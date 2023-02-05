DanversThursday
Police were sent to 10123 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:23 a.m., where they served an outstanding warrant to a 35-year-old male at that address.
Friday
Police responded to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 10:49 a.m., where they arrested Daniel Mullaney, 55, 0f 307 Huntington Ave. Mullaney was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250, and with furnishing a false ID to law enforcement.
A vehicle was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m., from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, 151 Andover St.
Police were sent to the Maple Square Project, 128 Maple St., at 4:28 p.m., for a fence down.
Police were called to Hobart Street, at 5:03 p.m., for a fence and pillars knocked down.
Saturday
Police responded to the Residence Inn By Marriott, at 12:29 a.m., for 10 people partying and disturbing the peace in Room 722.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 1:28 a.m. to assist a group of homeless.
The Fire Department was dispatched, at 11:30 a.m., to 39 Riverside St., for a garage fire.
Police were sent to Aldi, 100 Independence Way, at 7:15 p.m., for suspicious activity.
On officer went to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence Way, at 8:10 p.m. for trespassing.
Police went to Hunt Nursing Home and Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., for a past assault.
Sunday
Police were called to the Liberty Tree Mall, 100 Independence Way, at 3:30 a.m., for a person sleeping in the mall.
Police were called to 55 Ferncroft Road, at 1:56 p.m., for illegal dumping.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police stopped and cited a driver at 8:49 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue and cited them on an undisclosed violation.
An officer was sent to Calthrope Road, at 11:24 a.m., for a past hit-and-run offense.
At 12:23 p.m., an officer was sent to Ralph Road to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
Two officers were called to Creesy Street, at 5:07 p.m. on a general complaint
Two officers and a fire engine were sent to Humphrey St., at 7:03 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Friday
Police stopped two vehicles between 5:35 and 5:50 a.m. on Humphrey St. and given verbal warnings.
An officer responded to Pleasant St., at 8:21 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer went to Lindsey St., at 10:03 a.m., to take a party’s report of harassment.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Crowninshield Road 10:44 a.m.
Three officers were sent to Pleasant St., at 7:13 p.m., to restore the peace after a complaint was made.
SalemThursday
A juvenile issue brought police to 193 Federal St., at 10:09 a.m.
Police were sent to 14 Queensbury Drive., at 10:20 a.m., and to 10 Becket St., at 10:21 A.M., for separate frauds or scams. A third fraud or scam brought officers to 2 Gerrish Place, at 10:58 a.m.
Police were dispatched to The Home Depot at 50 Traders Way, at 11:28 a.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Joseph Thomas Leary, 41, of 1 Loring Ave., Apt. 417, Swampscott He was charged with shoplifting and with disguise to obstruct justice.
Police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 3:47 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police responded to 10 First St., at 4:30 p.m. to investigate threats made to this address.
Officers were called to 450 Highland Ave., at 9:52 p.m., to investigate an initial entry only.
Friday
The first fraud or scam report brought officers to 172 West Ocean Ave., at 9:55 a.m.
Police went to 171 Boston St, at 11:16 to report on a larceny
A report of one missing adult brought police to 30 Andrew St., at 2:17 p.m. and the report of a second missing adult brought police to 81 Highland Ave., at 3:46 p.m.
Police were sent to 44 Park St., at 4:05 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 125 Canal St., at 7:03 p.m. where they arrested two parties for breaking into a depository and for conspiracy. Kelvin Francisco Nunez, 24, of 13 Laura St., Providence, R.I., and Henry Francisco Sandoval de Jesus, 48, 50 Congress St., Lawrence, were each charged with breaking into a depository and with conspiracy. Sandoval de Jesus was additionally charged with larceny from a building and with possession of a burglarious instrument.
Saturday
Police went to 201 Derby St., at 11:01 a.m., in response to a complaint of being threatened.
Police were sent to 125 Canal St., at 12:23 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:21 p.m., in the vicinity of 286 Highland Ave., and arrested the operator, Antoine Issac Jones, 36, of 22 Warren St., Apt. 21, Lynn. Jones was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker, and on an outstanding warrant
Officers responded to complaints of a disturbance, at 12 Pope St., at 6:10 p.m.
An adult was reported missing, at 6:54 p.m., from 29 Highland Ave.
Police were sent back to 12 Pope St., at 7:40 p.m., for another reported disturbance.
Police were called to 43 Boston St., at 8:37 p.m., to settle a dispute. They arrested Bernadette Flucas, 47, of 43 Boston St., Apt. 305, Salem. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon
Police were called to 133 Loring Ave., at 10:31 p.m. to stop a dispute. After a brief investigation, they arrested Abel I. Herrera Lopez, 22, of 8 Elm Ave., Salem and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon; violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw and with possession of a Class B drug.
Sunday
A noise complaint brought police to 26 Rainbow Terrace on a noise complaint at 2:46 a.m.