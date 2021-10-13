PeabodyTuesday
An officer issued a citation to a Peabody resident, following a traffic stop on Foster Street at 9:42 a.m., for a stop sign violation and a written warning for texting while driving.
Police received a report of a past break-in to one of the offices at St. John the Baptist School on Chestnut Street at 9:49 a.m.
A 40-year-old Salem resident was issued a court summons on charges of driving with a suspended license and registration, following a traffic stop on Route 1 in Danvers at 12:26 p.m. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
A 911 call came in from someone on a cell phone at the Northshore Mall at 1:04 p.m. The woman told police she was trying to turn off her phone. There was no emergency.
Police investigated a report of a past break-in at a Lynnfield Street home at 2:03 p.m.
A 33-year-old Danvers man was issued a court summons on a charge of driving with a suspended license, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lynn and Bartholomew streets at 3:12 p.m.
At 3:17 p.m., a caller on Summit Street reported his property was vandalized.
A caller on Wallis Street, at 3:34 p.m., also reported vandalism.
A Peabody man was arrested at his apartment on McIntire Court on two warrants at 5:02 p.m.
A caller reported he was exiting the CVS on Main Street at 6:55 p.m. when a green laser was pointed at him and other customers. An officer spoke with a man who lives nearby who said he was just trying out his new laser pointer.
At 7:54 p.m., a Caller Street resident reported a group of dirt bikes were being operated “recklessly” in the area. One group member’s scooter broke down and a second bike was abandoned by the Moose Lodge in Salem, according to police. Salem police were notified. The broken down moped was towed away and the operator was cited for “moped violations.”
At 8:11 p.m., a sergeant reported that a group of dirt bikers gathered in the McDonald’s parking lot just fled out of the lot onto Main Street toward Salem.
MarbleheadWednesday
Police received a report of a dead coyote near the intersection of Smith and Pleasant streets at 3:42 a.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
An ambulance was called for a crossing guard who had collapsed at Cabot and Balch streets at 8:43 a.m.
Multiple officers went to the area of Hull Street and Pine Knoll Drive at 12:25 p.m. for a report of a suicidal man with a knife.