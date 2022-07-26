Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 54 Elliott St., at 9:19 p.m., for the theft of a bicycle.
Officers were sent to Hilltop Drive, at 9:26 p.m., for a female having problem with a male.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 10:15 p.m., to disperse the vehicles congregating there.
Monday
Police made their nightly early-morning check of schools, bars, businesses and recreational areas, etc., around the city from 12:42 to about 6 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 55 Ober St., at 5:56 a.m., for a man being hostile to dog walkers at Lynch Park.
An officer was sent to the Route 128 rest area to assist a homeless party parked there.
A sergeant and two officers were dispatched to 19 Radcliff Road, at 8:30 a.m., to serve a warrant on two brothers, 18 and 27.
Police were sent to Ober Street, at 1:34 p.m., to follow up on how and where homeless parties may shower.
Two officers were called to 377 Hale St., at 2:05 p.m. for a male climbing a telephone pole.
An officer was sent to 10 Hale Park Ave., at 4:35 p.m., regarding an apartment scam.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Bayview Avenue address, at 6:31 p.m. for a male party who was found unconscious at his home. First responders began CPR upon arrival were continuing when the ambulance arrived. He was taken to Beverly Hospital, but there was no word on his condition.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 9:19 p.m., for a female down on the sidewalk with a hip injury.
Reports of an unresponsive male brought police, fire and ambulance to Dearborn Avenue, at 9:48 p.m., for a probable overdose.
Police reported a group of five people smashed glass bottles in the 174 Rantoul St. lot at 10:15 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 10:35 p.m., to the vicinity of Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point to disperse the usual group of people and cars.
Tuesday
Two officers were dispatched to 25 Essex St., at 9:30 p.m., to end a disturbance involving homeless parties.
Police reported, and dispatched, at 10:10 a.m., an ambulance for a homeless party found lying on the ground at the intersection of Charnock Street and Pierce Avenue.
A minor accident involving a motor scooter brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets, at 10:26 a.m.
Police and an ambulance were again called, this time at 11:03 a.m., to the intersection of Charnock Street, and Pierce Avenue for a homeless party lying on the ground.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Essex and Corning streets, at 11:27 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Bridge Street, at 1:38 p.m., for an elderly female who had fallen.
The report of an unfilled trench in the street brought an officer to 39 Chipman Road.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to I-95 south and the Ferncroft Rotary for shots reportedly fired from a Jeep, but the vehicle was not found despite an area search.
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 9:38 p.m., to remove an unwanted female.
An employee of Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., called police at 10:07 p.m., to report that an unknown party walked in and began filming the restaurant.
Monday
An officer was sent to Water Street, at 8:15 a.m., for a female throwing things n an apparent fit of road rage, but she was gone on arrival.
Police went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 10:30 a.m., for the report of a stolen scooter.
An officer went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:05 a.m., to check on the well-being of a 9-year-old boy.
Police and ambulance were sent to Candlewood Suites Boston-Danvers, at 11:52 a.m., for medical assistance. The overdose victim was sent to Beverly Hospital.
The report of a small child alone brought an officer to 12118 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:52 p.m.
An officer was sent to Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., to report on a fraud.
Police were sent to Massachusetts Avenue, at 5 p.m., to look for a group of 10 kids on bikes but they were not found.
A smashed rear window was found and reported from The Atrium at Veronica Drive, 1 Veronica Drive, just before 8 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was called to St. John’s Prep, 72 Spring St., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Off Broadway Shoes, 100 Independence Way, to assist a woman who was unable to locate her vehicle in the parking lot.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 171 Boston St., at 4:28 p.m., to end a dispute.
An officer went to 4 Cypress St., at 5:46 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Officers went to 7 Becket St., at 8:05 p.m., to end a different dispute.
Limbs and or wires were reported down between 8 and 8:15 p.m., in the vicinity of Dow, Pingree and Williams streets.
Police went to 70 Loring Ave., at 10:55 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 195 North St., at 11:41 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Tuesday
The report of a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle brought police to 94 Boston St., at 1:12 p.m.
Officers were sent to 2 Cain Road, at 8:08 a.m., to bring a dispute to an end.
At 8:38 a.m., officers were sent to 211 Jefferson Ave., to end a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Carlos Jesus Vizcarrondo,18, of 18 Mount Everett St., Boston for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers were sent to 32 Clifton Ave., at 10:07a.m., to deal with an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to the vicinity of 81 Highland Ave., at 1:50 p.m.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 144 Marlborough Road, at 3:03 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 51 Prince St., at 4:01 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Marblehead
Monday
A party notified police, at 12:35 p.m., they had lost a passport somewhere on Circle Street.
Multiple police responded, and an ambulance was dispatched, at 5:15 p.m., to a Pleasant Street location to end a disturbance. One person was transported to Beverly Hospital. There were no apparent arrests.
Police were advised, at 5:28 p.m., that a briefcase had been found on South Street.
Tuesday
Property checks were logged for Wyman Road, Roundhouse Road, Stramski Way, Temple Emanuel on Atlantic Avenue and Community Road, between 12:12 and 12:38 a.m.
Peabody
Monday
A Lynn Street resident reported, at 3;10 p.m., that a white moped with “Wolf Rugby” on it was in her driveway, and it did not belong to her. Police said the moped was not stolen. It was picked up by Arrington Towing to await documentation from the owner.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 3:47 p.m., on Dearborn Road, had it towed, and summoned the operator to court on a criminal complaint. The charges were not indicated.
Police were called to the Gulf Station at 136 Newbury St., at 7:48 p.m., after state police received a call from a witness of an assault that took place between the clerk and a customer, after which the customer fled. The victim was still at the station and an EMS was requested, as was the CID. The suspect, a 33-year-old Whittier St., Lynn, resident will be summoned to court to face a charge of assault and battery.
A party called police, at 10:08 p.m., from Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., to report the larceny of clothing. An officer documented the incident and will speak with laundry owner about obtaining video footage of the theft.
A caller told police, at 10:45 p.m., that they had just witnessed a party smashing mirrors on parked vehicles. He was described as male, 30-40 years old, wearing a gray or blue shirt and white hat and was on foot. Another witness said they had just seen a male of that description going to Harris Street. The suspect was located. He was transported to Salem Hospital and will be summoned to court for destruction of property.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Wallis Street, at 11:30 p.m., for a stolen 2006 Dodge Caravan after it struck a pole and two parties fled on foot. The suspects, described as a female wearing a white tank top and jeans and a shirtless male with “fluffy hair” were last seen running behind Santoro’s. A K9 unit was called in, and it took officers to 45 Washington St., where they will check common hallways. The vehicle was towed back to the station for processing.
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Treadwell’s Ice Cream, 46 Margin St., at 2:56 a.m., for a motorcycle into a pole. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and the motorcycle was towed.
Police were sent to 5 Penn Road, at 1:48 p.m., for an “Amazon” scam with more than $4,000 taken. The case is under investigation and no more details were available.