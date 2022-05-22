Peabody
Thursday
Police were called to Hertz Auto Rental, 255 Andover St., at 1:35 p.m. for an unwanted customer who was refusing to leave. He was advised by police to leave and not come back and complied without incident. The officer will document.
An officer was sent to the intersection of 133 Newbury St., and Route 295 at Forest Street, at 3:45 p.m., to assist state police with a tractor that lost its trailer. The trailer was hooked back onto the tractor and they were on their way again.
A Warren Street caller told police, at 5:52 p.m., that she has been getting phone calls from someone who keeps asking for “John,” and she tells them they have the wrong number, but now they say they are outside her residence. Officers checked the area but found no activity outside. Possibly an ex-boyfriend but that was unconfirmed. Police will monitor the area.
Police were sent to Spinelli’s Function Facility, 10 Newbury St., at 10 p.m., for vandalism. One tire was slashed twice on a vehicle with Florida plates.
Friday
A caller reported, at 8:50 a.m., that her “find my iPhone” shows that her iPhone is at 11 Stevens St. The caller was waiting across the street, in a black jeep, but police were unable to assist her in finding the item.
A police sergeant reported at 10:03 a.m., that threats had just been made to him by a party at the J. Michael Ruane Judicial Center at 56 Federal St. in Salem. The officer will document the threats made by the party.
Beverly
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 4:53 p.m., to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Broadway, for a crash with a pedestrian hit. Police said the driver, who was moving at a “very slow speed,” was distracted by another person riding a scooter and failed to notice a party crossing the street in a wheelchair via the crosswalk. He apparently sustained little or no injury and went on his way in his wheelchair. The driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Police were sent to Cabot Street. at 5:50 p.m., for two ex-girlfriends fighting.
A patrolman and a detective were sent to 1 Winter St., at 10:34 p.m., for “some weird stuff going on.” The report was unfounded.
Friday
Police were called to 4 Hilltop Drive, at 6:34 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police to Dodge Street at 8:22 a.m.
An officer was sent to 25 Essex St., at 9:50 a.m., to move a group homeless people out of the gazebo.
Police returned to 25 Essex St., at 10:30 a.m., to clear homeless parties out of the gazebo area for graduation exercises.
Police were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue, at 1:04 p.m. for a man passed out in his vehicle.
Police were called to 411 Cabot St., at 3:30 p.m., for a group of young females fighting.
Officers were dispatched, at 5:30 p.m., to the vicinity of Rantoul Street to assist MBTA Police in dispersing juveniles from the area.
Saturday
A sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 4:40 p.m. for a group of males fighting.
Police and an ambulance went to the intersection of Sohier and Tozer roads, at 7:33 p.m., to help find a patient who fled the hospital with an IV in their arm.
Sunday
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location, at 2:30 a.m., to assist a party seeking medical help.
An officer went to 35 Conant St., at 8:55 a.m., to assist the Second Congregational Church with possible threats.
An officer was sent to 383 Cabot St., at 12:57 p.m., for a party who used a fake credit card.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to a Rantoul St. location at 3 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
Marblehead
Thursday
A 7:15 a.m. call brought police to Woodfin Terrace after a resident reported their trailer had been broken into.
Two officers responded, at 8 a.m., to the intersection of Washington and Middle streets, to check suspicious activity.
A general complaint brought an officer to Broughton Road, at 2:27 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Pleasant and Prince streets, at 6:10 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 9:33 p.m., an officer was sent to Intrepid Circle for a noisy, hostile neighbor
Salem
Thursday
Police were dispatched, at 5:50 p.m., to the vicinity of Mason and Dunlap streets to check out a suspicious party. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael Courtney Dunleavy, 44, of 28 Bradford St., Salem, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police were sent to 24 New Derby St., at 7:10 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 44 Prince St., at 8:50 p.m.
