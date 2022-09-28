SalemTuesday
Police were sent to 2 Commercial St., at 3:25 p.m., to settle a dispute.
At 4:12, an officer went to 16 Ward St., to take a report on threats made.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 31 Tanglewood Lane, at 4:29 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 50 Fort Ave., at 4:37 p.m.
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 5:16 p.m., to keep the peace for a repossession tow.
Officers were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 5:40 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were called to 8 Sewall St., at 5:58 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers went to the vicinity of 204 Derby St., at 7:20 p.m., for a drunk.
At 9:08 p.m., police were called to 395 Essex St., to calm a disturbance.
Police went to 73 Linden St., at 10:05 p.m. to calm another disturbance.
Wednesday
Police arrested a 24-year-old Salem male after a routine traffic stop, at 1:30 a.m., in the vicinity of 105 Canal St. They arrested Samuel Lebron, 24, of 16 Cloutman St., Apt. 1, Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, a motor-vehicle lights violation, and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 50 Grove St., at 8:15 a.m., to keep the peace.
An officer was sent to a Lee Street address, at 9:05 a.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle license plate.
Officers made six routine motor-vehicle traffic stops between 9:27 and 10:53 a.m.
An officer was called to 72 Bayview Ave., at 10:59 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 11:28 a.m.
A harassment complaint brought police to 133 Boston St., at 12:58 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 Hillside Ave., at 1:13 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to 175 Lafayette St., at 2:40 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot St., at 5:37 p.m., to provide aid to a woman who took muscle relaxers in a suicide attempt.
Police were called to 199 Essex St., at 6:17 p.m., for a male party behaving oddly, possibly intoxicated.
Officers were sent to 12 Congress St., at 7:30 p.m., to report on unauthorized credit card charges.
A report of suspicious activity brought three cruisers to the corner of Elliott and Rantoul streets for a male in a parked van in a closed business lot.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Courtney Drive address at 9:03 p.m., for an out-of-control daughter.
A cruiser and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Chapman and Bow streets, at 11:30 p.m., for a female down in a mulch bed.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 500 Manor Road, at 1:54 a.m. after neighbors complained of youths being loud.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street at 5:14 a.m., for a party exhibiting possible stroke symptoms.
At 5:33 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to a Cabot Street address for a report of a deceased person.
Two cruisers were sent to 36 Courtney Drive, at 9:47 a.m., to check on a mom and students, per the school resource officer.
Two cruisers were directed to the vicinity of 32 Hilltop Drive, at 12:10 pm., for a female flagging down people to ask for help.
Three cruisers were sent to 50 Enon St., at 12:21 p.m., to assist a female being harassed in the parking lot.
A firearm was reported lost or stolen from 175 Elliott St., at 12:25 p.m.
An officer was sent to Elliott St., at 1:11 p.m. to investigate a report of harassment.
An officer was called to a Cherry Hill Drive location, at 1:25 p.m. for a male who collapsed.
A 110 Cabot St., party called police, at 1:14 p.m., to report a possible fraud.
Two cruisers plus fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Greene streets, at 2:39 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 12 Dearborn Ave., at 3:10 p.m., to report on a stolen planter.
DanversTuesday
Police were called to Brightview Senior Living, 50 Endicott St., at 4:45 p.m., for a female screaming and an unwanted guest.
Police were called to 16 Central Ave., at 8:30 p.m., for the report of a vandalized motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Mexicali Mexican Gill, 29 Andover St., at 9:45 p.m., for two intoxicated females in the parking lot.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 17 Mill St., at 2:43 p.m., for a female screaming.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., at 4:58 a.m., for an unwanted person. Police took Robert Consolo, 40, of 1687 Broadway, Saugus, into custody on a Malden District Court warrant for larceny from a building and for breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime for a felony.
Police were called, at 10:42 a.m., to St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., to report that homeless people were sleeping on the property overnight and defecating in the area. The church would like the area to be checked to make sure no one is on the property.
A 31 Pierpont St. resident reported, at 1:09 p.m., that a package containing her prescription medication was delivered to her residence on Sept. 22, but she never received the package.
A caller from 286 Newbury St., reported at 1:09 p.m., that she had an agreement with her neighbor to watch her cat a few weeks ago, and the neighbor is now refusing to take the cat back and has abandoned it with her. She was advised it is a civil matter.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:15 p.m., to the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Granite Road, for a rollover crash. Two parties were initially trapped inside a vehicle but they were freed, and no injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed and one operator was cited for failure to stop at the stop sign. All parties refused medical treatment.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 24 Lynnfield St. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested Robert John Titus, 22, of 34 Greenwood Road, Peabody, for three outstanding warrants, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker;
Police were called to Brodie’s Pub, 10 1/2 Lowell St., after the pub reported a party who was refusing to leave. He was given a trespass notice and told not to return to the establishment.
Police were called to 131 Summit St., at 10:21 p.m., for a vehicle into a pole. Police transported the driver and a passenger to a Lynn residence. Police learned there may have been another vehicle involved before the crash, and that vehicle was located at 118 Summit. The owner of this vehicle will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property-damage accident and for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Main and Foster streets at 7:24 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital and both vehicles had to be towed.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:50 a.m., in the vicinity of 110 Lowell St. and after a brief investigation, arrested and charged the operator, Jaclyn J. Fournier, 26, of 35 Downing Road, Peabody, with drunken driving, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and improper operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Pine Grove, 261 Newbury St., at 2:18 p.m. where they served six outstanding warrants on Malicke A. Ovalles, 25, of 24 Washington St., Apt. 2, Lawrence. The warrants are for multiple counts of a variety of crimes including: attempting to intimidate a witness, juror, police, or court official; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; larceny from a person; strangulation or suffocation; vandalizing property; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; credit card fraud and larceny under $1,200.
A Fay Avenue caller reported to police at 3:01 p.m., that she had been defrauded on her bank account after giving out her Social Security number.
Sometime between Friday and Monday, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2004 Ford F350 at Dinis Electric, 10 Union St.
A 27 Charles St. caller reported, at 4:48 p.m., that a person who seemed unwell was running through her yard. The caller said the person may have “intellectual needs” and was guided gently out to a vehicle by an adult. No assistance was needed at this time, but the resident will call back if needed.
A Britton Road resident complained, at 8:14 p.m., that the neighbor’s fire pit is too large and too close to the house. The Fire Department will handle the matter.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Property checks were made, between 12:44 and 1:42 a.m.. on Wyman Road, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Stramski Way, West Shore Drive and Humphrey Street.
An officer and a fire engine responded to a High Street address, at 8:56 a.m. for a lockout.
A Medicare card, two debit cards, a Greenlight card and a credit card were found on Gerry Street between 9:52 and 10:10 a.m.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud were reported, at 2:44 p.m., on Franklin Street.
A lobster trap was reported stolen, at 6:24 p.m., from Jersey Street.
Three cruisers and Cycle 1 responded to the intersection of Village Street and West Shore Drive, at 7:45 p.m. for a moving vehicle complaint. No additional details were provided.
An officer was sent to Commercial St. at 8:48 p.m., to assist a citizen.