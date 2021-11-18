Marblehead
Wednesday
Police received a report at 11:10 a.m. regarding someone who hit a hydrant and got stuck at the intersection of Pearl and High streets.
A case of identity theft was reported on Arthur Avenue at 3:23 p.m.
Beverly
Tuesday
In a sign of the times, police went to an apartment on Elliott Street at 7:28 p.m. to perform a well-being check on a person missing from a Zoom call.
Wednesday
A hit-and-run was reported on Dodge Street at 11:01 a.m.
Police went to Essex Street at 1:42 p.m. for a report of a fight in front of the library.
Credit card fraud was reported on Rantoul Street at 3:08 p.m.
Police went to McPherson Drive at 4:33 p.m. for a report of youths with spray paint.
Thursday
A catalytic converter, a costly device that controls emissions on a vehicle, was reported stolen from a vehicle parked on Bridge Street at 7:02 a.m.
Mark Castonguay, 48, of 23 Rainbow Circle, Peabody, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. on Elliott Street on charges of driving after license suspension and driving a vehicle with defective equipment, as well as on a Salem District Court warrant.
Raymond I. Deleon, 20, of Lynn, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. following a traffic stop of his moped at the intersection of Cabot and Washington streets, on charges of driving to endanger, failing to stop for police, driving without a license in possession, failing to stay within marked lanes, driving a vehicle with defective equipment, and disorderly conduct.
Car parts were reported stolen from a vehicle on Park Street at 1:43 p.m.
Injuries were reported in a crash on Bennett Street at 1:44 p.m.
Road rage was reported on Herrick Street at 2:05 p.m.
A tractor fire was reported on Dodge Street at 3:04 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
A hit-and-run crash was reported on Route 128 southbound at 4:54 p.m.
Thursday
A dog was found on Andover Street (Route 114) at 8:16 a.m. Animal control was notified.
Police took a report of threats from Elliott Street involving a person taking pictures at 11:06 a.m.