Police were sent to 182 Lafayette St. at 10:25 p.m. for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident after a passerby said he saw a party sitting on the curb saying he had been hit by a vehicle. An officer responded but he was unable to find any such person.
Officers were sent to 28 Bradford St., at 12:08 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
An officer was dispatched, at 8:30 a.m., to the intersection of Szetela Lane and Fort Lee Terrace to investigate a larceny.
A case of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 45 Congress St., at 9:05 a.m.
Friday
An officer was called to 193 Federal St., at 9:56 a.m., to look into charges of harassment.
The report of a larceny brought police to 27 Hancock St., at 1:30 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Mooney Road, at 4 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run
Officers were called to Marlborough Road, at 5:52 p.m., for a road-rage incident.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to 180 Newbury St., at 4:50 p.m. to settle a road-rage dispute.
On officer went to the vicinity of 29 Conant St., at 6:12 p.m. for a possibly intoxicated male. He was taken to Beverly Hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:44 p.m., for a motor-vehicle violation, in the vicinity of the Mexicali Mexican Grill, 29 Andover St. They arrested the operator on a warrant.
Police and an ambulance were called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 9 p.m., for a person with an altered mental status. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to 38 Bay View Terrace, just before 11 p.m. for an unwanted guest. A boyfriend was fighting with some kids.
Friday
Police responded, at 9:57 a.m., to the Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., to look into a past assault.
An officer was called to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 10:50 a.m., after a party cashed a fraudulent check.
An officer was sent to John George Park, 35 River St., at 12:27 p.m., to check out a suspicious white van with Florida plates. There was no issue.
Police were dispatched, at 1:56 p.m., to Danvers Ford, 106 Sylvan St., for an argument. They arrested Ali Bdaiwi, 22, of 71 Fayette St., Apt. 2 Lynn, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
An officer responded, at 8 p.m., to Sofi Danvers Apartments, 180 Newbury St., to speak with a party who had found a harassing note on their car.
Saturday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 11 Wadsworth St., at 2:05 a.m., for someone disturbing the peace with loud yelling.
The report of a larceny from the building brought an officer to Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 9:25 a.m.
Police responded, at 9:30 a.m., to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for a report of two males breaking into a truck.
Police were called to the intersection of Andover Street and the Watson Parkway, at 11:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to the Rail Trail at the railroad in response to a complaint about youths tagging a billboard.
Police were called to 36 Massachusetts Ave., at 8:10 p.m., for a break and entry to the residence.
An officer was sent to Sandy Beach, 44 River St., for a report of fireworks.
Police were sent to 34 Bradstreet Ave., at 10:25 p.m., for kids disturbing the peace.
Sunday
An officer was sent to check Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 3:57 a.m., for a suspicious party in a silver Prius, but he was gone on arrival.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:35 p.m., for two cars loitering in the area.
An officer was sent to an Endicott Street location, for a well-being check on a male who was lying on his side. There was no issue.
Swampscott
Friday
Officers went to a Longley Avenue address, at 9 a.m., to make a well-being check after a caller asked for a well-being check on his father.
A person brought in a set of keys at 9:15 a.m., that were found at the end of Bradlee Avenue by Phillips Beach. They have been logged into safekeeping.
Police were called to 14 Currier Court, at 11:43 a.m., for youths causing a disturbance.
A caller reported that a Toyota Highlander had driven over the grass embankment and was parked on the grass area at Upper Jackson Park, 68 The Greenway
A female reported, at 3:25 p.m., from 21 Elm Place, that her boyfriend had threatened to come to her workplace and assault her.
A Doherty Circle caller told police, at 8:50 p.m., that a male wearing black hoodie pajama style pants was in the building. She said she had a feeling he was homeless and looking for a place to stay, and she would like to speak with an officer and have them check the area. Police responded, but there was no sign of the man.
Police reported, at 9:37 p.m., that a green Jeep struck a pole by 90 Walker Road and fled the area. The vehicle was located at 29 Ingalls Terrace and the operator’s information was obtained.