PeabodyTuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:15 a.m., in the vicinity of 140 Main St., and summoned the operator to face court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker. His vehicle was towed.
A caller from 61 Avalon St., reported to police at 6:20 p.m., that a group of neighborhood children entered his garage, knocked his property over and fled. The officer spoke with all parties involved and the juveniles were advised to stay off the property. No further action was taken at this time.
Police were sent to the intersection of Centennial and relocated Forest Street, at 6:25 p.m., for a multi-vehicle accident. Two vehicles were towed and one female was given a public assist transport. There were no injuries.
Wednesday
A woman at 6 Maryvale Lane told police, at 9:11 a.m., that someone gained access to her social media and opened a cell phone account in her name.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Maple streets at 8:20 for a sharp metal object in the road, where they assisted another agency in removing it.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 9:10 a.m. to speak with store owners who had a concern.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to Village Street, at 9:25 a.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was sent to Ocean Avenue, at 6:50 p.m., to check on dangerous bicyclists
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 12:21 a.m., in response to a general complaint.
SwampscottTuesday
A caller advised police, at 9:10 a.m., that a JRM trash truck with trash falling out of the back was on Danvers Road and took a left onto Essex Street toward Salem.
An officer was sent to 406 Paradise Road, at 3:25 p.m., to make a wellbeing check on a resident after a man reported he hadn’t heard from his mother in a few days.
Wednesday
The Fire Department was dispatched to 137 Stetson Ave., at 9:15 a.m., after the odor of natural gas was detected.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 371 Paradise Road, at 4:26 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
An employee of Spiros Energy, 620 Humphrey St., reported, at 6:20 p.m., that a party gassed up, then took off without paying.
A 51 Glen Road woman reported, at 11:53 p.m., that there was a strong odor of natural gas in her house. The Fire Department was notified.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to the Cummings Center, at 5:05 p.m., for a man who apparently needed an ambulance.
Police were sent to ten addresses, between 4:25 and 6:12 p.m., to serve or attempt to serve 10 summonses for various reasons.
Two officers were sent to 16 Ropes St., at 6:25 p.m. to investigate reported harassment by the landlord.
An officer was called to 42 Pratt St., at 8:11 p.m., to look into a report of fraudulent checks passed.
Three cruisers were sent to the front of the One Stop Market,174 Rantoul St., at 10 p.m., to check the well-being of a woman reported to be on the ground with four men over her yelling. When police arrived, they found the woman sleeping and unharmed. After checking to make sure she was OK, officers sent all parties on their way.
Wednesday
Starting with the midnight shift, officers spent most of the night checking on parks, playgrounds, businesses, churches, schools, clubs, beaches and train stations, etc.
At 7:30 a.m., the department launched a “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program.
At 9 a.m., an officer was sent to 150 Rantoul St., to check a male sleeping on a couch.
Between 10:20 and 10:45 a.m., police stopped 14 vehicles under the traffic enforcement grant.
Police were sent to Winthrop Ave., at 11:55 a.m., for a woman down on the front lawn,
Police were called to 16 Ropes St., at 2:37 p.m., for an ongoing issue of a tenant being harassed in a landlord-tenant dispute.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 411 Cabot St., at 2:50 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Beckford and Grant streets, at 3:33 p.m., on a report of males harassing a female.