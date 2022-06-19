Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to May Street, at 7:54 p.m., for a motor accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police went to the vicinity of 125 Rainbow Terrace, at 8:25 p.m., for a fight.
Officers were sent to Gallows Hill Road at 10:27 p.m., where they arrested a resident on an outstanding warrant.
Friday
Police responded to 10 Becket St., at 2:06 a.m., and to 17 Canal St., at 3:05 a.m., on separate noise complaints.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 8 Lawrence St., at 8:52 a.m.
Police were called to 8 Blaney St., at 9:43 a.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 50 Traders Way, for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run
Just before noon police were called to 9 Chandler St., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 84 Highland Ave., at 12:30 p.m.
Police went to 281 Essex St., at 1 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 135 Lafayette St., at 2:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Cleveland Street, at 3:11 p.m., to report on vandalism or graffiti.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 211 Lafayette St., at 6:21 p.m.
Police were sent to 5 1/2 Buffum St., at 8:35 p.m., for past break and entry.
Officers were sent to Lafayette Street and Lafayette Place, at 9:05 p.m. for one drunken person, and to 90 North St., at 10:16 p.m., for another.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 225 Derby St., at 10:22 p.m., to quell one disturbance, and to 12 Pope St., at 11:28 p.m., to handle another.
Saturday
Officers went to 163 Derby St., at 12:31 a.m., to stop a dispute.
A larceny brought officers to 252 Bridge St., at 12:40 a.m.
Fireworks were reported, about 2:27 a.m., in the vicinity of Palmer and Salem streets. It was fireworks.
Police were dispatched to 10 Sumner Road, at 8 a.m., to investigate a report of gunshots.
Police were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Olde Village Drive, at 11:39 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A larceny brought officers to 40R Highland Ave., at 11:50 a.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 51 Canal St., at 1:13 p.m.
Police were sent to 224 Lafayette St., at 4:54 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were called to 150 North St., at 6:41 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police responded to three separate noise complaints in just over half hour: 69 Winthrop St., at 7:12; 62 Leavitt St., at 7:19; and 347 Jefferson Ave., at 19:40 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian brought officers to 71 Lafayette St., at 10:03 p.m. A woman was crossing the street in the middle of the block, where there was no crosswalk, and was hit. She sustained a contusion to her head and was taken to Salem hospital for examination. The operator was not cited.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Willson Street, at 10:37 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Sunday
Police were sent to 40 Highland Avenue, at 12:20 p.m., to assist a party locked out of their home or vehicle.
Police were called to the vicinity of 5 Home St., at 1:14 a.m., for a drunken person.
Police went to the vicinity of 315 Lafayette St., at 2:31 a.m., to quiet a disturbance.
A person called police to 146 Boston St., at 2 p.m., to look into threats directed as them.
Police responded to Lafayette and Porter streets, at 3:10 p.m., and to the Sylvan and Tremont streets at 3:30 p.m., for reports of two separate fights.
Peabody
Friday
A woman called the station at 7:40 a.m., to report that her friend in a Tremont Street apartment had started taking pills and sent her a goodbye letter. An ambulance was dispatched and the friend was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police responded, at 8:42 a.m., to 2 First Ave., on the report that a vehicle had struck the building. Police and building inspector were sent and the determined that the building only needed cosmetic repairs. No one was hurt.
At 11:26 a.m., police were sent to the James Street Park, for a report of juveniles fighting, and EMS was requested for injuries. The parties were checked out by EMS and refused further medical attention.
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 162 Washington St., at 12:04 p.m., for a vehicle into the storage container in the drive-thru. The vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the vicinity of Walgreens, 229 Andover St., at 12:09 p.m., for a two-car accident. Atlantic Ambulance was requested for evaluations, and tows were requested. Two parties were transported to Salem Hospital and both vehicles were towed.
