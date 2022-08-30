Salem
Sunday
Reports of a disturbance brought police to 116 Lafayette St., at 5:05 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:38 p.m., in the vicinity of 284 Derby St., and arrested the operator Sean Robert Gaff, 43, address unknown, of Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
A report of a larceny brought officers to 35 Palmer St., at 6:34 p.m. They arrested Jonathan Elias Soto-Tejada, 41, of 50 1/2 Common St., Apt. 8, Lawrence. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:15 p.m., after one of the residents there was reported missing.
Police were called to 256 Washington St., at 8:54 p.m., for an assault in the past.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought officers to 7 Robinson Road at 11:24 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Robert Dwayne Kennedy, 50, of the streets, Salem, He was charged with vandalizing property and with disturbing the peace.
Monday
The report of a disturbance brought police to 24 Front St., at 1:13 a.m.
Another juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 1:20 a.m.
Police were called to 90 Washington St., at 1:22 a.m., for a drunken person.
At 2:37 a.m., an officer was set to 176 Lafayette St., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 96 Swampscott Road, at 8:21 a.m.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 53.5 Canal St. at 11:28 a.m.
Another incident of graffiti or vandalism brought an officer to 159 Lafayette St., at 12:28 p.m.
An officer was called to 41 Harbor St., at 2:51 to speak to a party who said they were being harassed.
Officers were sent to 27 Balcomb St., at 3:50 p.m. to make a well-being check.
Police were dispatched to 295 Derby St., at 4:04 p.m. to settle a disturbance.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to Nahant Street, at 10:41 a.m., to report on stolen signs.
Police reported, at 1:32 p.m., that money had been found on Humphrey Street.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Knights Hill Road, at 2:03 p.m., to speak with the victim.
Two officers were sent to Beacon St., at 3:43 p.m., to take a report on a motor-vehicle theft.
Two officers were sent to Evans Road, at 3:50 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Three officers, a firetruck and two ambulances were dispatched to Pleasant Street, at 6:10 p.m., for what was described as “a person passed out.”
Two officers were dispatched to Ocean Avenue, at 9:07 p.m., to investigate reports of suspicious activity.
Beverly
Monday
To officers were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 4:41 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
Two officers went to Brimbal Avenue, at 5:17 p.m., to look for a person who was taking flags.
An officer was sent to Blueberry Hill Rehab. & Healthcare, 75 Brimbal Road at 5:42 p.m. to look into a case where a patient reported a past assault to a staff member.
An officer was sent to 20 Sohier Road, at 7:57 p.m., to assist the Beverly Fire Department in freeing a person from a stuck elevator.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Ellingwood Court at 9:34 p.m. for some type of disturbance at the pier.
An officer and firefighters were called out at 10 p.m., to extinguish a suspicious fire in the yard at 63 Corning St.,
An officer made a directed patrol to the vicinity of Cherry Hill and Sam Fonzo drives at 10:35 p.m.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to 44 Cabot St., at 12:05 a.m. for a noise complaint regarding their neighbors.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Pleasant streets, at 12:40 a.m., to assist Peabody police with a possible stolen bike.
A rat was spotted running around the parking lot, at 1:07 a.m. as police made a building check on McPherson Drive.
A Story Avenue mother called police, at 4:34 a.m., about an out-of-control 11-year-old.
Officers were called to Sohier Road, at 6:48 a.m., for a pedestrian hit by a car. The driver said he had made a stop at the intersection of Mason and Sohier before turning left onto Sohier. As he began his turn, the pedestrian stepped off the curb and into the path of his vehicle. The pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, was transported to Beverly Hospital with undetermined injuries. Neither party was cited.
An officer was sent to 545 Cabot St., at 7 a.m., to check on possible past damage from a skateboard.
An officer went to the vicinity of 8 Washington St., at 10:15 a.m., to check a camp set up by homeless parties.
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot and Federal streets, at 11 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 722 Hale St, at 11:13 a.m., to speak with a female who had been scammed out of money.
The Fire Department was sent to Rt. 128 N and the Beverly-Wenham line to assist state police in putting out a brush fire in the median.
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., at 12:48 p.m., to check out two people riffling through the donation bins.
An officer went to a Winthrop Avenue address, at 2:06 p.m., to calm down a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 918 Hale St., at 3:07 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with a possible brush fire.
Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to 9 1/2 Northend St., at 4:06 p.m. to speak with a woman who said her landlord was harassing her. He entered her apartment unannounced and without permission and was refusing to leave. After questioning both parties, the officer arrested the landlord, Joel W. Foster, 55, of 43 Forest St., Danvers. He was charged with resisting arrest, breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace and with attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official.
A party called police, at 4:47 p.m., to report suspicious activity occurring around 1:30 p.m. today in the vicinity of 90 Avalon Drive. The caller said they have video footage of the incident. Officers were sent to speak with the suspect, but there was no answer.
An officer was sent to the back of the field at Burke School, 127 Birch St., for a silver compact SUV possibly dumping trash. It was reverse dumping. The SUV driver, who walks her dog there, was picking up trash.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., for suspicious activity. Parties were playing a game.
A party called police, at 8:30 p.m., from near the intersection of Caller and Walnut streets to report loud sounds, possibly of gunshots near Hardy and Tremont. The caller saw no fireworks or smoke. An officer checked the area, but nothing was showing, and all was in order.
A caller reported, at 8:44 p.m., that a mailbox was possibly dug up. Police took pictures. There were no suspects, but video footage was taken of witnesses.
A caller told police, at 9:12 p.m., that her ex-boyfriend, who is bipolar and manic, had escaped from McLean Hospital in Belmont and had called her at 7:40 p.m. She was advised by a neighbor that he was at her residence and knows the code to her building but not to her individual apartment. The male, described as 6 feet tall, wearing a dirty gray shirt, with a red beard, red/blonde hair and blue eyes, left the scene and was walking down Lynn Street. The caller advised police the male has a sibling who resides in Danvers, and he might be going there. Danvers police were notified and contacted the sibling, who said the male had called her and asked her to pick him up on Batchelder Avenue. Police located the man by St. Anne’s and took him into custody. He was transported to Salem Hospital by ambulance with an officer following. The 33-year-old Charlestown man will be summoned to court on a charge of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony.
Tuesday
A caller advised police, at 12:11 a.m. that someone had stolen her son’s bicycle from a different address and was now posting pictures of the bike on social media. An officer called the Beverly Police Department, which attempted to make contact with the Beverly person who has the bike, but they were unable to do so at that time.
State police notified Peabody, at 2:22 a.m., that one of their units was out with a victim who told them he was just robbed by two females who have since fled the area. The man was given a ride back to the Plaza Inn, where the officer documented the incident.
The property manager at 111R Main St., called police, at 7:15 a.m. to speak with an officer regarding a female who has caused an issue on the property for the last three nights.
An officer documented the case and was en route to East End Park to return belongings to the female party. She will be trespassed from the location.
A convenience store employee called police, from 36 Foster St., at 7:44 a.m., to report an elderly woman was there and did not know where she was. A Salem man had previously called to report his boss’s mother had wandered out of Salem and asked that he be called should she be found. Salem police had been looking for the woman and were en route to Peabody where they picked her up and took her home.
Officers were sent to Brooksby Village, at 8:10 a.m., to speak to a resident who had fallen victim to a scam and lost $1,000.
An employee of Delande Supply, 58 Pulaski St., notified police at 8:12 a.m. that a catalytic had been stolen from a vehicle at the business.
New England Choice Cabinets, also at 58 Pulaski St., reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from one of their vehicles, too.
A caller reported at 11:45 a.m., that a male had just attempted to steal a backpack blower from Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St. He was described as a male, about 5’11”, wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants with white dots on them. He was then seen changing into a long-sleeve black shirt. The officer was unable, however, to locate the suspect.
Danvers
Monday
An officer went to a unit at Hathorne Greene Condominiums, 320 Newbury St., to advise the resident that lawn watering was prohibited under the Phase 6 Drought Watering Restrictions. They were advised of the $300 fine should they violate the restrictions again.
A BOLO was sent out at 9:50 p.m., for a missing 26 Vista Drive person.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Honda North, 382 Newbury St., at 9:47 a.m., for a male trespassing. They arrested Bright Amadi, 34, of 12 Pope St., Salem, and charged him with trespass.
An officer was called to Fidelity Investments, 200 Endicott St., at 10:11 a.m., for a disruptive client.
A guest at The Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., called police, at 1:54 pm., to report receiving harassing phone calls.