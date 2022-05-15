Peabody
Thursday
Bill's Auto Sales, 256 Newbury St., notified police, at 3:25 p.m., of the past theft of a catalytic converter. A 52-year-old resident to Central St., Saugus, received a summons for larceny under $1,200 and for malicious destruction of property valued at greater than $1,200.
A Chestnut street caller reported to police, at 6:47 p.m., that her 14-year-old son's bicycle was seized for unsafe operation in the middle of the street she and wanted to speak with the officer and know where the bicycle was being taken. She was advised her son had been issued a citation for unsafe operation of a bicycle for doing a wheelie on the street with no helmet. The bicycle was towed and the officer will document the case and contact the parent.
Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, reported at 10:17, that a guest had fraudulently used a false ID and credit card to pay for lodging.
Friday
A Broad Street resident notified police, at 7:58 a.m. that there was a silver Toyota RAV4 parked on the street that was not known to the neighborhood. An officer checked and there was nothing unusual to report.
Salem
Thursday
Police were called to 175 Fort Ave., at 6:05 p.m., for an assault in the past.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 190 Bridge St., at 6:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 8:05 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Officers were dispatched to 152 Loring Ave., at 10:40 p.m., to break up a fight.
Friday
Police were sent to 124 1/2 Federal St., at 12:01 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were called to the vicinity of 10 Summer St., at 3:33 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 2 Aborn St., at 8:24 a.m., to report on a hit and run accident.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 2 Paradise Road, at 10:07 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was sent to 1 Fillmore Road, at 12:20 p.m., to keep the peace.
An officer was sent to Marlborough Road, at 12:45 p.m., to the vicinity of Marlborough Road for a motor/vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and/or a bike.
Police went to 18 Bridge St., at 1:40 p.m., in response to the report of a larceny
Police responded to the intersection of Summit and Ocean avenues, at 4:13 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit- and-run.
The request for a well-being check brought officers to 89 Rainbow Terrace, at 5:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to 409 Essex St., at 6:50 p.m., to look after a drunken person.
Police were called to 30 Leavitt St., at 7:27 and to 5 Becket St., at 7:45 p.m., to end two separate disturbances.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 117 Boston St., at 8:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of St. Peter St., at 9:15 p.m., for a trespassing.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 5 Palmer St., at 9:15 p.m., and arrested Michael Sanchez, 26, of 414 Essex St., Salem. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
The report on an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 232 Highland Ave., at 9:20 p.m.
An officer was sent to 204 Derby St., at 10:20 p.m., to speak with a party who said they had been threatened.
What was reported as the sound of gunshots brought officers to the vicinity of Essex and New Liberty streets, at 11:20 p.m. Police spoke with people who were out in the area and no one said they had heard anything, nor could police find any indications of shots fired.
A fight brought officers to the intersection of Prince and Dow streets at 11:50 p.m.
Saturday
Officers went to the intersection of Derby and Carlton streets, at 12:07 a.m., and to the vicinity of 416 Essex St., at 12:12 a.m. on separate noise complaints.
Police were called to Washington Square at North and Brown streets, at 1:46 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jensri Rose Pettway, 37, of 10 Daniels St, Apt. 1R, Salem. After a brief investigation, she was charged with a marked lanes violation; using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, 1st offense; speeding in excess of the posted limit; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunken driving.
A fight brought officers to 12 First St., at 8:46 a.m.
An officer was sent to 3 Ames St., at 10:23 a.m., to end a dispute.
An officer was called to 117 Congress St., at 11:38 a.m., p.m. on a juvenile issue.
Police responding to 10 Howard St., at 12:46 p.m., for a disturbance, arrested Dominick Rothwell, 33, of 10 Howard St., Apt. 35, Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:10 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police were dispatched to 160 Fort Ave., at 4:57 p.m., to stop a fight.
The report of a drunken person brought police to 225 Derby St. at 5:10 p.m.
Officers were sent to 20 Park St., at 8:24 and to 10 Lynch St., at 20:40 p.m. to take reports on separate cases of harassment.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of North and School streets at 11:40 p.m., to investigate reports of an explosion. they checked the area but could find no witnesses or signs of an explosion.
Sunday
Officers responded to the vicinity of 288 Derby St., at 12:02 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. The female operator, who had struck a Jersey Barrier was uninjured and was arrested. Katelyn M. McCarron, 11 Banks Circle, Swampscott, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and with drunken driving.
Police were sent to 282 Canal St., at 3:30 a.m., on a noise complaint.
A parking complaint brought officers to 23 Brittania Circle at 9:36 a.m.
