PeabodyTuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:10 a.m., on Summit Street and, after a brief records check, they summoned the operator, a 35-year-old Chestnut Street, Lynn, man to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop or yield.
An officer was sent, at 9:34 a.m., to the vicinity of 101 Foster St., to check the area along the railroad tracks for homeless camps. None were found.
Officers were dispatched, at 10:15 a.m., to the vicinity of 3R Swampscott Ave., to serve three active other-department warrants on a resident at this address. The 41-year-old female was in custody after being served and will be taken to court.
An officer was sent to 58 Aborn St., Apt. 1 at 2:15 p.m., to take a report of an arson or a bombing. The reporting party said they lit a fire in a recycling bin early this morning.
A car owner reported to police, at 2:26 p.m. that a vehicle was stolen earlier today from the vicinity of 11 Nichols Road. The officer checked the area cameras and spoke with residents.
State police reported, at 3:03 p.m., that they were enroute to 153 Newbury St., for a party who burned himself with antifreeze fluid.
An officer was sent to Lt. Ross Park, 36 Johnson St., at 3:06 p.m., after a softball coach reported a suspicious camera pointed at them from in the trees. Police said the camera is for Peabody West streaming service, and all is in order.
An officer was called to Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., for a reported larceny.
A black domestic shorthair cat called “Bentley” was found and brought in for a microchip scan. The clinic has been unable to notify the owner. They will house the cat for the evening; the owner should contact the station and can pick up the cat Wednesday.
A male called police, at 5:51 p.m., to report he had been assaulted by an employee at Bavaro Liquors, 12 Foster St. The caller was verbally trespassed, and the employee, a 38-year-old, 12 Foster St., man, will be summoned to court for assault and battery on a party who was over 60 and/or disabled.
A 1304 Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 6:32 p.m., that a stolen package containing an Iphone SR from Amazon was stolen.
A Hourihan Street woman called police, at 10:44 p.m., to report all the water in her house was running brown and was concerned there could be a water main break in the area. She was advised the brown water was likely caused by the Fire Department flushing hydrants earlier in the day.
BeverlyMonday
Police were called to the vicinity of 5 Gove Ave., at 6:07 p.m., for the possible past attempted larceny of a motor vehicle.
Two officers were called to the intersection of McKay Street and County Way Extension, for an altercation after a near-accident with a bicyclist.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Hale and Dane streets, at 8:45 p.m., for kids in a motor vehicle with an Orbeez gun.
An officer, fire and ambulance responded to Route 128 north to assist state police with a motor-vehicle accident.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Lyman Street address, at 3:18 a.m., to speak with a male being blackmailed for money.
An officer from the Community Impact Unit was sent to an Elliott Street address, at 8:28 a.m., to report on a past disturbance at a church dinner.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Tyler Road, at 8:57 a.m., for a possible stroke victim.
Police reported, at 9:58 a.m., that a dumpster was blocking the roadway at the intersection of Dane and Knowlton streets.
Officers were called to 112 Elliott St., at 11:39 a.m., for customers fighting inside Dunkin Donuts.
A report of possible stolen money brought officers to 75 Brimbal Ave., at 3:02 p.m.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at 4:44 p.m., to look into a juvenile matter, after a student threatened a teacher.
Three officers responded, at 8 p.m., to the vicinity of Park Street and Broadway for a dispute over a discrepancy in property lines.
DanversMonday
Officers were sent to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 4:11 p.m., to check the well-being of parties involved in a possible rolling domestic.
Police and medical aid was dispatched to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., Unit 116, at 4:56 p.m. for two unconscious parties.
An officer was sent to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 98 Commonwealth Avenue, at 9:47 p.m., to check on someone illegally dumping trash.
Police were sent to 240 Conant St., at 7 a.m., where they arrested a 38-year-old Nashua, N.H., woman on an outstanding warrant. She was transported to court later in the morning.
An officer was sent to Danvers Gas & Service, 8 Bridge St., at 2:31 p.m., for the theft of gasoline worth $20.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:07 a.m., on Evans Road and, after citing the operator for an unknown violation, had the vehicle towed.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Clark Lane at 11:23 a.m.
At 2:09 p.m., two officers responded to Pleasant Street, to investigate a burglary alarm.
Police went to Abbot Street, at 4:43 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud case.
Police and fire responded to Gas House Lane at 6 p.m., for a boat fire.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Foss Terrace at 6:50 p.m.
Fire Engines 1, 2 and a ladder truck, along with police, were dispatched to Chestnut St. at 8:06 p.m., for a structure fire.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Atlantic avenues and cited the operator. The offense was not indicated.
SalemTuesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 29 Highland Ave., at 4:51 p.m.
At 6:07 p.m., police were called to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 91 Lafayette St., at 6:30 p.m. to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police responded to 171 Boston St., at 8:16 p.m., to quieten a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 11 Dodge St., at 11:39 p.m., to speak with a person who was the subject of threats.
Wednesday
Officers, who were sent to 72 North St., at 12:02 a.m., to check on a property or a business, arrested Jorge Luis Rivera. Rivera, 28, who gave his address as Lifebridge-Northshore, 56 Margin St., Salem, was arrested and charged with trespass and with breaking and entering. He was transported to court in the morning
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, at 12:56 a.m., to shut down another disturbance.
Police stopped a vehicle for a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop, at 1:24 a.m., in the vicinity of 84 Highland Ave. After a brief records check, they arrested Christian Skyler Clemmons, 29, of 16 Aborn St., Apt. 2, on an outstanding warrant. Clemmons was additionally charged with possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense. He was transported to court later in the morning
Police responded to 96 North St., at 2:11 a.m., to bring an end to the third disturbance of the evening.
The report of an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bike brought officers to the intersection of North and Nursery streets, at 7:46 a.m. There appeared to be no serious injuries, but the report was incomplete.
Police responded to two cases of graffiti in under five minutes: At 9:44 a.m., they responded to 15 Front St.; and at 9:48 a.m., they were sent to 51 Lafayette St.
An officer went to 39 Prince St., at 9:57 a.m., to speak with a party who was receiving threats.
At 1:18 p.m., police were sent to 59 Boston St., to speak with another party who had been threatened.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 158 Highland Ave., at 4:23 p.m. and arrested the operator, a 28-year-old Boston man on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to court later in the morning.