Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 75 Aborn St., Apt. 1, with a probation warrant for the arrest of Alesandro Mendez, 39, of this address. The charges on the other-department warrant are for stalking, vandalizing property and breaking and entering.
At 10:31 a.m., officers were sent to 11 Gwinnett Road, Peabody, to arrest Rocco Julian Pina, 19, of that address, on an outstanding warrant for two counts of assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The sergeant went to the vicinity of Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 12:27 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. Two of the occupants fled the scene and were last seen by Park Street. The suspects were located on Foster Street by D&R Market. The officer transported the 32-year-old Montvale Avenue, Woburn, suspect to the police station where he was charged on three outstanding warrants.
An Allen Road mother advised police, at 8:13 p.m., that a 13 or 14-year-old male juvenile approached her 10-year-old son with a knife and offered to give him a haircut. She was concerned the youth had a knife on him and was harassing the kids.
A King Street caller reported to police his daughter was ill and changing color. He indicated the daughter has had previous mental-health issues and they keep her medication secured. He said he suspected she took one of her medications, but she was refusing to say. The daughter was transported to Salem Hospital.
Salem
Sunday
A noise complaint brought police to the vicinity of Prince and Palmer streets, at 8:54 p.m.
At 9:38 p.m., officers were called to 63 Leach St., to settle a dispute.
Monday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the vicinity of Derby and Liberty streets at 12:04 a.m.
Police were sent to 34 Peabody St., at 8 p.m., to report on a larceny case.
Police were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 10:43 a.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 12:08 p.m.
Officers were called to 4 First St., at 1:32 p.m., to cool off a dispute.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to Liberty Tree Mall, at 4:18 p.m. on a complaint about a group of uncivil kids, but they had gone.
An officer was sent to Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St., at 5:06 p.m., for a past unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to Great Oak School, 76 Pickering St., after a 2-year-old was attacked by a dog.
Monday
Officers were sent to 11 Sylvan St., at 8:07 a.m., to report on the theft of a computer.
Officers went to 85 Constitution Lane, at 8:46 a.m., to report on an attempted break and entry.
Police were called to Conifer Hill Commons, Building 6, for a dispute between neighbors.
Officers were sent to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 1:43 p.m., for a female detained for shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 67 Wenham St., at 5:50 p.m., to report on a dog bite.
Police were called to the intersection of North and Newbury streets, at 6:56 p.m., for a motorcycle accident with injury.
The report of an attempted break and entry brought police to 144 High St., at 8:40 p.m.
Police went to Motel 6,/65 Newbury St., at 11:35 p.m., to check out suspicious activity — a party looking into vehicles, possibly for drugs.
Tuesday
A guest at Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., was transported to Beverly Hospital after reporting hearing voices in their head.
Police were sent to 1101 Kirkbride Drive, at 1:40 p.m., for an unwanted guest hiding out in the bathroom.
Marblehead
Monday
Fire and police were dispatched to Ocean Avenue, at 7:24 a.m., for the odor of gas.
A case of harassment brought police to Hereford Road, at 8:03 a.m.
An officer was called to Devereux Terrace, at 4:42 p.m. to report a case of unemployment fraud.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 4:27 p.m., on Humphrey Street and another, at 5:27 p.m., at the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Shore Drive. The offense was not named in either case.
At 4:42 p.m., an officer was sent to Devereux Terrace to take a report of unemployment fraud.
A Jane Road caller reported a case of identity theft to police, at 6:41 p.m.
Police and fire responded to Washington Street, at 10:40 p.m. for the indoor odor of gas.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were called to 31 Haskell St., at 5 :03 p.m. for an unemployment scheme.
At 5:13 p.m., police , fire and an ambulance were sent to Woodland Avenue after a child on a bike fell off a small cliff.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park St., at 6:36 p.m., to check on a male down near the tracks.
Police were called to 325 Rantoul St., at 9:20 p.m., to launch a search for a party who went out for a walk 24 hours earlier and had not returned.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Essex Street and Peabody Avenue at 9:31 p.m., for a male jogger taunted by kids in a vehicle.
Two officers went to Story Ave., at 10:17 p.m., to speak with a female whose ex-boyfriend keeps contacting her.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 12:41 a.m., for parties fighting on the second floor of the garage.
An officer was sent to an Elliott Street address, at 8:23 a.m., to check in with the staff regarding a fired employee.
At 8:43 a.m. the sergeant and three cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 3 Elnew Ave., in an attempt to serve a warrant on a 54-year-old Beverly woman.
Three cruisers were sent to 14 Pleasant St., at 9:50 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle in the area thought to belong to a 40-year-old Gloucester man to whom they were attempting to serve a warrant.
An officer was called to 108 Sohier Road at 10:18 p.m., to check on a male walking on the roof.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 10:28 a.m., to Cabot Street for a male not responding to staff.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of 576 Cabot St., at 11 a.m., for an issue between neighbors regarding dogs.
Two officers went to a Parramatta Road address, at 11:53 a.m., after the residents reported receiving a letter sent containing human feces.
Police went to 22 Conant St., at 1:18 p.m. to look into a fraudulent unemployment scheme.
At 2 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to 110 Rantoul St. to check on a man who had not shown up for work in days.
Officers went to Rantoul Street, at 2:44 p.m., to speak with a female who believed her hair was cut in her sleep.