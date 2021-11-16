Peabody
Monday
Police responded to the interchange of Route 1 southbound and 208 Andover St., at 10:34 a.m., for a car accident with a chest injury. The female was transported to Beverly Hospital and her vehicle was towed.
A man called police at 12:23 p.m., from Cedar Grove Cemetery, to report items were missing from his wife's gravesite.
A Donegal Road male called police, at 2:40 p.m., to report a case of fraud.
A resident at 81 Endicott St. notified police, at 4:17 p.m., that a parcel was stolen from his front steps.
A caller from Centennial Express Corp. reported to police that a disgruntled customer was refusing to leave. The matter was resolved after the officer spoke with both people.
A woman called police, at 6:55 p.m., from in front of the Tesla dealership, 210T Andover St., to report she was rear-ended on Route 114 by the mall entrance. She said both vehicles pulled onto mall property, then the other vehicle, described as a small silver Honda SUV, pulled around her and took off back toward Route 114.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 26 Holten St., at 8:25 p.m., for a vehicle vs. tree accident. The operator, a 33-year-old Peabody woman, was summonsed to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Northshore Mall security was called at 8:41 p.m. for a suspicious female walking around the parking lot in pink pants and a gray short-sleeved shirt. She refused to give any info other than that she was waiting for a ride, but will no longer wait on mall property.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Paddy Kelley's, 154 Washington St., at 12:36 a.m., for a disturbance. The caller reported two women were arguing and one left in a white Corolla. A 37-year-old Lynn woman was summonsed to court to face a charge of assault and battery. All individuals refused medical attention.
An officer was sent to S & A Distributing, 65 Walnut St., at 3 a.m., to document a case of graffiti.
An officer was sent to Peabody Mobile Park, at 12:10 p.m., to check on vehicles with New Hampshire license plates. There was no answer at one address where New Hampshire plates were seen, but the officer spoke with a young woman at another lot with a New Hampshire-registered vehicle. She told the officer she was living with her mother temporarily and would try to make some money to get Massachusetts plates. The officer noted he would return another time.
Marblehead
Monday
Police were sent to Evans Road to speak with a resident about a grandparent scam they had reported.
A Creesy Street caller reported a stolen passport, at 2:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to Westminster Road, at 7:25 p.m., to investigate a case of unemployment fraud.
Police were sent to Lindbergh Road, at 9:20 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity.
Tuesday
Multiple officers responded, at 4 a.m., to Fox Run Lane, for a burglar alarm.
Salem
Monday
Reports of a fight brought officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 5:51 p.m.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 6:20 and again at 6:21 p.m. in an effort to settle a dispute. They arrested Zorangy Gomez, 31, listed as homeless in Salem, and charged her with assault with a dangerous weapon.
At 7:23 p.m., police were dispatched to 116 Lafayette St., for another fight.
Police made six traffic stops, five of which were on Highland Avenue, from 9:45 to 10:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 9 Bridge St., at 10:55 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Tuesday
Police responded to two Wharf Street addresses — 94 Wharf St., at 2:25 a.m., and 86 Wharf St., at 4:17 a.m., for commercial alarms.
Officers were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 9:10 a.m., for a trespassing.
At 10:10 a.m., officers were sent to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., to end a dispute.
Police were dispatched to 211 Washington St., at 10:25 a.m., for the report of an assault in progress.
Police were called to the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, for a missing juvenile at 11 a.m.
Officers responded to 14 Marion Road, at 11:55 a.m., after a report of a larceny.
A case of harassment brought police to 10 Porter St., at 1:47 p.m.
Police were sent to 412 Essex St., at 2:20 p.m., for a report of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to 14 Nichols St., at 2:55 p.m., in response to a reported fraud or scam.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 139 Burrill St., at 6:20 a.m., to check a female in a blue sweatshirt and a male possibly wearing a neck collar, who were in the driveway possibly looking into cars. An officer spoke with the middle-aged pair and determined they were committing no crime but were retrieving a cart from the driveway. They were advised to stay away from the residence.
A 52 Pine St. caller reported they believed an animal was stuck in the basement side window.
A Galloupes Point Road resident told police he was concerned that a seal sitting on the rocks may be sick.
A 1000 Paradise Road caller reported, at 4:20 p.m., that his wallet was stolen and he would like to see an officer.
A caller advised police, at 9:40 p.m., that a teenager wearing a tie-dye shirt and red pajama pants was wandering down the street yelling into the air.
Sunday
A woman called police at 9:37 a.m., from 352 Humphrey St., to report she had found a plastic bag containing a white substance and was not sure whether it was hazardous. She said she would wait there for an officer.
An officer reported a possible sink hole at the intersection of Danvers Road and Essex Street in the right turn lane inbound to Lynn.
A 75 Lewis Road caller advised police, at 10 p.m., that someone had dumped some household items in front of the house. The officer checked to see if there was anything in the pile to identify the owner.
A 1 Loring Ave. resident reported, at 10:30 p.m., that a male in Unit 409 was intoxicated, yelling profanities, slamming doors and yelling the caller's name.
Monday
A 25 Pleasant St. resident notified police, at 3:27 p.m., that several cars had been broken into and a suspect had been caught on tape.
Police were dispatched, at 5:50 p.m., to Essex Street and the mall access road for a large fight and a car crash with Salem police requesting assistance.
A 41-year-old Walnut Road woman requested medical assistance, at 10:45 p.m., after having a bad reaction when she smoked some marijuana. She refused transport or treatment.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Andover Street and Watson Parkway, at 5:35 p.m., for a car accident without injuries, involving a deer. There was no indication whether that included the deer.
Police were sent to 238 Conant St., at 9:40 a.m. after a resident reported trash had been dumped on their property.
Police were sent to the Essex Tech main building, 565 Maple St., for a fight in progress.
Police went to 27 Prince St. just before 1 p.m., to check out suspicious activity.
Beverly
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 24 Chase St., at 5:35 p.m., for a general disturbance: A female was banging on windows and doors.
An ambulance was sent to Rantoul Street, at 7 p.m., for a person who had suffered burns from a space heater.
Tuesday
Officers responded to 7 Sohier Road, at 3:55 a.m. for a general disturbance: Loud music from behind the old Briscoe School was disturbing the neighbors.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 9:38 a.m., to help hospital personnel locate a Section 12 patient who had left the hospital.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 10:50 a.m. for a car accident with personal injury.
Two officers were sent to 375 Rantoul St., at 12:33 p.m. to prevent a breach of peace.
A two-car crash brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of Hale and Corning streets at 2:20 p.m. There was no report of injuries, but the report was not complete.
A person notified police, at 2:56 p.m., of a wallet lost in the vicinity of 47 Beaver Pond Road, or in the vicinity of Shaws.