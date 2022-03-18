Peabody
Thursday
An elderly man was warned to stop making comments to women in the food court at the Northshore Mall at 12:33 p.m.
A box truck from Cardi's accidentally took down some wires on Ethel Avenue at 1:13 p.m., damaging the wires and a home.
No injuries and minor damage was reported in a crash on Andover Street at 1:29 p.m.
A Keyes Drive resident reported at 3:48 p.m. that she believes her phone is being "hacked" by her son's former girlfriend.
Police took a report from a Dustin Street resident at 4:46 p.m. concerning a person leaving shopping carts outside the home covered with grease; the caller said his wife had gotten some of the grease on her hands.
Two vehicles were towed after a crash at the intersection of Howley and Main streets at 9:17 p.m.
Someone called the police at 11:24 p.m. after seeing a child inside the Portuguese-American War Veterans Club on Tremont Street, telling dispatch it was not a good environment for a child. Police noted that "Karen stopped by the location to pick an item up."
Friday
Alberto T. Amado, 53, of 14 Foster St., Apt. 203, Peabody was arrested at 5:25 a.m. on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
A Dooling Circle resident reported at 11:25 a.m. that someone had opened a bank account with the caller's personal information.
Marblehead
Thursday
Larceny, forgery or fraud was reported at 12:44 p.m. on Pleasant Street.