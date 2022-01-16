BeverlyThursday
Police were called to 407 Cabot St., at 7:50 p.m., for a possible past assault.
Two officers were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line at 8:20 p.m., to check on a person on the Beverly-Salem Bridge.
Officers were dispatched to Glidden Street, at 11:20 p.m., to look for a person wanted in a recent domestic assault.
Friday
Officers went to the vicinity of 26 Arlington Ave., at 6:40 a.m., to check on a car that was driving back and forth.
At 10:45 a.m., police and an ambulance responded to Park Street for a man with a facial laceration sitting on the tracks.
Police were sent to 8 Beverly Commons Drive, at 2:53 p.m., for a person having an issue with people in the hallway.
An office was sent to 50 Colon St., at 3:35 p.m., to make a well-being check on a person who hadn’t shown at work for three days.
An officer was called to the intersection of Goat Hill Lane and Summit Avenue to check on parking issues.
Saturday
Four police responded to a Bresnahan Court address, at 2:45 a.m., after a female called asking for her boyfriend to be removed from the house.
Vandalism to a motor vehicle was reported from 25 Trask Court, at noon.
An officer went to 13 Eastern Ave., at 1:47 p.m., to assist a child in the Youth Center parking lot.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 48 Bow St., for a woman yelling at a man.
Police went to 23 Mill St., at 10:57 p.m., for an unknown disturbance in an apartment.
A car sitting in the middle of the roadway brought an officer to the intersection of Herrick Street and Thompson Road at 11:07 p.m.
Sunday
Two officers were called to 11 Beckford St., at 1:30 a.m., to speak with an upstairs neighbor who was being loud.
At 1:42 a.m., police returned to 11 Beckford St., for a disturbance outside.
Officers were called to 17 Vestry St., at 6:40 a.m., to speak with a person who believed someone had broke in.
An officer and an ambulance were sent to 245 Elliott St., at 8:55 a.m. for a deceased person.
At 10:45 a.m., an officer was sent to 242 Elliott St., for a female panhandler who refused to leave.
An officer was sent to Elliott Street, at 11:27 a.m., to check on a dog that had been outside in the cold barking for over an hour.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Goodyear and McKay streets, at 2:12 p.m., for people on the ice at Shoe Pond.
An officer responded to 20 Sohier Road, at 2:15 p.m., for people stuck in the elevator.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the Danvers Transfer station, 3 East Coast Road, at 5:05 p.m., for a suspicious vehicle.
Police arrested a driver about 9:35 p.m., in the vicinity of Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., after a records check revealed the 34-year-old Manchester man was being sought on two warrants.
Friday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Endicott Street and Commonwealth Avenue, at 1:25 p.m., after a semi truck hit a traffic light.
Police were sent to Collins Street, at 10:40 p.m., to look for a suspect in a domestic assault and battery, but he was not found.
Sunday
Police were called to TGI Friday, 49 Newbury St., at 1:35 a.m., for an intoxicated person who was attempting to leave in a motor vehicle. Officers took the Lowell female back to the station and placed her into protective custody until she sobered up from celebrating her 31st birthday.
Police responded to the Candlewood Suites-Danvers, 238 Andover St., after a guest reported another person took her ring and fled.
Medical assistance was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:55 a.m., for a person who said they had a spider in their ear. They were transported to a local medical facility.
Police were dispatched to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, for a group fighting.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller advised police, at 9:24 a.m., that a BMW motorcycle was parked in a handicapped spot at The Landing at Vinnin Square, 330 Paradise Road.
A 15-year-old female reported at 5:42 p.m. that a suspicious person approached her while she was out running.
An Ingalls Terrace caller reported, at 9:14 p.m., that they had just seen a white male in his mid-40s break into a basement window. Police immediately responded and arrested Eric Walsh, 46, of 30 Ingalls Terrace, Lynn. Walsh was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime.
