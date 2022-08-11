Marblehead
Wednesday
A false alarm brought three cruisers to a Pond Street address at 8:24 a.m.
An office was sent to Kenneth Road, at 2:32 p.m., to assist a party with a possibly compromised Social Security Number.
The sounding of a holdup alarm at a Baldwin Road address resulted in a party being taken to the hospital at 5:33 p.m. Details were unavailable.
A false burglary alarm brought police to a Pleasant Street address at 8:43 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Three cruisers, fire and an ambulance responded, at 4:32 p.m., to the vicinity of 23 Brimbal Ave. for a three-car accident with personal injury.
Police were called to the vicinity of 62 Glidden St., at 6:42 pm., for a neighborhood disturbance.
Fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 8:34 p.m. to assist a party who injured their face in a fall.
Officers were called to the area of 28 Winthrop Ave., at 9:33 p.m., for a female on the ground.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 17 Hull St. at 10:10 p.m., , at 7:08 a.m., for a person slumped over in a car.
Police went to the intersection of Colon Street and Dearborn Avenue, at 7:46 a.m., for a lady yelling at a tree company.
An officer was sent to an Elliott Street address, at 9:16 a.m., to contact a property owner regarding maintenance.
A report of larceny brought police to 175 Elliott St., at 10:08 a.m.
At 10:24 a.m., police were called to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St. after a party tried to leave the store without paying.
An officer was dispatched to 43 LP Henderson Road, at 11:20 a.m., to assist state police with a detonation at the range.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Cabot St., at 1:51 p.m. to assist a female who was injured in a fall.
Three cruisers were dispatched to McDonald's, 230 Elliott St., at 1:56 p.m., to disperse a group of youths causing problems
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 151 North St., at 1:23 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought police to 211 Washington St. to report on a larceny.
Police went to 27 Northey St., at 3:31 p.m. for a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 15 Harbor St., at 8:33 p.m., for a larceny.
Officers went to 252 Bridge St., at 5:15 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Police were called to 76 Lafayette St., at 2:17 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to Klop Alley at 3 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Thursday
Officers were sent to Lafayette Place, at 12:34 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers went to 252 Bridge St., at 5:15 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
Police were sent to 17 Paradise Road, at 6:31 a.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 32 West Ave., at 11:32 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Officers responded to 24 Dearborn St., at 3:08 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
A report of a larceny brought officers to 12 First St., at 3:10 p.m.
Police returned to 100 Loring Ave., at 3:28 p.m., for that or a different larceny.
Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to 57 Northend St., at 5:30 p.m., after a caller reported a male and a female were trying to break into his house. The unknown party approached the residence, tried the doorknob, then left.
The report of a balding, white male brought police to the vicinity of the McCarthy School, 76 Lake St., The man was taping brown paper bags over the windshields of his white Audi. He was advised he was on private property and must paint his car elsewhere.
Mall security advised there had been an altercation between two males, at 7:10 p.m., at American Eagle in the Northshore Mall. The officer spoke with the involved party and he reported he was jumped by four 16-year-old males who were unknown to him. He declined any medical assistance.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 11:44 p.m., across from the Hampton Inn on Newbury Street. The officer performed a field sobriety test on the operator after which he arrested Gabriel Ross Cruser, 41, of 24 Western Ave., East Lynn. Cruser was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; and possessing a Class C narcotic.
Thursday
Police were sent to 5 Swampscott Ave at 8:34 a.m., for a well-being check on a runaway juvenile from the Plummer Home for Boys in Salem. The juvenile was located sleeping at the residence. Police advised they would pick up the youth later in the morning.
An anonymous caller reported, at 12:09 p.m., that a bearded white male in his 50s with glasses was urinating in the parking lot next to his vehicle. The man said he had an overactive bladder resulting in the "accident." A female came out of the store and drove the man home. She was advised that her license plate had expired.
A caller reported, at 3:50 p.m., that an elderly male who lives on Fulton Street and frequently walks the neighborhood, often reaches over the caller's fence and strikes the dogs with his cane. This time, one of them bit him. The caller and his family have advised the elderly man not to do it several times prior to this incident.