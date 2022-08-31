SalemMonday
Police stopped a vehicle on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop just before 4 p.m., and, after a records check, they arrested a 50-year-old Malden man on a court warrant as a fugitive from justice.
Police responded to 134 North St., at 4:53 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported in the vicinity of 114 Canal St. at 5:15 p.m.
Officers were sent to 205 Highland Ave., at 6:47 p.m. to settle a dispute.
A disturbance brought officers to 116 Lafayette St., at 7:33 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Palmer and Salem streets, at 9:13 p.m. for reports of fireworks.
Officers were called to 162 Boston St., at 10:22 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police were dispatched to 94 Bridge St., at 1:20 a.m., for a break-and-entry in progress.
An officer went to 5 Rand Road, at 6:46 a.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Police were called to the vicinity of First Street and Swampscott Road at 9:53 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Another well-being check, this at 10:50 a.m., brought police to 10 Howard St.
An officer was sent to 6 Traders Way, at 11:34 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Calls about a dispute brought police to Lifebridge North Shore, 56 Margin St., at 1:30 p.m.
Police were called to 43 Boston St., at 2:35 p.m., to assist a party with a home or vehicle lockout.
Officers responded to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., at 3:09 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
An officer was sent to 193 Derby St., at 3:45 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 59 Boston St. at 3:47 p.m.
An officer was called to 175 Lafayette St., at 4:30 p.m., to deal with a panhandler.
Two more fraud or scam cases were reported late in the afternoon: at 4:47 p.m., in the vicinity of 17 Paradise Road; and at 5:07 p.m. in the vicinity of 396 Essex St.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Washington Street, at 7:06 a.m. for a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 10:49 a.m., to report on motor-vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to Devereux Street at 2:11 p.m., to investigate a general complaint.
Four officers responded to Glendale Road, at 5:17 p.m., to report on a missing person.
Officers were sent to Casino Road, at 9:13 p.m., to report on an incident of vandalism.
Three officers were called to an Ocean Avenue location at 11:18 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to Peabody Vetgerans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., at 11:50 a.m., for an assault and battery. The suspect will be summoned to court to face the charge.
An officer was sent to Analogic, 8 Centennial Drive, at 1:57 p.m. to check on a suspicious person and motor vehicle in the parking lot. The officer contacted security and they responded. The suspect was found with a pallet next to his vehicle. He was sent on his way.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Capone’s Restaurant, 147 Summit St., and summoned the 75-year-old Marblehead operator to court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was then transported in a cruiser to his workplace at 2 Centennial Drive. His vehicle was left in the parking lot at Capone’s.
An officer was sent to 5 Evans Road, at 4:26 p.m. after a woman reported a neighbor had hit her vehicle. The officer documented the case and summoned the 76-year-old neighbor to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
CEVA Logistics, 5A Fifth St., advised police at 5:32 p.m., of a theft by an employee.
Police called the DPW to the intersection of Walnut and Paleologos streets, at 5:45 p.m., to pick up and dispose of three abandoned shopping carts filled with junk.
A father reported, at 5:50 p.m., that his 11-year-old son and juvenile friend were approached by an adult male in a in a blue Corvette who tried to coerce them into the vehicle to take their pictures. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who said he had offered to let the teens take a picture with his Corvette to post to their Instagrams.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8 p.m., in the vicinity of Metro Cleaners, 43 Foster St. on a routine check. After an investigation and records check, they called for a tow truck and summoned a 41-year-old 135 Cabot St., Beverly, woman to court on multiple charges. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle; miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; and making an improper turn.
Police responded to Petrillo’s 6 Foster St., at 10:30 p.m., after an operator dumped his motorcycle but sustained no apparent injuries. Police had the motorcycle towed and they arrested Derrick Stensrud, 42, of 2 Deer Run Lane, Georgetown, with drunken driving and a marked lanes violation.
Wednesday
A caller from 3 Andover Drive reported, at 2:36 a.m., seeing something outside. The officer scared the coyote off and spoke with the young caller and her parents.
A caller reported, at 3:56 a.m., that loud music was coming from the area of Technology Drive. The large gathering departed when police arrived.
A man called police, at 12:36 p.m., to request a well-being check on a male friend who seemed incoherent. The friend’s wife is in the hospital, he has no other family contacts and is calling him a lot, “and not understanding basic concepts.” Atlantic was enroute for evaluation after which they transported the patient to Salem Hospital.
An employee at LS Auto Repair and Towing, 58 Pulaski St, #20, reported at 2:30 p.m., the theft of a catalytic converter.
An officer was called to the intersection of Forest Street and Farm Avenue, at 2:45 p.m., to check on a suspicious motor vehicle. The officer reported the operator had pulled over to use his phone.
BeverlyTuesday
Police were called to 412 Hale St., at 4 p.m., to take a report on a missing student.
Kids wearing bike helmets were rewarded by the Community Policing Program at 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Herrick and Ames streets.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 21 Pleasant St., 15 5:11 p.m., in an attempt to locate the stolen bicycle.
An officer was called to 31 Lexington Drive, at 5:40 p.m., fore an identity theft.
An officer went to 13 Walker Road, at 6:18 p.m. for a fraud by theft.
Two officers went to Railroad Avenue, at 8:08 p.m. for an unwanted drunk in the lobby.
A motor-vehicle was reported stolen from Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 9:05 p.m.
Police were sent to an Essex Street address, at 9:14 p.m., for a female neighbor screaming in apartment.
Police were sent to the intersection of Lovett and Central streets, at 9:35 p.m. for a woman screaming in a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
Two officers responded, at 12:21 a.m. to Lothrop Street for a male harassing a female.
A party from 7 Reservoir Road advised police, at 9:55 a.m., that a credit card and cash had been stolen
Police fire and an ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location, at 10 a.m., for an unknown medical issue in the men’s room.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Ober Street, at 10:40 a.m., for a man down with a medical overdose.
Police were called to 32 Hart St., at 1:47 p.m., after their son took the van without permission. Police were able to locate the vehicle and arrested the son, Lawrence William Gates, 46, of 32 Hart St., Beverly. He was charged with three outstanding warrants as well as with possession of a Class A narcotic and with possession of a Class B narcotic. Arrested with Gates was a 33-year-old Methuen man on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 12 Congress St., at 2:08 p.m., for a stolen bicycle.
Police were sent to 138 Conant St., at 5:25 p.m., for a past motor-vehicle hit-and-run with property damage.