Friday
A fraud investigator advised police, at 6 p.m., of a fraudulent investment scheme via ATMs at a local bank.
Saturday
A caller complained to police, at 12:35 p.m., of a loud gathering on the first floor at 64 Middlesex Ave.
A Puritan Road resident came into the station, at 2:30 p.m., to report that his and his wife’s bank accounts had been compromised and funds were taken.
Salem
Friday
Police responded to 96 Bridge St., at 12:07 a.m., for a break-in in progress.
Police were called to a Congress Street address, at 2:25 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Radhmee Eliphe Pena, 21, of 135 Lafayette St., Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The report of a break-in in progress brought police to 190 Bridge St., at 10:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 90 Freedom Hollow at 12:27 and to 2 Naples Road, at 1:15 p.m., to investigate two separate cases of fraud or scam.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 24 Norman St., at 12:51 a.m., on a noise complaint.
At 1:09 a.m., they were dispatched to 1090 Lafayette St., for an assault in progress.
At 1:31 a.m., the report of a past assault brought officers to 9 Bridge St.
An officer was sent to 15 Palmer St., at 10 a.m., to talk with a person who reported being threatened.
Police were called to 33 Leach St., at 5:37 p.m., for a break-in in progress.
At 5:40 p.m., a larceny was reported from 276 Highland Ave.
Police went to 8 Saunders St., at 8:50 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Another dispute brought police to 3 Bedford St., at 11:03 p.m.
Sunday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 226 Canal St., at 3:52 a.m. to quiet a disturbance.
A hit-and-run report brought police to the vicinity of 190 Loring Ave., at 10:55 a.m.
Police were called to 22 Gardner St., at 12:12 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 5 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A 112 Lowell St. resident reported, at 1:25 p.m., that his wallet was stolen from his home last night, at the same approximate time multiple contractors were present.
Police responded, at 9:45 p.m., to the vicinity of 261 Washington St., for a three-vehicle accident. Two people were given rides by police to different locations, and a 49-year-old driver will be summoned to court for failure to stop or yield and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. There were no injuries.
Friday
A Murphy Road woman reported, at 11 a.m., that money had been fraudulently withdrawn from her bank account. She was refunded her loss by the bank and an officer documented the case.
Police responded to the intersection of Central and Warren streets, at 11:09 a.m., for a car accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries and the operator was given a warning for a crosswalk violation.
An ambulance was dispatched to Sports Medicine North, 1 Orthopedic Drive, for a female who popped a hip out while getting off the examination table. She was transported to an area hospital.
A woman came into the station, at 4:33 p.m., to report a restraining order violation. A temporary warrant was issued for a 62-year-old Summit Street male, but there was no answer at the door — although his car was present — so he was summoned to court to face charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and with violating an abuse-prevention order.
Police responded, at 7:25 p.m., to Macy’s Men’s Furnishings at the Northshore Mall, after the store’s asset protection team reported a shoplifter being uncooperative. When police arrived, they arrested Jonathan Michael Wood, 39, of 13 County Way, Beverly. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at greater than $250 and with wanton destruction of property not exceeding $1,200.
At 7:45 p.m., police were called to 367 Lynnfield St. for a possible previous break-in after the caller said she found blood and believes her dog bit an intruder. The CID was requested for photos.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:15 a.m., in the vicinity of 10 Crowninshield St. They arrested the driver, Jonathan Ashton Ellis, 34, of 20-22 Lynde St., Apt. 3, Salem. Ellis was charged with drunken driving and with a motor vehicle lights violation.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 2:05 a.m., at the intersection of Walnut and Central streets. They arrested the driver, Mohamed Yassir Kadouiri, 26, of 15 Lynde St., Apt 3, Salem. He was charged with a marked lanes violation and with drunken driving.
A resident called police, at 2:10 p.m., to say that people were skating on Brown’s Pond off Lynn Street and the resident was concerned the ice was not safe to skate on. An officer was sent to check and said it seemed to be frozen enough to skate.