Salem
Sunday
Police took a report. at 4:57 p.m., from a Cedarcrest Avenue resident who reported having been victimized by a fraud or a scam.
Police responded, at 5:50 and again at 6:20 p.m., for separate larceny reports from 40 Leggs Hill Road and from 14 Fairmount St.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was reported, at 10:05 p.m., from 12 Mount Vernon St.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:15 p.m., in or near the intersection of Essex and North streets for a vehicle being driven erratically. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Dalkis E. Gomez, 47, of 38 Perkins St., Apt. 2F, Salem. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
Monday
Police responded at 1:30 a.m., to the intersection of Marlborough Road and Sable Road West for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were sent to 160 Fort Ave., and to 9 Bridge St., at 2 a.m., on separate noise complaints.
A motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 107 Bridge St., at 3:50 a.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported at 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Mason and Tremont streets.
Officers were called to 2 Stillwell Drive, at noon, to look into a report of threats.
A fraud or a scam was reported from 48 Valiant Way, at 12:55 p.m.
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square, at 12:55 p.m., to deal with a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 54 Lawrence St., at 3:07 p.m.. to report on a larceny
A party called police, at 4:30 p.m., from 57 Harbor St., to report harassment.
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 5:05 p.m., from 195 Essex St.
Police were dispatched to 17 Canal St., at 5:35 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to 35 Mill St., at 4:40 p.m., for an insurance fraud.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Rantoul Street, also at 4:40 p.m., for a party in crisis.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Hilltop Drive, at 5:45 p.m., for a party suffering an asthma attack.
An officer was called to the vicinity of Church and Cabot streets. at 6:03 p.m., for a female having difficulties in her car.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 150 Rantoul St., at 8:30 p.m., for a male sprawled out on a bench
Tuesday
Police and fire responded to 36 Hull St., at 9:22 a.m., for a landscape trailer on fire.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Beverly Commons Drive, at 10:45 a.m., for an unknown medical issue.
Police were sent to Broadway to check on a man down on the sidewalk.
An ambulance was called and he was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Peabody
Monday
Police were called to the Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., at 11:30 a.m., to investigate a report of missing medication.
An officer was sent to 37 Coleman St., at 12:47 p.m., to check on a report that a pile of mulch was in the middle of the street. The officer confirmed the pile was in the street, but said no one was at home at the houses on either side of the street across from the pile. The homeowner to whom it was delivered returned home and reported the landscaping company will be moving the mulch.
Fire and police were called at 4:42 p.m., to 902 Pinebrook Drive, for a structure fire. Alarms were sounding and smoke was showing from the garage. All residents were evacuated and the fire was contained.
An employee of G. Stasinos Construction Co., 15 Canterbury Drive, reported, at 4:55 p.m., that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the lot.
A gold bicycle was reported stolen from McDonald’s, 133 Main St. sometime before 7 p.m. The address of several possible suspects was given to police, and the bike was located at 16 Littles Lane. It was returned to the owner.
Police were sent to Andy’s Walnut Mart, 36 Walnut St., after a clerk reported a heavyset male, dressed all in black, stole beer and other assorted items and was last seen heading toward Central Street, yelling at bystanders along the way. Police apprehended the suspect, and the clerk declined to prosecute for the $3 beer. The suspect was transported by EMS to Salem Hospital.
Tuesday
A resident in the vicinity of the Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., reported, at 3:05 a.m., that loud noise coming from the Plaza had awakened his family. Police advised the landscape company working there not to use power tools at this hour.
A Demoree Terrace caller left a voice mail reporting her neighbor’s kid mistreats their new puppy. There was no answer on callback but a voicemail was left requesting they call back.
An officer was sent to 3100 Crane Brook Way at 1040 a.m., for a stolen package containing clothing worth $600
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to an Appleton Street address, at 8:35 p.m., for a suicidal female.
Monday
Police were called to a Dayton Street address, at 8:30 a.m., for a suicidal male.
An officer was sent to the intersection of North Street and Route 1, at 11:50 a.m., for a male yelling at cars.
Police were sent to the intersection of Conant and Poplar streets, at 1:37 p.m., for a minor accident.
Officers were sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 1:43 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
A report of suspicious activity brought an officer to 9 Buxton Road, at 2:23 p.m.
Police were called to 24 North Shetland Road, at 4:35 p.m., to report on a fraud case.
An officer was sent to 7 Cherry St., at 5:10 p.m., after a resident reported being threatened and harassed.
An officer was sent to 7 Cherry St., at 6:50 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute — a neighbor was banging on his door.
Tuesday
An officer was dispatched to Lowe’s Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 3:10 a.m., to check on two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot.
Medical aid was sent to 317 Maple St., at 6:43 a.m., for a medical issue. The patient had a high fever and was seizing. They were transported to a local hospital.
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at to report on a smashed window on a vehicle.
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., to report on a fraud, an altered check.
Police were called to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, for an non-domestic dispute, a male acting aggressively. The report was unfounded.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to 41 Pond St. at 8:17 a.m., where they arrested David Robert Sullivan, 52, of that address. Sullivan was charged on two non-Marblehead warrants and for failing to register as a sexoffender.
An officer was sent to Franklin Street, at 11:30 a.m., on a general complaint.
Three officers, fire and an ambulance were called to a Bayview Road
home at 12:36 p.m., for a car into a house. The vehicle was towed, but there was no information on possible injuries or damage to the house.
An officer was sent to Wyman Road, at 1:05 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Lorraine Terrace, at 3 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash. The operator was cited, but no additional information was provided.
A vehicle was stopped at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dodge Road and West Shore Drive, and the operator was cited.
Saturday
Police and fire were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 1:03 a.m., for a motor vehicle fire.
A motor-vehicle theft was reported, at 1:05 a.m., from Lehman Road.
The Fire Department’s Unit 4 responded to Pleasant Street, at 11:17 a.m., to investigate an issue. Apparently there was no further action.
Police were sent to Washington Street to assist a citizen at 4:44 p.m., modified to Front Street at 4:54 and modified again to Washington Street at 5:03 p.m. A report was taken.
Two officers were sent to Broughton Road at 8:45 p.m., for a general complaint.
Firefighters were dispatched to a Lattimer Street address, at 10:15 p.m., for smoke detected outside a house.
At 11:30 p.m., four officers were sent to a Village Street location on a burglar alarm.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 5:20 p.m., that a bike had been stolen from the YMCA on Leggs Hill Road.
Monday
Police were sent to Fort Sewall Lane, at 8:17 a.m. on a general complaint. A report was taken.
A vehicle was repossessed, at 10:22 a.m., from Pleasant St.