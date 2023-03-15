PeabodyTuesday
An officer was sent to RSK Tile, 58R Pulaski St., at 12:44 a.m., for a party found dumpster diving. He was sent on his way
Police reported, at 1:50 a.m., there was one male inside the Bank of America ATM at 150 Main St.
A 48 Aborn St., resident reported, at 8:22 a.m., that they have an ongoing issue with a neighbor possibly trespassing. The caller went to 50 1/2 Aborn to speak with the neighbor, but he was not home. She planned to speak with him when he returned.
A caller reported, at 11:25 a.m., his tenants were in his residence yelling at him. The officer stated that the matter was resolved and a young lady left the area with her mother.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 11:52 a.m., in front of the Salem Five, 1 Main St. He gave the operator a verbal warning for interrupting a funeral procession and cited him for making an improper turn.
Police got a hang-up on a 911 call from a cellphone. On the call back, a female answered, then a male got on the phone and said the woman was his wife, but he didn’t know her name or the address. Everything else checked out, no issues at this time.
A caller told police, at 3:03 p.m., that her sister had been released from Brown School, 150 Lynn St., to a male who claimed to be the father, but her the girl’s father was incarcerated. The officer said there had been a miscommunication and the child was still in school.
An officer was sent to Expeditors, 795 Jubilee Drive, at 5:15 p.m., concerning a report of an employee theft.
A Walsh Avenue woman called police, at 9:53 p.m., to report her 18-year-old daughter had left home at 6:30 p.m., without her cellphone and has only been in country since November. She left with friends and did not say where she was going. The mother was advised to see if she is in school in the morning and to contact the police if she returns.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police responded to Washington Street, at 4:30 p.m., for false alarm.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 12:02 p.m., to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets for a motor vehicle accident. No ambulances or tows were called and and there was no indication of injuries.
A grandparent scam was reported from Pequot Road at 1:28 p.m.
An officer was called to Hillside Avenue, at about 3:45 p.m. to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Police were sent to Gerry Street, at 4:59 p.m., to assist a citizen.
An officer was sent to Stramski Way at 9:55 a.m. for a property check
Police were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 10:26 p.m. for a burglar alarm that was false.
At 11 p.m., an officer was sent to Stramski to make another property check.
BeverlyTuesday
Officers were sent to CVS, 434 Rantoul St., at 4:11 p.m., for an unruly customer at the pharmacy.
An officer reported, at 4:12 p.m., from the vicinity of County Way and Manor Road, that a tree was down across the fire road and causing a hazard.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, for a party requesting detox.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Mulberry Street, at 5:59 p.m., to serve a Section 12 order on a resident, for involuntary commitment for psychological care.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Broadway, at 8:28 p.m., for a 13-year-old client assaulting staff.
The sergeant and 4 patrolmen responded to 10 Chase St., at 9:51 p.m., to search for an elderly female who had wandered off.
Wednesday
Police began their midnight citywide checks of businesses, offices and facilities with a check of the train Station, 10 Park Street, at 12:03 p.m.
An officer was sent to 9 Mason St., at 8:40 a.m., to speak with a party who had reported fraudulent withdrawals.
An officer was called to 10 Noble Hill Road, at 8:50 a.m., for a check stolen from the mailbox.
An officer was sent to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, to investigate the improper use of a school computer.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road, at 9:44 a.m., for a juvenile who had over-medicated himself.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Franklin Place, at 10:35 a.m., for a woman walking up and down the street yelling.
At 11 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 103 Cabot St. for a female staggering down the street.
Just before noon, an officer was called to a Broadway address to report on a missing juvenile.
Fire and an ambulance were called to Echo Avenue, at 12 noon for a party who had suffered a wrist laceration from punching a window.
An officer was sent to 629 Hale St., at 1:22 p.m., to investigate a fraudulent unemployment claim.
SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 35 Aurora Lane, at 5 p.m. to keep the peace during a private repossession tow.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought a officer to 10 Japonica St., at 5:04 p.m.
Police were called to 168 Essex St.,, at 6:14 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police made eight motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 5:54 and 10:44 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 5 Chase St., at 10:37 a.m.
Police made 13 more motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 9:36 a.m. and 1:33 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought police to 142 Canal St., at 12:04 p.m.
Police were sent to 120 Bridge St., at 12:40 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 292 Canal St., at 2:09 p.m.
Two private trespass tows were made at 2:14 and 2:15 p.m., from 1 New Liberty St.
Police were sent to 40 Highland Ave., at 2:56 p.m.. to investigate a larceny.
An officer went to 74 Congress St., at 3:39 p.m. to speak with a person who had been receiving threats.
Middleton
Monday, Feb. 20
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the 99 Restaurant & Pub, at 1:43 a.m. There was no issue. It was just a party out for a walk.
The report of a break and entry brought police to Farmer Brown’s on Maple Street for suspicious activity and a possible break and entering.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Police were sent to the Ferncroft Country Club, Village Road, at 12:56 a.m., for a noise complaint.
An East Street party was transported to an area hospital at 4:04 a.m., after taking a fall.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of River Street and Hilldale Avenue and cited the operator for speeding.
A Briarwood Lane resident called police, at 4:48 p.m. to investigate an internet fraud or a scam.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Police responded to Essex Street, at 6:42 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
A North Main Street resident called police, at 4:15 p.m. with questions regarding a catalytic converter program.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Police arrested a party, at 12:53 p.m., after serving papers on the Maple Street, Middleton, man. The 39-year-old man was charged on an outstanding Middleton warrant.
Friday, Feb. 24
An ambulance was dispatched to Natsue Way at 9:11 a.m., for a party who had fallen from the loading dock.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Officers were sent to the Water Park of New England, Village Road, at 1:53 p.m., for a minor disturbance, overcrowding of the water park.
A vehicle was stopped at Rocky’s Hardware, South Main St., at 7:46 p.m. and the driver was cited for operating with an expired registration and for a number-plate violation.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Police responded to an alarm at Middleton Beer and Wine, on South Main St., at 2:18 a.m., but it was a false alarm.
An officer stopped a suspicious person on Village Road, at 1:39 p.m., and sent him on his way after determining there was no issue.
An officer stopped a vehicle, at 10:05 p.m., in the vicinity of Mike’s Discount Liquors on South Main Street. After a brief investigation of the driver, Andrew R. Lemay, 32, of River Road, Andover, he was arrested and charged with a marked lanes violation and with drunken driving.