., at 1:37, and to 20 Pleasant St., at 1:41 a.m., for two separate break and entries.
Officers were called to 9 Pioneer Terrace at 3:40 a.m., for an assault in progress.
A parking complaint involving a resident parking sticker brought an officer to 22 Winthrop St., at 10:13 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets, at 11:55 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 15 Federal St., at 1:08 p.m., to calm a dispute.
Police were sent to South Washington Square at 2:27, and to 204 Derby St., at 2:31 p.m., to investigate reports of two suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles.
The report of an assault in the past brought officers to 247 Essex St., at 4:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 4:16 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Police were called to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island St., at 6:45 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A juvenile was reported missing at the Police Station, 95 Margin St., at 7:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 121 North St., at 7:52 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
Officers were called to 40 Broad St., at 11:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Sunday
A disturbance at a liquor establishment brought police to 231 Essex St., at 12:56 a.m.
At 3:49 p.m., police were sent to Rainbow Terrace to tamp down a disturbance.
At 4:30 p.m., they were sent to 9 Rainbow Terrace, for another disturbance.
And at 5:21 a.m., they were sent to 8 Rainbow Terrace, for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the vicinity of 182 North St., at 9:03 a.m.
Police were sent to 15 Hawthorne Blvd., at 11:07 a.m., for a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to 163 Derby St., at 11:28 a.m., to halt a dispute.
Police went to 98 Boston St., at 12:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Conant and Cross streets, at 1:53 p.m.
Police were called to 318 Essex St., at 2:37 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were called to 15 Federal St., at 5 p.m., for a dispute.
Police were sent to 235 Lafayette St., at 5:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Someone from 8 Hawthorne Blvd., called police, at 5:40 p.m., regarding a missing juvenile.
Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Palmer Road, at 4:27 p.m., for a 90-year-old person down outside with an unknown medical issue.
Police were sent to 903 Manor Road, at 4:30 p.m., to investigate a report of animal cruelty.
An officer went to 10 Park St., at 5:27 p.m., to take a report of a bicycle stolen from the train depot.
Friday
Police responded to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road, at 1:35 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Enon Street address, at 4:13 p.m., for a customer with altered mental status.
An officer was sent to a Pickett Street location, at 5:45 p.m., for a female being harassed by an ex-coworker.
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 7:35 p.m., for a vehicle stolen from the hospital entrance.
Two officers were sent to Cooney Field, East Street, at 10:30 p.m., to disperse a group.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 17 Neptune St, at 9:08 a.m., for a vehicle broken into overnight.
Police were called to 3 Ray St., at 10:27 a.m., for a stolen pallet of granite curbing and cobblestones.
Police were called, at 10:30 a.m., to 401 Essex St., for a disturbance between neighbors that may have involved a past assault.
Three officers were sent to 25 Beckford St., at 2:55 p.m. after one neighbor said he wanted to kill others.
Officers went to a Bennett Street address, at 3:30 p.m., for a general disturbance. The son was acting up, and the mother said she wanted out.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 509 Cabot St., just before 5 p.m., for a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk.
A downed electrical wire that was sparkling in the street brought police and fire to the intersection of Charnock Street and Pierce Avenue, at 5:03 p.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Mill Street address, at 9:45 p.m., for a medical unknown after a woman said she was going to die.
Officers were sent to 135 Bridge St., at 11:24 p.m., for the report of a hit-and-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Sunday
Police were called to a Sohier Road, location, at 9:10 a.m., for an elder party with his pants down.
Police and ambulance were called to the intersection of Colon Street and Story Avenue, at 12:40 a.m., for a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle. The driver told police he had stopped at the stop sign, then began to pull out onto Colon Street when he heard a man begin to shout that he had struck him. The driver stopped and got out and saw the man and his bicycle on the street. The driver said he had not heard his vehicle hit the bicycle and would not have stopped had the man not shouted at him. The cyclist was transported to Beverly Hospital to be examined for possible injuries, and the driver was cited for a crosswalk violation.
An officer was sent to 17 Enon St., at 1:21 p.m. to report on a smashed ATM machine.
At 1:27 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 26 Hilltop Drive, for a group of out-of-control youths.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 230 Elliott St., at 3:45 p.m., to check for a man looking into cars.