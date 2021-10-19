PeabodyMonday
A toolbox full of hand tools and saw blades was turned in at 12:30 p.m., after being found at the Goodwin Rotary. The officer called Lynnfield PD but there were no reports of lost tools.
An employee of Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, 94 Forest St., reported, at 12:50 p.m., that a resident wished to report an incident involving a nurse.
A Goodale Street resident called police, at 4 p.m., to report that a family member had stolen his vehicle. The officer contacted the daughter, who advised him of mental health issues with her father.
Police responded to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 4:25 p.m., after an accident involving a Toyota Camry. A Stop & Shop employee notified police of the accident in which the Toyota struck a light pole, another vehicle and came to a rest stuck on a wall. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital.
An Elm Street woman reported, at 5:50 p.m., that a package had been stolen from her front porch.
Tuesday
A Mayfair Road caller reported, at 8:15 p.m., that her next-door neighbor had been harassing her dog.
An officer was sent to 545 Lowell St., at 8:30 a.m. to report that as she was driving under the Route 1 overpass on Lowell Street, a heavy object fell from the overpass and damaged her vehicle.
A 52 Central St. caller told police at 1:17 p.m., that she believes her landlord shut off her water. The officer will document this on-going landlord/tenant dispute.
Danvers
Sunday
A Rice Street resident reported, at 4:05 p.m., that someone had maliciously defaced their motor vehicle with paint.
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 7:40 p.m., for an intoxicated person.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 50 Conant St., at 11:05 p.m., for a suspicious male looking into windows.
Monday
Police were called to 202 Pine St., at 8:47 a.m., for an unwanted guest, an adult grandson who was in their garage. Police arrested Michael Kemmer, 31, of 459 North St., Georgetown. Kemmer was charged with trespass and with vandalizing — defacing, damaging and destroying —property.
Medical aid was sent to a Maple Street address, at 9:25 a.m., for a possible overdose.
A two-vehicle accident without injury brought police to the vicinity of Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St. at 2:30 p.m.
Police responded to Gio’s roast Beef & Pizza, 47 Elm St., at 5:45 p.m., for a male without pants.
Police responded to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly Hospital to be examined for a possible knee injury.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 204 Centre St., at 11:20 a.m., for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian declined medical assistance, but the driver was cited for failure to use care in stopping, starting, turning, etc.
BeverlyMonday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage was reported, at 7:05 p.m., from the intersection of Lothrop and Abbott streets.
Two officers responded to 411 Cabot St., at 9 p.m. after a female reported she believed someone was following her.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of McKay and Sturtevant streets, at 12:51 a.m., to calm a disturbance involving a drunken male.
Police responded, at 10:50 a.m., to the vicinity of 526 Essex St., on a report of a vehicle stolen out of its driveway,
Two officers were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 2:05 p.m., for possible mental health concerns.
At 2:35 p.m., two other officers were sent to the vicinity of Elliott Street and Dock Lane, for a different male party with mental health concerns.
A two-vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Cabot and Beckford streets, at 3:24 p.m. There were no injuries.
SalemMonday
Police were sent to 403 Highland Ave., at 1:45 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A juvenile issue brought police to 9 Cleveland Road, at 2:10 p.m.
An officer was sent t0 393 Essex St., at 2:10 p.m., for vandalism or graffiti.
Officers responded to 109 Bridge St., at 3:45 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to Traders Way at 4:30 p.m.
An officer went to the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue and Willson Street, at 5:22 p.m. to take a report on a road-rage incident.
Police went to 18 Harbor St., at 6:55 p.m., for a parking complaint involving a resident sticker.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to the vicinity of 119 North St., at 7:05 p.m.
Police were sent to Hawthorne Boulevard at 9:15 p.m., for an erratic operator. They arrested the driver, William Bowden, 24, of 51 Hancock St., Apt. 2, Salem, for drunken driving. Also arrested, on an outstanding warrant, was his companion, a 27-year-old Swampscott woman.
Reports of a fight brought police to 28 Norman St., at 9:15 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 12 First St., at 1:30 a.m., to keep the peace during a private repossession tow.
At 2:26 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Highland Avenue and Marlborough Road, to make a well-being check.
At 7:57 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of Washington and Canal streets, for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The cyclist refused medical attention and went on his way. The driver was not cited.
Police and detectives were sent to 163 North St., at 8:50 a.m., with a search warrant.
A break-and-entry in the past brought police to 9 Crosby St., at 10:22 a.m.
Officers were sent to a Federal Street location, at 11:38 a.m., to investigate a complaint of harassment.
Gunshots were reported, at 12:30 p.m., from the vicinity of 25 Memorial Drive. Police could find nothing to substantiate the call and believe it was unfounded.
Police were sent to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:25 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 10 Crosby St., at 3:40 p.m.
MarbleheadMonday
Police were called to a Devereux Street location at 12:57 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
An officer was called to a Pleasant Street location, at 4:15 p.m., to look into a case of digital extortion.
Police were sent to a Treat Road address, at 11:40 p.m., to check on someone’s father.