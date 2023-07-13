SalemThursday
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 5:11 p.m., for a fight.
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 5:38 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted ghost.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and run brought officers to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue at 5:39 p.m.
Police responded, at 7:19 p.m., to 52 Dow St., to end a disturbance. One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant but police gave no ID.
Two motor vehicle hit and runs were reported 30 minutes apart. The first, at 31 Winthrop St., was reported at 7:39 p.m., and the second, at Fort Lee Terrace, was reported at 8:09 p.m.
Police were called to 12 Pope St., at 8:27 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to 37 Chestnut St., at 8:37 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police went to 26 Northey St., at 11:22 p.m., for a drunken person. They were arrested and placed into protective custody until they sobered up.
Wednesday
A disturbance brought officers to 150 Canal St., at 12:52 a.m., to bring an end to a disturbance.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 4:05 a.m., at 54 Lafayette St.
Police stopped a drunk male in the vicinity of 36 Federal St. at 10:11 a.m. and after a brief investigation, they arrested James Welsh, 50, of 7 Brimbal Hills Drive, Beverly, and charged him with possession of Class C narcotics.
Officers were called to 14 Beckett St., at 10:36 a.m., for a trespassing.
At 12:48 p.m., police arrested a suspicious person in the vicinity of 116 Lafayette St. and, after a brief investigation, they arrested Justin D. Greaves, 50, of 10 Allen St., Salem. Greaves was charged with possession of a firearm during a felony; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; carrying a firearm without an FID; possession of ammunition without an FID card; receiving a firearm with a defaced ID number; and trafficking in 18 grams or more, and less than 36 grams, of cocaine.
The report of a larceny brought police to 27 Charter St., at 12:56 p.m.
Police went to 105 North St., at 2:38 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their home or vehicle.
Peabody
Police were sent to 571 Lowell St., at 11:53 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. The front pillar of the building was damaged in the mishap, the vehicle was towed and the operator, Grejtis Osmanaj, 33, of 9 Carpenter St., Peabody was summoned to court for a marked lanes violation and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
An employee of McDonald’s, 133 Main St,. notified police at 2:54 p.m., that seven kids were causing a disturbance at the restaurant and refusing to leave. The group quickly departed when the officers arrived.
Police and ambulance responded, at 4:37 p.m., to 63 Fulton St., after a party fell 10 to 15 feet from a ladder. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
A female walked into the station at 4:46 p.m. to report her vehicle had been struck while it was parked in the lot. A call was placed to Hamilton PD for notification. The owner returned the call, and the son was driving the vehicle. He acknowledged the bumper hit, and schange forms were filled out for both parties.
A resident of 5 Blueberry Way advised police, at 6:35 p.m., that a tackle box was left at her front door. The officer took possession of the box and will secure it at the station.
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Washington Street and Dalton Court, at 3:55 a.m., to check with parties outside who were trying to stop another party, who appeared to be intoxicated, from driving. The party in question had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, so a tow was requested for his vehicle, as it was obstructing the road, and it was ticketed. The officer noted that the owner’s cell phone was secured in the vehicle.
Reports of an assault and battery brought police to 37 Bartholomew St. where two parties were arguing. One of them was taken into custody for assault and disturbing the peace and was taken to the station. Tahj Andre Purter, 20, of 31 East Park Ave. Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested and charged with assault.
Thursday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 26 Whitney Ave., at 1:21 a.m., for a report of kids looking into cars.
A 28 Pickett Street resident notified police, at 1:38 a.m., that his vehicle had been entered. The same party called back at 2:39 a.m., to report that another vehicle had been entered.
A McKinley Avenue party reported to police, at 2:41 a.m., that their vehicle had been entered.
Police were sent to 34 Whitney Ave., at 8:32 a.m. that someone had broken into their vehicle, damaging it in doing so.
A 21 Whitney Ave., resident reported, at noon, that their car had been entered but nothing of value was missing.
An officer was called to 10 Summer St., at 12:35 a.m., to report on a past car break with an ID stolen.
The sergeant and three officers responded to Blueberry Hill Rehab at 1:06 p.m. after the facility reported a patient had been missing for two hours.
As of 8 p.m., the patient had still not been found.
At 6:04 p.m., two sergeants, a detective and a patrolman were called to Herrick Street in the vicinity of the Heather Street intersection for a male with a gun in the area. A man told police that a little before 6 p.m., he was driving along Herrick when a man stepped out in front of his truck with a large knife and began shouting and threatening him. The driver, who was licensed to carry a firearm, pulled out his pistol and ordered the other man to drop his weapon, which he did, and immediately fled. As police arrived, the driver put down his own gun and told them what had happened. Police then pursued the would-be assailant, took him into custody and charged James S. May, 29, 6 Tozer Road, Beverly, with carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
At 7:34 p.m., officers went to a Cabot Street address after a teenage girl fled after an argument with parents.