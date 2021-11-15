PeabodySunday
A truck driver called police, at 4:25 p.m., to report the spot he parked in at the Northshore Mall was too tight for him to back out of and he needed an officer to assist him.
A Foster Street resident told police, at 4:30 p.m., that he let a couple stay the night at his apartment but they overstayed their welcome and were now refusing to leave. After the officer arrived, they gathered their belongings and departed without incident.
Police were dispatched to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 9:50 p.m., after the desk clerk reported a physical altercation between two females and two males in the hallway. One male was bleeding from the mouth, two people fled in a Honda CRV, and one 30-year-old Peabody male was summoned to court on a charged of assault and battery. The male who was hurt refused medical attention.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 155 Andover St., at Loris Road, at 10:33 p.m., to check on the male walking in the center island on Route 114. Officers spoke with the male, who was walking from home to work and all was in order.
Monday
The report of a two-car accident brought police to Starbucks, 240 Andover St., at 7:27 a.m. An officer transported a female driver from Starbucks to the Northshore Mall, and both vehicles were towed.
MarbleheadThursday
Police were sent to West Shore Drive, at 2:26 a.m., for suspicious activity.
A cell phone was reported stolen, at 7:46 a.m., on Lafayette St.
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue and Hawkes Street, at 10:52 a.m., for a car crash.
Police were sent to Pleasant Street, at 3:24 p.m., to check suspicious activity.
Police were called to West Shore Drive, at 7:37 p.m., to take a report on a stolen washing machine.
Friday
An officer noted, at 9:04 a.m., that a driver did not stop for a pedestrian and “services (were) rendered.”
At 9:28 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets for an explosion on top of a pole.
A driver reported being rear-ended, at 1 p.m., on Pleasant Street.
A vehicle was stopped and the driver issued a citation, at 9:50 p.m., in or near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Wyman Road.
Three police officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to a Pond Street location, at 11:28 p.m., for a car accident. The operator was cited and the vehicle was towed, but there was no indication of injury.
Saturday
Police responded to Woodfin Terrace, at 1:10 p.m., to investigate a case of vandalism.
The report of a disturbance brought three officers to a Vine Street location, at 4:10 p.m.
Two officers responded to Humphrey Street, at 6:20 p.m., on a burglar alarm.
At 7 p.m. seven officers responded to a Pleasant Street location, and one person was arrested. All other information, including the reason for the call, police action, name, age, address and charges, were blacked out.
Sunday
Three officers were sent to Rainbow Road, at 3:33 a.m., for suspicious activity.
At 9 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of School Street and Roundhouse Road for a disturbance.
Three officers and the Fire Department were dispatched, at 11:30 p.m., to Spring Street on a general complaint. The nature of the complaint or incident was not indicated.
DanversFriday
Medical assistance was dispatched to Sky Zone, at Liberty Tree Mall, at 5:40 p.m., to render assistance to a person with a broken arm.
Police were sent to a Grove Street residence, at 7:40 p.m., to speak with a person who was being threatened with harm.
A non-domestic verbal dispute brought police to McDonald’s, 182 Endicott St., at 9:07 p.m.
At 9:47 p.m., police were sent to 7 Appleton St., for a non-domestic dispute involving a male and a female.
Saturday
At 12:51 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of 91 Water St. to assist Gloucester police with a search. The area search was negative.
Police were called to the Sunoco station, 140 Andover St., at 7:50 a.m., after a person filled their gas tank and drove off without paying.
Police were sent to a Tammie Lane address, at 8:35 a.m., where they arrested a man on an outstanding Peabody warrant.
Police were called to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 2:45 p.m., for a larceny. $20 cash was taken from a dispenser.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Michael’s, 35 Independence Way, at 3:30 p.m., to check on several kids alone in a car.
Sunday
Police were sent to 10 Elm St., at 7:35 a.m., for malicious damage to a business. Officer reported “kids (were) destroying building.”
Police were sent to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 1:30 p.m., on a report of people drinking in a vehicle, but they were gone on arrival.
An officer advised dispatch, a 3:25 p.m., of a possible sinkhole at the intersection of Burley and Conant streets.
An officer was sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 6:33 p.m., after the pharmacy called to report having received a fraudulent prescription.
Police went to TGI Friday, 49 Newbury St., at 7 p.m., in response to a report of indecent exposure.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to the Dollar Tree, 230 Independence Way, at 8 p.m. Several items were reported taken.
Police went to the vicinity of 11 Newbury St., moments before 9 p.m., on a report of a male lying in the left lane, but no one was there.
Monday
Police were sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 5:25 a.m., for an unwanted male and female guest in room 308.
At 6:03 a.m., officers were called back to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., for an unwanted female guest.
The ACO was notified, at 7:30 a.m., of a dead cat on the sidewalk at 6 Oak St.
Officers went to 128 Holten St., at 12:15 p.m., for a disorderly person smashing windows.
Salem
Monday
A report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 33 Albion St., at 7:56 a.m.
The report of a road-rage incident brought police to 34 Raymond Ave., at 9:07 a.m.
A case of vandalism or graffiti was reported at 9:13 a.m., in the vicinity of 70 Palmer St.
Police were sent to 7 Randall St., at 9:37 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Another report of vandalism or graffiti brought officers to 21 Franklin Court, at 11:50 a.m.
Police were sent to South Washington Square, at 12:54 p.m., to check reports of a suspicious person and/or vehicle.
BeverlySunday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 4 Dane St., at 7:20 p.m., to deal with a homeless issue.
Police were called to 498 Rantoul St., at 11:37 p.m., to find out why a male was banging on the drive-thru window.
Monday
Officers were sent to 137 Colon St., at 5:30 a.m., in response to a burglar alarm on the garage door.
Police stopped a vehicle, just before 8 a.m., at the intersection of Cabot and Tremont streets, and arrested a 25-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a motorcycle, at 11:57 a.m., at the intersection of Cabot and Stone streets and summonsed the operator to appear in court. The charges were not specified in the log.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Margin streets, at 1:15 p.m., for a man passed out near the pump house.
At 1:30 p.m., officers went to the intersection of River and Margin streets, to check on a camper in the Bowl-O-Mat parking lot.
Police were sent to 411 Cabot St., at 2:30 p.m. for a hit-and-run car accident with property damage.