Police responded to 8 Winter St., at 1:10 p.m., to assist two juvenile males after one reported that his friend had been knocked off a bike by a 21-year-old male. Atlantic was called to assist the friend, who was cut. The older male, of Winter Street, will be summoned to court to face two counts of assault and battery and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police responded to the intersection of Lowell and Goodale Streets, at 3:11 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. Traffic was temporarily diverted down Route 1 South. Both vehicles were towed and both operators were transported with non life-threatening injuries, one to Lahey North and one to Salem Hospital. One operator will be summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A Reed street caller reported to police, at 5:12 p.m., that her daughter’s boyfriend is at the residence and he does not have her permission to be there. A cruiser was sent to give the pair a public assist transport to a Broad Street address.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Tesla, 210 T Andover St., at 5:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. One operator, a 23-year-old Stoughton male, will be summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation. There were no tows, as a licensed driver came to pick up the Stoughton male’s vehicle. and the other operator was able to drive away on their own.
An officer was sent to the Amazing Superstore, 82 Newbury St., at 6:10 p.m., to check out a male party sitting on the ground in the parking lot, who “seems to be out of it.” The party declined any assistance, said he was waiting on an Uber. The officer said he would stand by, but reported shortly that he would be giving the party a public assist transport to Santarpio’s.
Police and fire responded, at 7:26 p.m., to Harmonic Drive Technologies, 247 Lynnfield St., after a caller reported hearing loud explosions in the area of Pearl Street. The Lynnfield Street resident reported hearing two explosions, approximately four minutes apart. No smoke or fire was showing however. Fire and police checked the roof and inside Harmonic Drive Technologies, but all was in order and the smokestack was operating normally. The source of the explosions could not be located.
Police were sent to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, after the store’s security guard called an off-duty officer reporting he was in a scuffle. Officers were dispatched to to check on his well-being and a call was placed to the LP officer who was chasing four juveniles who had been stealing merchandise, most of which he recovered. The juveniles fled in two vehicles.
A male reported, at 9:08 p.m., from Barnes & Noble, 210B Andover St., that while in the store, he had been approached by a female who offered to drive him home. He placed his bike and packages in her vehicle, but before he could get in, she drove away. He described her as 19 years old, wearing a blue soccer uniform and driving a tan Lexus SUV hatchback. The female returned to the scene prior to the officer’s arrival and returned the male’s front bike tire and shopping bags, then drove away. Police looked for the Lexus, but were unable to find it. The male soon found his bike.
Saturday
A woman called police, at 6:34 p.m., from the Cheesecake Factory, at the Northshore Mall, that a suspicious male had tried to enter her vehicle then fled in another vehicle. Police were unable to find it.
The owner of the Richdale Store, 288 Washington St., reported, at 1:50 p.m., that he believes he is being harassed. Police said his issue was with the Department of Public Health, no further police action required.
Police were called to 80 Foster St., at 5 p.m., for an intoxicated man with no shirt and no shoes walking around banging on apartment doors. He returned to his own apartment on the 5th floor.
A Donna Street resident called police, at 9:08 p.m. to report loud construction noise in the area. The officer determined the noise to be the fireworks in Middleton.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 295 Forest St., and 133 Newbury St., at 1:52 a.m., for a loose cow in the roadway. The cow was recovered by its owner. A second cow was soon found and it was taken home also.
A Shore Drive mother notified police, at 3:21 p.m., that her 5-year-old son had wandered out the back door and she was unable to find him. Police soon located the child and returned home him home.
Beverly
Friday
Police began early a.m. checks at 12:45 a.m., and completed them at approximately 6:10 a.m.
Police were sent to Amazing Pizza, 273 Cabot St., at 9:39 a.m., for an unwanted guest. It was an issue with an employee.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Dodge Street and Frankwood Avenue for a male fallen down in the street.
An officer was sent to 8 Willow St., at 2:13 p.m., to speak with a resident about a stolen package.
A Rantoul Street resident told police they believe their phone may have been hacked by their son.
Officers were sent to 10 Park St., at 2:48 p.m. to check on a male acting strangely, sitting on a case of beer.
