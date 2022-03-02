PeabodyTuesday
The owner of a vehicle was ticketed, at 12:28 p.m., in the vicinity of Pole #7 at the Northshore Mall, for misuse of a handicap placard.
A Saugus resident will was also cited, at 12:44 p.m., for misuse of a handicap placard in the vicinity of Pole #7 at the Northshore Mall.
Four more citations for handicap parking violations were issued at about 3:10 p.m., at the Northshore Mall.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 2:15 p.m., to 148 Washington St., for a suicidal female who had indicated she had drugs and may take them all. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital, and her boyfriend, who had stayed with her, and for whom there was an active arrest warrant, voluntarily advised police at the scene that he was being sought. The 33-year-old Danvers resident was taken into custody on a Peabody warrant.
Police were called to Emerson Park, on Perkins Street, for a fight in progress, but the parties left before they got there.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 3:20 p.m., in or near the intersection of Lowell Street and Ridgefield Avenue, and summoned the 17-year-old juvenile operator to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller from Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., at 4 p.m., was looking for an officer to accompany her while she confronted a neighbor about vet bills from a past dog bite. The neighbor did not appear to be at home, however.
At 5:40 p.m., the officer returned to 16 Crowninshield to escort the woman when she approached a neighbor regarding previous vet bills for a dog bite.
A Tracey Street caller reported, at 6 p.m., that someone came to her house stating they were from National Grid and her partner let them in. The caller said she called National Grid twice, and they have no record of sending anyone to her address.
Police responded, at 8:40 p.m. to the vicinity of 252 Andover St., for a two-car accident involving a 2014 gray Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 gray Mercedes C. The Mercedes owner was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and the 41-year-old Cabot St., Beverly, man, will be summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A Lowell Street woman reported, at 10:10 a.m., that her juvenile son had used her debit card without her permission to play online games. The youth had spent more than $100 on the games before she found out.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 8:50 a.m., that a stop sign had fallen or been knocked down at the intersection of Burrill Street and Railway Avenue, nearly causing several accidents when vehicles attempted to drive through the intersection without stopping. DPW was notified.
A 76 Norfolk Ave. resident called police at 12:05 p.m., to speak with an officer regarding an ongoing issue of an overflowing dumpster. At 1 p.m., the party called again and asked the officer to come back, as the situation had gotten worse.
BeverlyTuesday
Police responded to a Roundy Street address, at 4:20 p.m., where they arrested a person for domestic abuse.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Hale Street and Endicott College Road, at 5:47 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 108 Lothrop St., at 8:54 p.m. to check with a female about her home.
Wednesday
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Bisson and Locust streets for a suspicious male who had fled from the back yard at 10:40 a.m.
An officer was called to 377 Cabot St., at 11:15 p.m., after a male passed a counterfeit $100 bill.
Two cruisers went to 11 Enon St., at 12:25 p.m., to speak with a terminated employee who was refusing to leave.
Officers responded to 391 Elliott St., at 12:27 p.m., and again at 2 p.m., in an attempt to serve an outstanding warrant.
Three cruisers were sent to 112 Elliott St., at 3 p.m., after a party passes a counterfeit $100 bill.
MarbleheadTuesday
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 10:13 p.m. to report on a parked car that was hit.
An noontime, an officer was sent to Hillside Hickory Court on a well-being check.
An officer was sent to Hillside Ave., at 4:24 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:05 p.m. on Village Street and cited the driver. No offense was given.
At 10:40 p.m., police went to Lighthouse Lane for a property check.
Wednesday
Between 12:20 and 12:45 a.m., police checked five properties on West Shore Drive, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Ocean Avenue.
Officers were called to Lime Street, then Farrell Court, at 2:44 a.m., to take a report on a missing person.
SalemTuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 4:40 p.m., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop, in the vicinity of 11 Dodge St., and arrested the operator Waldemir Queiroz, 41, of 320 Lafayette St., Apt. 206. They charged him with failing to yield at an intersection and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to 231 Jefferson Ave., at 5:55 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle
At 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to 11 Franklin St., to end a disturbance.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 19 Congress St., at 9:03 p.m.
Between 7 and 11:05 p.m., officers stopped 11 vehicles in various areas across the city on various motor vehicle traffic stops.
Wednesday
Police responding to 116 North St., at 1:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries arrested Adam Christopher Wetson, 40, of 6 Foster St., Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him with multiple offenses. After a short investigation and search, police charged Wetson with: Speeding in excess of the posted limit; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle accident; possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class B drug; and possession of a Class D drug.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 52 Down St., at 4:52 a.m.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 10 a.m., at 48 Prince St.,
Police responded to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:20 p.m.
A dispute brought officers to 48 Prince St., at 3 p.m.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 1 Harbor St., at 5:27 p.m.
At 5:37 p.m., officers were called to 29 Hancock St., for a past assault.
Police sent to 80 Proctor St., at 6:22 p.m., to calm a dispute, arrested Robert Edward Eon, 59, of 80 1/2 Proctor St. He was charged with violating an anti-harassment order and with assault and battery.
An officer was sent to 82 Bay View Ave., at 6:55 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.