An officer was sent to 2 East India Square, at 10:14 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
An officer was sent to 51 Canal St., at 12:45 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 22 Pingree St., at 2:23 and to 49 Butler St., at 2:26 p.m. on separate noise complaints.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were dispatched, at 4:55 p.m., to 115 Cabot St, for skeletal remains. They were dog bones.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of Chapman and Bow streets, at 5:55 p.m., for look for and check the well-being of an intoxicated male in the area.
An officer was sent to 150 Brimbal Ave., at 7:04 p.m., after a caller reported seeing an auto passenger with a burlap sack over his head, but the car and the hooded passenger left before the officer arrived.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Cabot Street address, at 9:08 p.m., after a female reported she had been forcibly raped.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliot and Chase streets, at 9:30 p.m., to check the well-being of a female who appeared to be passed out, lying face down.
Police responded to 115 Water St., at 6:11 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage — a car into a fence.
Friday
Officers were sent to 28 Winthrop Ave., at 12:30 p.m., for a woman passed out on the lawn.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Enon and Wilson Streets, at 3:50 p.m., for a three-car accident with property damage.
An officer responded to 13 School St., at 4:55 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Five cruisers responded, at 7:30 p.m., to the report of a possibly missing 11-year-old female on Courtney Drive.
Two cruisers, fire and an ambulance responded,, at 8:30 p.m., to the intersection of Park and Federal streets for a two-car accident with property damage.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 12 Charles St., at 11:30 p.m., for a commotion going on at a nearby house.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 24 West St., at 1:26 p.m., to check on a report of a dog in a car with its windows up.
Police were sent to 38 Hillcrest Ave., at 3:17 p.m., to report on a real estate scam involving an impersonation and fraud.
Police and fire were sent to 311 Cabot St., at 5:10 p.m., to extinguish a dumpster fire.
Police were sent to One Stop Market, 174 Rantoul St., at 6:53 p.m., to speak with a customer who was upset over being denied service.
Four officers, fire and an ambulance responded, at 7:15 p.m., to Rantoul Street for a male threatening to commit suicide with a razor.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Park streets, at 8:25 p.m., for a roadway hazard — kids were setting up chairs in the street.
Three officers responded, at 9:05 p.m., to the vicinity of 288 Rantoul St., for a group of 10 people fighting with one female down.
At 9:25 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Cabot Street and Roosevelt Avenue, for a female who had smashed a window and was chasing a male with a bat.
Sunday
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of McKay and Sturtevant streets, at 12:52 a.m., for a party who was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 50 Rantoul St., at 1:55 a.m., for a male party trying to open car doors.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of State Road and Prospect St., at 4:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 23 Locust St., at 7 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Friday
Police were called to the New England Sportsplex, 199 Newbury St., at 10 a.m., to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter.
The larceny of as bicycle brought police to 5 Page St., at 10:10 a.m.
A call about unwanted kids hanging around the Panini Pizzeria brought police to 11 Maple St., at 3:15 p.m., but the kids had gone on their way.
Police were called to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at 3:47 p.m. for a dog in a car.
Swampscott
Friday
A caller reported, at 8:30 a.m., from the vicinity of Andrew and Paradise roads that he had rear-ended a parked vehicle
Police were called to the parking lot at Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, after a caller reported her rental car had been hit by a hit-and-run driver. She notified police later and said she spoke with the rental company which said the damage was old.
A caller reported, at 9:40 a.m., that numerous lobster traps appeared to have been stolen from the pier.
A caller reported from 8 Sculpin Way, at 1:36 p.m., that a people had been in and out of a suspicious Subaru Wagon parked there all day.
A Burpee Road caller reported, at 5:53 p.m., that her elderly father may have been the victim of a scam where he was told he needed to send money to unfreeze his accounts.
A mother and young son came to the station, at 6:10 p.m., to report some past bullying that took place outside the school. The school resource officer (SRO) was advised.
A caller notified police, at 7:27 p.m., that there was a group of youths at the Fishhouse, damaging the floats.
Saturday
A Gale Road caller reported, at 11 a.m., that a male party was going door-to-door on a Segway, trying to sell pest control, and the caller felt it was a scam.
A caller reported, at 2:30 p.m., that an elderly male was harassing golfers at Tedesco and was said to be getting aggressive toward the members. He was last reported on the sidewalk near the 5th green.
A walk-in to the lobby reported being harassed at Linscott Park by a couple of young juveniles. Officers to meet them on scene and follow up.
An officer was sent to a house at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Salem Street, at 8:10 p.m., for a loud party that had gone on all afternoon. They were directed to turn down the very loud music.
An Atlantic Avenue resident reported, just before 10 p.m., that she believes her wife to be suicidal, and she just walked away from the house. The female was intoxicated, wearing shorts, a hoody and glasses.