Three officers were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 6 p.m., to try to locate a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to Courtney Drive, at 7:50 p.m., to talk with a person who had received death threats via Twitter.
Police were called to 245 Cabot St., at 9:12 p.m., for an unwanted guest — there was a strange male in the lobby.
Three patrolmen, a sergeant and an ambulance were sent to Arlington Avenue, at 11:33 p.m., for a female threatening suicide.
Saturday
Two cruisers were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 12:52 a.m., to disperse a loud group.
Officers were called to 23 Gage St., at 2 a.m., for parties in violation of the city noise ordinance.
Three officers were called to 101 Rantoul St., at 6:54 a.m., for an unwanted guest outside the apartment door.
Officers were sent to 245 Cabot St., at 11:51 a.m., to check for a 15-year-old missing out of New Hampshire.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Elliott Street, at 2:13 p.m., for an unknown medical, a female was slumped over the wheel.
Police were called to 44 Enon St., at 4:18 p.m., for a two car accident with possible injury.
Police were sent to 801 Manor Road at 7:47 p.m., to speak with a mother who was reporting an incident with her child, who had apparently been assaulted with a dangerous weapon.
Police were sent to Lothrop Street, at 9 p.m., to check on a report of fireworks at Independence Park.
Marblehead
Thursday
The report an a larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to Humphrey Street, at 3:09 p.m.
Police were sent to West Shore Drive, at 1:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A brown wallet was reported lost, in the vicinity of Ocean Ave., at 2:28 p.m.
Police were called to Sheldon Road at 5:33 p.m., for a case of on-going harassment.
Two officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue at 5:48. p.m., to send a party asking for money on his way.
A cellphone was found, at 7:02 p.m., in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue.
Middleton
Monday, May 30
An officer was sent to Saint Agnes Church, Boston Street, at 7:34 a.m., to report on graffiti on the church steps.
At 1:30 p.m., an officer took a report on a fraud or a scam.
Tuesday, May 31
An officer was called to a 2nd Avenue location at 1:36 p.m., for a violation of a 209A order.
Animal Control was advised, at 4:40 p.m., of a sickly coyote in the vicinity of Gregory Street and the Danvers line.
An officer at the station took a report regarding disturbing Twitter posts, at 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
A party called police, at 1:44 p.m., to report a case of credit card fraud.
Police at the station took a report, at 2:16 p.m., of a motor vehicle accident.
At 3:01 p.m., police reported a motor vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of South Main Street and Orchard Circle.
Thursday, June 2
Suspicious activity brought an officer to A & B Vending, Ajootian Way, at 2:50 a.m. There was an open door and an employee on scene, but no issue.
A party reported a case of Internet fraud at the police Department, at 4:44 p.m.
Friday, June 3
Police stopped a driver, at 12:42 p.m., in the vicinity of Mike’s Discount Liquors, for a red-light violation and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The operator was issued a written warning.
Police were sent to Orchard Circle, at 1:11 p.m., to settle a dispute between neighbors.
Police were called back to Orchard Circle, this time at 2:52 p.m., and spoke with both parties regarding an ongoing dispute.
Officers were sent to the same Orchard Circle residents, , at 3:21 p.m., for the third time since noon.
Saturday, June 4
An officer spoke stopped at the intersection of North Main Street and the North Andover Line, to assist a lost delivery driver.
Officers were called to River Street, at 3:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury
A party called police, at 5:30 p.m., to report a stolen purse at the Richdale Convenience Store on South Main Street. The lost purse was later recovered and returned to the owner.
Police were called to the intersection of Maple and Liberty streets, at 7:10 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Sunday, June 5
Police were dispatched to Cumberland Farms, South Main St., at 9:22 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
At 11:12 p.m., an officer was sent to Maple Street Service, Maple Street, for a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to the Middleton Transfer Station, on Natsue Way, at 3:40 p.m., for an unauthorized party trying to dump trash.