Peabody
Monday
An officer was sent to 31 Patricia Road, at 8:08 p.m., to take a report on a break-and-entry to a vehicle.
An officer was called, at 10:56 a.m., to an apartment at 2 Lowe St., to stand by while a female picked up her mother’s jewelry box.
A resident of Allen Road Ext. called police at 11:54 a.m. to request an officer to speak to the female who was going through the trash and leaving it to blow around the street. The officer was unable to locate the party.
A male walked into the station at 12:23 p.m., to report that someone had opened a bank account in California using his name.
The manager of The Cheesecake Factory, 210C Andover St., reported at 4:46 p.m. that a 13-year-old female came in to report an older male in his 30s was “hitting on” her and making her uncomfortable. The juvenile had since been picked up by her father, but the manager wanted to report it in case any activity was picked up on the mall cameras. The male was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic wearing a light blue shirt. The officer followed up with the female’s parents.
Police responded, at 6:38 p.m., to Exit 39 from Route 128 south after a passenger reported a gray sedan pulled over by the exit. A female was out of the vehicle, down on her knees and clutching her chest. The officers reported, on arrival, she was not having an emergency, but some car trouble instead. She had already called for assistance, and it was on the way.
Officers were sent to Speedway on Newbury Street, at 11:31 p.m., where they took a Boxford man into custody on a Peabody District Court warrant for a felony, malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,200. They arrested Philip William Kahan, 31, of 12 Meadowood Road, B Boxford. In addition to the outstanding warrant, Kahan was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and with operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick Road, at 9:10 p.m., for an aggravated assault.
Three officers and an ambulance responded, at 9:11 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets for a male found lying in the road. He was suffering from a medical overdose.
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Conant Street address, at 8:57 a.m., to check on a female having an episode.
Police and the animal control officer were sent to the vicinity of Margin and Bridge streets, at 10:07 a.m., for a man washing a dog with a pressure washer.
Police and an ambulance responded to a River Street address, at 12:49 p.m., for a medical emergency. A man was suffering a possible stroke in the office.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to 587 Cabot St., at 1:29 p.m., for an accident with property damage and possible road rage in the intersection
Police were sent to Tall Tree Drive, at 2:31 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors, after a resident of #9 threatened a worker at #10.
Officers went to 33 Cross St., at 5:31 p.m., for a two-car accident, with property damage but no injuries.
Marblehead
Monday
Police made property checks on 7 streets between 12:11 and 12:57 a.m., at Wyman Road; Front Street; Fort Sewall Lane; Stramski Way; Community Road; Atlantic Avenue; and Lime Street.
Police reported, at 2:30 a.m., finding three life jackets lying on the Landing wharf at Front Street.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 7:28 a.m., for a vandalism incident.
An officer went to Rainbow Road, at 11:17 a.m., to take a report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A detective, four officers and an ambulance were sent to Beverly Ave., at 1:36 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to Aldi, 100 Independence Way, at 5:33 p.m., to check the items left outside the store.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:20 p.m., at the Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., and arrested the driver Santiago Sanchez, 39, of 44 Light St., Lynn, and cited him for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for a stop-sign violation.
Monday
An officer went to The Village Food Shop, 37 High St., at 7:57 a.m., for a person acting strangely.
An officer was sent to The Home Deport, 235 Independence Way, after a driver called, at 9:24 a.m. to report someone had hit their parked car.
An officer was sent to Lahey Outpatient Center at Danvers, 480 Maple St., at 1:28 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was refusing to leave. Police transported him to an unnamed location.
Salem
Monday
An officer was called to 231 Washington St., at 12:06 a.m. to report on threats a person had received.
Police went to 10 Summer St., at 8:51 a.m., to end a dispute.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 28 St. Peter St. at 9:25 a.m.
A larceny brought police to Bunghole Liquors, 204 Derby St., at 10:06 a.m
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 12 Goodhue, at 1:12 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Reports of a dispute at The Home Depot brought officers to 50 Traders Way at 3:20 p.m
An officer was sent to 31 Collins St., at 3:30 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were dispatched, at 4:53 p.m., to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Riverview Street for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were called to Dunkin Donuts, 152 Washington St., at 5:10 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police went to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 9:09 p.m., for a larceny.
Tuesday
A noise complaint brought officers to 12 Linden St., at 12:38 a.m.
Police went to 56 Federal St., at 8:56 a.m., to report on a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
At 9:43 a.m., officers were called to 1 Commercial St., for another hit-and-run accident.
A juvenile issue brought officers to 10 Skerry St., at 10:32 a.m.
Police were called to 117 Lafayette St., at 11:43 a.m. for a larceny.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought an officer to 1 New Liberty St. at 1:06 p.m.
Police were sent to 10 First St., at 3:53 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Middleton
Monday, May 1
Police stopped 4 vehicles for red light violations between 7:11 and 7:42 a.m. The first three were on North Main Street and the last on South Main. Two resulted in written warnings, and two in citations.
Three frauds or scams were reported between 11:32 a.m., and 2:42 p.m. The first an online scam was called in to the Police Department; the second, at CC’s Sports Cards, on South Main Street, was a dispute with a customer; and the third, another online scam, was called in to police.
News crews were reported in the area of Kenney and Campbell Roads between 9 and 10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
An unconscious or unresponsive person was transported to an area hospital from Middleton Karate on South Main Street.
An Ogden Lane resident came in to the station, at 2:20 to report suspicious activity.
Wednesday, May 3
An officer went to McDonald’s, South Main Street, at 9:20 a.m. to assist in settling a customer dispute.
An officer went to Overbrook Road at 10 a.m., to report on an apparent dogfight when one dog was bitten by two other dogs.
Officer went to a Maple Street address, at 11:44 a.m., to assist in settling a neighbor dispute.
A caller reported, at 1:24 p.m., seeing what they think may have been wolves in their yard on Overbrook Road.
Police were called to a North Main Street location at 11:02 p.m. for a motor vehicle theft. They stopped a male and a female in the subject vehicle. After a brief investigation, they charged the pair, Arlen Moreno Corrales, 29, of Lynn, and Yancy Reyes, 18, also of Lynn, and summoned each to court on a charge of using a motor vehicle without authority.
Thursday, May 4
A caller reported a coyote sitting at the side of South Main Street, at 11:21 a.m.
Friday, May 5
A vehicle was stopped at 6:28 p.m., where North Main Street crosses the North Andover line, and the driver was cited for operating a vehicle with an expired registration and an invalid inspection sticker.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:30 p.m., on Liberty Street, and arrested the operator, Joao Victor Rodrigues Deoliveira, 24, of Beverly. Deoliveira was charged with a number plate violation to conceal the operator’s identity; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and a motor vehicle lights violation.
Saturday, May 6
A vehicle was stopped at 5:43 p.m., at the intersection of Boston and Elm streets and the operator was cited for speeding and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Police were sent to Richardson’s Diary, at 10:48 p.m., to check for suspicious activity — a motor vehicle reported in the field behind the business, but nothing was found.
Sunday, May 7
Police were called to Richardson’s Dairy, South Main Street, at 2:48 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury. The victim was transported to an area medical facility.
An ambulance was dispatched to Richardson’s Dairy at 6:17 p.m. for a trauma with injury, but the patient refused medical assistance.